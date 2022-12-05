The City of Goleta is hopeful that the forecast will cooperate, and we will all get to experience the magic of the Goleta Holiday Parade tomorrow, Saturday, December 10 at 6:00 p.m. in Old Town Goleta. The Santa Cruz Market 5th Annual Goleta Holiday Parade Presented by Fuel Depot originally scheduled for last Saturday, December 3, was postponed due to a strong likelihood of rain during the parade which did not transpire. Unfortunately, there is rain in the forecast again, but timing of the rain is what parade organizers (the Goleta Lions Club) is monitoring closely with the assistance of the National Weather Service. The Goleta Lions Club will decide Saturday by noon as to the status of the parade. Please check the event website https://goletaholidayparade.org/, the city website www.cityofgoleta.org and our @cityofgoleta social media sites for the parade status.

