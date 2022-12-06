Breaking: Baker Mayfield Claimed By New Team On Tuesday

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Baker Mayfield was released by the Carolina Panthers on Monday morning.

Just one day later, he's found a new home.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Mayfield was claimed off of waivers by the Los Angeles Rams today and could suit up for Thursday's game against the Raiders.

"Former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield was claimed on waivers today by the Los Angeles Rams, per league sources. The Rams now inherit the remaining $1.35 million on Mayfield’s contract. Mayfield is expected to fly to LA by tonight and could play Thursday night vs. the Raiders," Schefter tweeted Tuesday.

Los Angeles has dealt with a myriad of injuries, specifically to their quarterbacks, over the past several weeks.

Usual starter Matthew Stafford has been out since Week 11 with a neck injury and is expected to miss the rest of the season. Backup John Wolford is reportedly dealing with a neck ailment, as well.

Per Schefter, the Rams will inherit the remaining $1.35 million on Mayfield's current contract and could be awarded a compensatory draft pick should he sign with a different team next season.

His first chance to make an impact for Los Angeles could be as soon as Thursday night against the Raiders.