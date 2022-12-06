San Francisco 49ers Signed Veteran Quarterback On Tuesday

© Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco 49ers signed quarterback Josh Johnson to a one-year deal on Tuesday, two days after Jimmy Garropolo broke his foot.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers drafted Johnson in the fifth round (160th overall) of the 2008 NFL Draft. Since then, he's appeared on 13 other rosters, playing in 37 games and nine starts.

This is his third stint with the 49ers.

Johnson is 205-of-353 for 2,270 yards and 13 touchdowns in his career. He's also averaged 5.6 yards per rush on 76 rushes for 422 yards and one running touchdown.

In his last NFL game with the Baltimore Ravens on Dec. 26, 2021, Johnson threw for 304 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in the team's 41-21 loss to the Cincinatti Bengals.

The Oakland, Calif. native threw for 317 yards and three touchdowns in the New York Jets 45-30 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Nov. 4, 2021. He is one of three New York Jets quarterbacks (Mike White, Joe Flacco) to throw three passing touchdowns since the start of the 2021 season.

After losing Garoppolo — and Trey Lance to a broken ankle in the 49ers’ 27-2 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Sept. 18 — Johnson will provide some security for a team scrambling for a playmaking QB.