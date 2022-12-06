ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mix 97.9 FM

Man Riding 1,000 Miles Across Texas on Horseback to Raise Awareness of Veteran Homelessness

Riding 1,000 miles in a car can be a long journey. Imagine doing that on horseback?. Army veteran Jeremy Robinson just over a month ago started a journey on Veteran's Day across the great state of Texas. The goal is to go 1,000 miles from Montgomery to Austin on horseback with his horse Trooper. Perfect name for a horse who will be going on the long haul with Jeremy. He is hoping to be in Austin on December 22nd.
TEXAS STATE
Axios Charlotte

Axios Power Players: 10 influential people in Austin, including Eugene Sepulveda

Austin's power players are influential individuals who've made a difference in our community in 2022. Why it matters: We're excited to round out the year with a list of individuals who made headlines, advanced major projects or worked behind the scenes to shape the city.Methodology: Axios Local teams across the country selected up to 10 power players in their cities by using their own expertise, polling readers and through interviews with influential people. We heard from dozens of readers who gave us their thoughts. Some of you suggested Elon Musk, Willie Nelson, Matthew McConaughey and Joe Rogan.But, but, but: We...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Dog of the Weekend: Parker at Austin Animal Center

Two-year-old Parker is looking for someone to cuddle for the holidays. This American pitbull terrier loves cream cheese and hugs, and even likes cats and other dogs. So if you're looking for a companion to snuggle up and watch holiday movies with, Parker just may be the pup for you. He's available for adoption at AAC's Levander Loop location.
AUSTIN, TX
kut.org

Nearly 300 people died on Austin's streets last year. That's a record.

Two-hundred-ninety-six people experiencing homelessness died on Austin’s streets over the last year. Each one was remembered — even if they didn’t have names — with a single chime from a crystal vase Sunday morning on the shores of Lady Bird Lake. The nonprofit House the Homeless...
AUSTIN, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Killeen, Texas Hosts 1/2 MaraFun Race This Weekend

Killeen, Texas, it's not too late to register for the first half marathon in the Centex Race Series. The half Mara-FUN is this Saturday, Dec.10, at 8am, at the Heritage Oaks Hike and Bike Trail. Oh, and guess what? Same day registration is now available. THE DEETS. Runners will be...
KILLEEN, TX
austin.com

5 FREE Things To Do in South Austin

Spending a whole day exploring South Austin is an easy task, but what about doing it all for FREE?! Discover how the whole group can enjoy the Austin way of life, without spending a penny, the next time y’all head to South Austin. 1. Bike the Veloway. The Veloway...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Bailey Middle School student identified as teen who died from 'traumatic injury' on Nov. 23

AUSTIN, Texas — The 13-year-old that died in late November from a "traumatic injury" in South Austin was identified as a Bailey Middle School student. On Nov. 23 at 8:10 p.m. at the intersection of West Slaughter Lane and Wolftrap Drive, a teenager died after having CPR performed on them in the street by medics from the Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services (ATCEMS).
AUSTIN, TX
tribeza.com

Kelly Krause Recommends Austin Experiences to Establish New Traditions

A cheese class, winery visit, art party and more connective activities to enjoy with family and friends. Kelly Krause is an Austin-based marketing creative, managing Global Partnerships and Collabs for lululemon. She’s also the curator and moderator of two speaker series for Commodore Perry Estate, where she interviews founders and creatives in and outside of Austin. Prior to lululemon, Krause was at SXSW for 10 years curating programming and Main Stage talks, while identifying and executing new brand activations and partnerships. Kelly currently holds two advisory board positions in Austin with Rosa Rebellion and Good Work Austin. Follow on IG: @kelly.krause.
AUSTIN, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Kiss 103.1 FM

Temple, TX
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

103.1 Kiss FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy