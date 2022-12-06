ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia mom sentenced to 20 years in murder of 3-month-old she was ‘frustrated’ with

By Joey Gill
WJBF
WJBF
 2 days ago

MACON, Ga. (WJBF) — A Georgia mother will spend time in jail for the murder of her three-month-old son.

ABC affiliate WGXA reports that Rebecca Kipp pled guilty to the second-degree murder of her child before the case could go to trial. She was sentenced to 20 years, with at least 12 years to be served in prison.

The child was reportedly found face down on a sofa, more than 3 1/2 hours after Kipp said she placed him there. Kipp admitted to investigators that she was “frustrated” with the boy and put him there while she went to sleep.

Kipp initially lied to investigators about how the child died, giving them multiple conflicting stories before finally confessing. Despite this, District Attorney Anita Howard told local news outlets that the evidence always supported negligent homicide.

nessa sa
2d ago

if she only do 12 years and then get out she's still ain't going to be right because she needs a lot of stimulation behind her actions like getting her tubes tied and not being able to be around children schools playground and wherever children be around she should not be able to get close to them she may have to leave if children even be in restaurants I mean because this is a very sick woman and she really don't need to be outside of the prison walls because there are too many children out here and she definitely don't need to be around not near one of them

Alezandra Domingo
1d ago

I get frustrated with my kids too. EVERY parent does, but that's why cribs, bassinets, swings, etc exist. There was a place for her to SAFELY put her baby so she could nap without worrying. Some people do NOT deserve to be parents and she should get life!

Debbie Morgan
2d ago

not right. if the dad of the child would have gotten "frustrated" and did what she did he would get life without parole

