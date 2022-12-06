ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

5 women sue Bill Cosby for sexual assault and abuse under new NY lookback law

By CBS Philadelphia
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zq2SO_0jZa2ReX00

Digital Brief: Dec. 6, 2022 (AM) 02:13

(CNN) -- Two former actresses on "The Cosby Show" are among five women who filed a lawsuit against Bill Cosby in New York state court on Monday, accusing him of sexual assault and abuse dating back decades.

The 34-page lawsuit is brought by the actresses Lili Bernard and Eden Tirl as well as Jewel Gittens, Jennifer Thompson and Cindra Ladd. The suit names as defendants Cosby and the media companies NBCUniversal Media, Kaufman Astoria Studios and The Carsey-Werner Company, which together ran "The Cosby Show" from 1984 to 1992.

The suit accuses Cosby of assault, battery, infliction of emotional distress and false imprisonment and accuses the media companies of negligence.

"Each plaintiff was sexually assaulted and battered by defendant Bill Cosby in the same or similar manner when he used his power, fame, and prestige, including the power, fame and prestige given to him by [the] defendants . . . to misuse his enormous power in such a nefarious, horrific way," the suit states.

"Now, these five Plaintiffs have come forward to stand up for themselves and others, after they were sexually abused and assaulted by Bill Cosby."

In a statement, Cosby spokesman Andrew Wyatt called the lawsuit "frivolous" and denied the allegations.

"As we have always stated and now America see [sic] that this isn't about justice for victims of alleged sexual assault but it's ALL ABOUT MONEY," he wrote in a statement. "We believe that the courts as well as the court of public opinion will follow the rules of law and relieve Mr. Cosby of these alleged accusations. Mr. Cosby continues to vehemently deny all allegation [sic] waged against him and looks forward to defending himself in court."

NBC, Carsey-Warner and Kaufman Astoria did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The lawsuit was filed under New York's Adult Survivors Act , passed last month, which gives adult survivors of sexual abuse a one-year window to sue their abusers even if the statute of limitations on their claims has expired.

The law mirrors the state's Child Victims Act of 2019 , which similarly opened a two-year window for child sex abuse survivors to sue their abusers. That law yielded about 10,600 lawsuits, including a prominent case against Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein . (Prince Andrew denied wrongdoing and agreed to settle the case .)

The idea of the lookback window is that many victims of sexual abuse take years to publicly speak about their traumas, and this law would give them an opportunity to finally have their day in court.

What the lawsuit states

The allegations in Monday's lawsuit mirror longstanding accusations against Cosby, the 85-year-old comedian and actor once known as "America's Dad" for his public persona as an upstanding father figure.

According to the suit, Cosby drugged and raped Bernard, who played Mrs. Minifield on "The Cosby Show," in New Jersey and Nevada in 1990 and at his Manhattan home in 1991. Bernard has previously spoken out about Cosby's alleged abuse and spoke on the steps outside the courthouse at his criminal trials.

Tirl, who had a small role as a police officer on "The Cosby Show," alleges that Cosby inappropriately touched her without consent in his dressing room in 1989. She also alleges that Cosby said he "owned" NBC, the lawsuit states.

Gittens alleges Cosby invited her to his Manhattan home in 1989 or 1990 to discuss working on "The Cosby Show" but then drugged her and sexually assaulted her.

Thompson alleges Cosby made her inappropriately touch him without her consent at his Manhattan home in 1988 when she was 18. Ladd alleges Cosby drugged her and raped her in 1969.

In 2014 and 2015, more than 50 women came forward with similar allegations that he gave them drugs to incapacitate them, assaulted them and then used his wealth and stature in the entertainment industry to pressure them to remain silent.

He was charged in 2015 with the sexual assault of Andrea Constand and -- after a first trial ended with a hung jury -- was convicted in 2018 in the first major trial of the #MeToo movement. He was sentenced to 3 to 10 years in prison and was released in 2021 when the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned his conviction , saying his due process rights were violated.

Earlier this year, a Los Angeles jury found Cosby liable in a civil case brought by Judy Huth, a woman who said he sexually assaulted her as a teenager in the 1970s.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Beast

Donald Trump’s Rape Accuser E. Jean Carroll Files New Lawsuit Under Adult Survivors Act

E. Jean Carroll, the writer who accused Donald Trump of raping her in a department store dressing room in the mid-1990s, brought a new lawsuit against the former president on Thursday—minutes after a new New York statute, the “Adult Survivors Act,” took effect to allow victims of sexual violence to sue over attacks that occurred decades ago. Carroll is seeking an unspecified compensatory and punitive damages for pain and suffering, psychological harm, dignity loss and reputation damage caused by Trump, the lawsuit said, according to the Associated Press.
NEW YORK STATE
Shine My Crown

Black Woman Who Identified as Transgender Brutally Murdered

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) has penned a letter after a 29-year-old transgender Black woman was violently killed in Kansas City, Missouri earlier this year. Kandii Redd, known affectionately as Dee Dee, was tragically attacked and murdered because of her gender identity. Known as Kamila Marie Swann, the woman has now become at least the 25th transgender or non-conforming gender person to die this year.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Independent

After Shanquella Robinson’s ‘femicide’, experts say US must do more to recognise violence against women

