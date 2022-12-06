Read full article on original website
Related
wnypapers.com
Marsha McWilson: Local celebrity honored by Niagara County Legislature
The Niagara County Legislature recognized local celebrity Marsha McWilson at a meeting earlier this week. She was lauded for her “outstanding contributions to the community.”. Niagara County Legislator Jeffrey Elder read a proclamation declaring Dec. 6 as “Marsha McWilson Day.”. Pictured, from left: Elder, McWilson, Legislature Minority Leader...
wnypapers.com
Winter energy fairs to provide information & assistance on energy affordability programs, services for older adults
Events to be held in Niagara Falls, Buffalo, Utica. State and county agencies are partnering on a series of winter energy fairs, including three upcoming events next week in Western and Central New York. Organizers said, “The fairs are free and open to the public. They provide an opportunity for...
WKBW-TV
Wayland Brewing Company set to open incredible "community hub" in Orchard Park
ORCHARD PARK (WKBW) — There is a new beer lovers destination on the horizon in Orchard Park that is set to be a game changer. Construction on the incredible new Wayland Brewing Company is in the final stages and the hope is that the 18,000 square foot venue is ready to open in February of 2023.
Despicable Fee Is Going Away In Western New York
It sounds too good to be true, but it is actually happening: one Western New York town is waiving a fee that we all hate. You may have noticed it over the years: as we get closer to the holidays, some places in Western New York will go out of their way to make residents feel that giving spirit.
These 4 New York Cities Are Ranked ‘Most Fun In America’
The results are in and, according to Wallet Hub, New York State has 4 of the 'Most Fun Cities in America'! With 182 total cities on the list you might think the Empire State would have more than 4. Florida has 10, Texas has 14 and California has 29 cities considered to be among the most fun.
wnypapers.com
Destination Niagara USA sells ornaments to benefit Niagara Falls Fire Department toy fund
Each year, the Niagara Falls Fire Department hosts a large fundraiser to benefit kids in the community by providing Christmas toys to those in need. Organizers said they hope to raise $90,000 now in year 94. In an effort to contribute to this cause, Destination Niagara USA is selling Niagara...
D.A. Taste to reopen at former South Buffalo ice cream shop, with future plans in Larkinville
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A South Buffalo taco shop is reopening in a new space, with big plans for next summer. D.A. Taste is moving to 368 Abbott Road, where owners Dominick Buster and Azrael Laia are buying the former Abbott Road Ice Cream. It’ll be the third location for...
wnypapers.com
Schoellkopf Health Center names interim administrator
Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center and Schoellkopf Health Center has named Thomas R. LoStracco as acting administrator of Schoellkopf Health Center, effective immediately. A graduate of Niagara University and a certified public accountant, LoStracco brings over 40 years of health care administration and finance experience. Prior to retirement, LoStracco worked...
New Closing Time For Bars In New York State?
The saying "nothing good happens after midnight" has always been popular among parents. Your mom and dad probably set a curfew for you when you were in high school or college? Perhaps you still live with your parents as a young adult and the rules are still in place?. As...
Niawanda Park pavilion dedicated to former City of Tonawanda mayor
TONAWANDA, N.Y. — On Wednesday, a popular pavilion in the City of Tonawanda was renamed to honor one of the city's former officials. The City officially dedicated the newly renamed pavilion at Niawanda Park as the "Pilozzi pavilion." That's named in honor of former City of Tonawanda Mayor Ronald Pilozzi, who passed away earlier this year.
Dunkirk ice cream plant acquired by Ferrero Group
DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Italian company The Ferrero Group, which owns brands including Nutella, Kinder, and Tic Tac, on Wednesday announced it has acquired Wells Enterprises, maker of popular ice cream brands and owner of the Dunkirk ice cream manufacturing plant. The deal is set to close in early 2023. In addition to Dunkirk, Wells […]
Western New York hunting safety tips before end of season
Other than gun safety, there are several things hunters need to remember to keep themselves and others safe as hunting season continues across New York State.
wnypapers.com
Erie County Department of Health changing COVID-19 testing & vaccine schedule at Jesse Nash Health Center
Beginning Monday, Dec. 12, the Erie County Department of Health will have a new schedule for its coronavirus testing and vaccine clinic at the Jesse Nash Health Center, 608 William St., Buffalo. •Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays:. √ 9 a.m. to noon: Free COVID-19 testing. Rapid tests (results available in about...
Western New York Native Featured On Saturday Night Live [VIDEO]
If you watch Saturday Night Live this past weekend, you would have caught a glimpse of a Western New York native rocking out during the musical guest segment. Saturday Night Live was live this past Saturday after being on a two-week hiatus and it featured Keke Palmer as the host and musical guest SZA.
Niagara Falls firefighters deliver toys to local giving tree
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Niagara Falls firefighters delivered toys to the Niagara County Courthouse giving tree Tuesday night. The giving tree supports the Casey House Shelter, Twin Cities Outreach, and the Salvation Army. “Niagara Falls firefighters are proud to support the entire community across Niagara County which is why we delivered these bags of […]
New York News Anchor Gives Update On Health Scare
If you have been missing one of your favorite news anchors there is some good news. WIVB Channe 4 news co-anchor Don Postles recently gave an update on his health condition after he had surgery to remove cancer on his face. He is still in a recovery mood and he...
Who Are the Clawfoot People Rumored to Stalk the Zoar Valley in Western New York?
The western region of New York State around Buffalo has its fair share of urban legends. This one is about a family that had hands like claws. By now, you've probably heard of the legend of Pigman Road. It's the story of a man who unfortunately killed three young boys who didn't heed his warning to be left alone on Holland Road off Route 5.
Twin City to end ambulance service in City of Lockport
The City of Lockport will be losing its ambulance service. Twin Cities Ambulance has notified city lawmakers that it will be ending service on January 31.
stepoutbuffalo.com
Enter to Win a Free Night Stay & a 420-Themed Gift Box From Puff & Stay
This article is a paid promotion sponsored by an SOB advertiser and designed to share valuable info with our readers. *GIVEAWAY ALERT!* We’re teaming up with Puff & Stay to give away a free night stay and a 420-themed gift box ($300). This prize includes a free night stay...
wnypapers.com
M&T Bank's 'Holiday Music Under the Dome' returns to downtown Buffalo
Community concert series featuring holiday favorites provides lunchtime entertainment at M&T’s Fountain Plaza branch. As the cold, snowy weather settles in, Western New Yorkers can warm up to the season with the return of “Holiday Music Under the Dome” at M&T Bank’s Fountain Plaza branch, located at 1 Fountain Plaza, Buffalo. The community is invited to spend a lunch hour at M&T’s prominent downtown branch – which is commonly referred to as the “gold dome” – for holiday performances from Saturday, Dec. 10, through Friday, Dec. 16.
Comments / 0