cbs19news
State board votes on proposed regulation to pull Virginia out of RGGI
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The State Air Pollution Control Board has approved a proposed regulation that could allow Virginia to leave the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. At its quarterly meeting on Wednesday, the proposed regulation was approved for public comment. According to a release, the RGGI is a multi-state...
'They're not alone' | Virginia's Black lawmakers stand behind Donovon Lynch's family in lawsuit
NORFOLK, Va. — A group of Black Virginia lawmakers are weighing in on the high-profile death of 25-year-old Donovon Lynch. Wednesday night, the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus officially called for justice and stated their support to the family of Donovon Lynch, as they sue the city of Virginia Beach and Virginia Beach Police Officer Solomon Simmons in a $50 million federal wrongful death lawsuit.
Virginia restaurant owner hit with COVID violations says Youngkin's executive order won't help
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — The Virginia restaurant owner whose business was raided by police over liquor license violations Friday morning is slamming a new executive order by Gov. Glenn Youngkin. On Tuesday, the governor issued an executive order ending COVID violation fines. Youngkin said he would like to go even...
WSET
'It's not a joke:' Girl fights to free father from prison after lawmakers block release
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Niya Anderson thought she'd be spending the holidays at her Delaware home with her dad for the first time. Instead, Antoine Anderson remains behind bars in Virginia. Police arrested Anderson on federal drug charges in 2004 when Niya’s mother was pregnant with her. Anderson...
Youngkin ends Virginia shutdown penalties, wants some reimbursed
An executive order Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin issued Tuesday also directs enforcement agencies, boards and commissions to report all fines, fees and suspensions related to shutdown violations.
Virginia State Police won’t release job records of ex-trooper who killed 3 in California
Virginia State Police acknowledged “human error” caused them to miss a violent incident in the past of a former state trooper who killed three people in California last month, but the agency is refusing to release 247 pages of personnel records that could shed more light on his time as a state employee. The Virginia […] The post Virginia State Police won’t release job records of ex-trooper who killed 3 in California appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
WDBJ7.com
Virginia Attorney General joins bipartisan multistate coalition to hold Big Tech accountable
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Attorney General Jason Miyares announced Wednesday that Virginia joined a bipartisan coalition of 25 States and the District of Columbia. The coalition is urging the United States Supreme Court in Gonzalez v. Google to interpret Section 230 of the federal Communications Decency Act (1996) narrowly to ensure technology companies remain accountable to state consumer protection laws.
cardinalnews.org
The Democratic vote in rural Virginia is concentrated in just a few places
They say a picture’s worth a thousand words. Much of today’s column will be pictures, so today you’ll get a lot of words, but many of them will be metaphorical, not literal. The occasion is some nifty number-crunching from the Virginia Public Access Project, the nonprofit that...
Youngkin's early shine faces test as he eyes White House bid
Some close to Youngkin, who publicly downplays the 2024 speculation, are actively encouraging him to seek the presidency.
WSET
Gov. Youngkin announces end to COVID-19-related fines, penalties in Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Governor Youngkin issued an Executive Order on Tuesday directing enforcement agencies, boards, and commissions to report all fines, fees, and suspensions related to the COVID-19 shutdown violations. Youngkin also announced he will direct agencies to halt further collection and enforcement action in his upcoming budget...
Virginia defense contractors plead guilty to accepting home improvement supplies in bribery scheme
Three Virginia defense contractors who supplied Fort Lee have pleaded guilty to conspiracy to bribe a public official in a scheme that saw pay absurd markups on the federal dime in exchange for cash and home improvement supplies.
WSLS
Virginia sees 1,845 new coronavirus cases Thursday, 10,180 new cases in the last week
As of Thursday, Virginia is reporting 2,161,493 cases of the coronavirus across the Commonwealth since March 2020. In the last seven days, Virginia has averaged 1,454 newly reported cases a day. In the prior seven-day period, Virginia averaged 1,184 newly reported cases a day. The past week’s average daily newly...
WDBJ7.com
Governor Youngkin orders flags lowered Dec. 7
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered that the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia to be flown at half-staff at all local, state, and federal buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth in respect and memory for the nearly 4,000 American service men and women killed or wounded in the early morning of Dec. 7, 1941, at the United States Navy Base at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.
Youngkin wants Virginia to end state enforcement of COVID-19 violations
Gov. Glenn Youngkin says he wants Virginia to reimburse those "who paid unjust COVID-19 fines and fees" for violating state restrictions and to stop enforcing rules moving forward.
Virginia officials address concerns raised after unsafe assisted living facility shutdown
Tara Davis-Ragland, the Licensing Programs Director, said there were two reasons Fillmore Place stayed open as long as it did—the regulatory allowances for time to fix problems and the desire at DSS to see facilities work if at all possible.
NBC12
VSP responds to chilling details of ‘catfishing’ cop who killed California family
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The disturbing past of the ‘catfishing’ Virginia cop accused of killing a California family is raising questions about hiring procedures at Virginia law enforcement agencies. The hiring process to become a law enforcement officer takes weeks of background checks and examinations, but experts say...
Virginia restaurant refuses service to conservative religious group because of its views on abortion, LGBTQ issues
RICHMOND, Virginia — A restaurant in Virginia finds itself in caught the nation’s culture conflict after it canceled an event scheduled by a conservative religious group because of the organizations views on abortion and LGBTQ people. In a post on Facebook, the owners of Metzger Bar and Butchery...
cbs19news
U.S. Treasury approves Virginia's plan to support small businesses
WASHINGTON (CBS19 NEWS) -- Virginia is one of seven states receiving millions of dollars in federal funding to support small businesses. The. U.S. Department of Treasury announced the approval of state plans for up to $1.5 billion in funding under the State Small Business Credit Initiative. According to a release,...
'Human error' made when Va. State Police hired man accused of murdering family
Virginia State Police to audit trooper personnel records following the murders of a family in California.
Bay Journal
Report: Virginia ill-equipped to deal with the revival of gold mine industry
Virginia, one of the first gold-producing states in the nation’s history, is unprepared to protect the environment and public health should it become the next frontier for gold mining, says a report from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine released Nov. 1. A company began exploratory work...