Shanquella Robinson’s violent death in a luxury rental apartment in Baja California, Mexico, in October is being investigated as a femicide, as prosecutors believe her killing occurred due to her gender.Robinson’s vacation companions initially told her parents Bernard and Salamondra she had died of alcohol poisoning and refused to seek medical help, prosecutors say.An autopsy later revealed she had suffered a broken neck minutes before her death.Femicide is not recognised as a crime in the United States, despite being used in more than a dozen countries across Latin America and beyond to highlight what the World Health Organsiation describes...
The Independent

Detective who hid Casey Anthony after her death penalty acquittal recounts their two weeks alone on the road

The detective who hid Casey Anthony after she was acquitted of killing her child has recounted their two-week road trip as they tried to keep her whereabouts a secret.Retired NYPD detective Jerry Lyons was tasked with keeping Ms Anthony out of the public eye after she was found not guilty in 2011.She walked free at the end of a six-week trial for the 2008 murder of her two-year-old daughter Caylee, after spending three years in solitary confinement for her own protection.He told The Daily Beast that immediately after she was released, he moved her to a beach house in...
MARYLAND STATE
Advocate

Black Trans Woman Shahere ‘Diamond’ Jackson-McDonald Fatally Shot

Transgender woman Shahere “Diamond” Jackson-McDonald was found shot to death in Philadelphia the morning of November 24, Thanksgiving Day. Jackson-McDonald, 27, was discovered at her mother’s apartment in the Germantown neighborhood, Philadelphia’s NBC affiliate reports. She had been shot several times and was pronounced dead at the scene. It didn’t appear that anyone had forced their way into the apartment.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Independent

Biden signs #MeToo law curbing confidentiality agreements

President Joe Biden on Wednesday signed legislation curbing the use of confidentiality agreements that block victims of sexual harassment from speaking publicly about misconduct in the workplace.White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden had acted on the bipartisan Speak Out Act, which bars the use of nondisclosure agreements that employees or contractors are required to sign, often as a condition of employment. The new law, among the workplace changes pushed in the wake of the #MeToo movement, applies to any nondisclosure agreements, also known as NDAs, signed before a dispute has occurred. “Instead of protecting trade secrets as it...
The Independent

Pennsylvania college event for people ‘tired of cis white men’ cancelled following backlash

A student art workshop advertised for those who feel "tired of white cis men" has been cancelled after a conservative backlash. Flyers posted last week around Gettysburg College, a private university near the historic Civil War battledfield in southern Pennsylvania, had invited students to express their feelings about America's dominant identity group through painting and writing as part of one student's final year project.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Mother Jones

From Wedding Websites to ‘Whites Only’: Will the Supreme Court OK Economic Discrimination?

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. On Monday, the Supreme Court heard 303 Creative v. Elenis, a case brought by a Colorado designer who only will create wedding websites for opposite-sex couples—not same-sex ones—and wants to advertise that fact, just like brick-and-mortar businesses once hung signs announcing whom they would refuse to serve. After arguments, it appeared clear that the 6-3 conservative majority is ready to use the case to undermine civil rights laws that secured equal access to goods and services for all, by carving giant loopholes that would allow businesses to, once again, boldly turn away clients based on who they are.
COLORADO STATE
The Associated Press

AP WAS THERE: Supreme Court legalizes interracial marriage

WASHINGTON (AP) — EDITOR’S NOTE: On June 12, 1967, the U.S. Supreme Court was wrapping up the final orders for the term. Among the cases before them was that of Richard and Mildred Loving, an interracial couple who had been sentenced to a year in jail for violating Virginia’s ban on marriage between people of different races. The question posed by the Lovings’ plight was: Did Virginia’s law violate the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment? The justices’ unanimous conclusion was — yes, it does — and it felled not only Virginia’s law, but similar laws in 15 other states.
VIRGINIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Pro-LGBTQ California Lawmaker Receives Bomb Threat Calling Him a ‘Groomer’

A San Francisco lawmaker’s home was searched for a potential bomb early Tuesday after he received a death threat calling him a “groomer” and a “pedophile” for his vocal support of LGBTQ+ rights. The threat to California state Sen. Scott Wiener, authored by an individual using the name “Zamina Tataro,” was emailed to The San Francisco Standard, who subsequently alerted both the state senator and the authorities. The email, with the subject line “Scott Wiener will die today,” said that “several” bombs had been planted at Wiener’s home address, with the author also threatening to stage a shooting at his...
CALIFORNIA STATE
New York Post

Female truckers allege Facebook ads ‘routinely discriminate’ against women

A female truckers association accused Meta of displaying Facebook ads that “routinely discriminate” against women, according to a complaint filed with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on Thursday. The organization, “Real Women in Trucking,” alleged that women are far less likely to see Facebook ads for blue-collar jobs or jobs that historically exclude women, the complaint said. “Women receive a disproportionate share of ads for lower-paid jobs in social services, food services, education, and health care, especially administrative positions that are historically considered women’s jobs,” the association said in its complaint. “Facebook’s algorithm regularly acts like recruiters in the 1960s who identified...
CBS Philly

Emotions high as cemetery workers learn ID of "The Boy in the Box"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- For decades, workers at the Ivy Hill Cemetery in Mount Airy have lovingly cared for a gravesite that has always read "America's Unknown Child." Soon, that gravestone will read Joseph Augustus Zarelli. CBS3 was there for the touching moment when cemetery officials learned his name.Dave Drysdale shed a tear after finally hearing a name and putting it with a gravesite he's taken care of for decades. "For us here at the cemetery we always know him as the boy and the employees kind of took him under their collar and watched after him and now that we know it's...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
106K+
Followers
24K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy