ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niagara County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
wnypapers.com

Marsha McWilson: Local celebrity honored by Niagara County Legislature

The Niagara County Legislature recognized local celebrity Marsha McWilson at a meeting earlier this week. She was lauded for her “outstanding contributions to the community.”. Niagara County Legislator Jeffrey Elder read a proclamation declaring Dec. 6 as “Marsha McWilson Day.”. Pictured, from left: Elder, McWilson, Legislature Minority Leader...
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Despicable Fee Is Going Away In Western New York

It sounds too good to be true, but it is actually happening: one Western New York town is waiving a fee that we all hate. You may have noticed it over the years: as we get closer to the holidays, some places in Western New York will go out of their way to make residents feel that giving spirit.
KENMORE, NY
wnypapers.com

Schoellkopf Health Center names interim administrator

Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center and Schoellkopf Health Center has named Thomas R. LoStracco as acting administrator of Schoellkopf Health Center, effective immediately. A graduate of Niagara University and a certified public accountant, LoStracco brings over 40 years of health care administration and finance experience. Prior to retirement, LoStracco worked...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
2 On Your Side

Niawanda Park pavilion dedicated to former City of Tonawanda mayor

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — On Wednesday, a popular pavilion in the City of Tonawanda was renamed to honor one of the city's former officials. The City officially dedicated the newly renamed pavilion at Niawanda Park as the "Pilozzi pavilion." That's named in honor of former City of Tonawanda Mayor Ronald Pilozzi, who passed away earlier this year.
TONAWANDA, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Dunkirk ice cream plant acquired by Ferrero Group

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Italian company The Ferrero Group, which owns brands including Nutella, Kinder, and Tic Tac, on Wednesday announced it has acquired Wells Enterprises, maker of popular ice cream brands and owner of the Dunkirk ice cream manufacturing plant. The deal is set to close in early 2023. In addition to Dunkirk, Wells […]
DUNKIRK, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Niagara Falls firefighters deliver toys to local giving tree

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Niagara Falls firefighters delivered toys to the Niagara County Courthouse giving tree Tuesday night. The giving tree supports the Casey House Shelter, Twin Cities Outreach, and the Salvation Army. “Niagara Falls firefighters are proud to support the entire community across Niagara County which is why we delivered these bags of […]
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
wnypapers.com

M&T Bank's 'Holiday Music Under the Dome' returns to downtown Buffalo

Community concert series featuring holiday favorites provides lunchtime entertainment at M&T’s Fountain Plaza branch. As the cold, snowy weather settles in, Western New Yorkers can warm up to the season with the return of “Holiday Music Under the Dome” at M&T Bank’s Fountain Plaza branch, located at 1 Fountain Plaza, Buffalo. The community is invited to spend a lunch hour at M&T’s prominent downtown branch – which is commonly referred to as the “gold dome” – for holiday performances from Saturday, Dec. 10, through Friday, Dec. 16.
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy