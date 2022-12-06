ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cubs FOCO Holiday Gift Guide

By Kade Kistner
 2 days ago

Grab all of your Chicago Cubs gear for the holidays with this gift guide for FOCO USA!

The holidays are quickly approaching and it's time to start getting some gifts under the tree! With that in mind, let us introduce FOCO USA's Chicago Cubs gift guide! We have cultivated some of the best Cubs gear and memorabilia from FOCO.

Chicago Cubs Reversible Colorblock Hoodeez

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D2SjM_0jZa1YwF00

Here is one of FOCO's flagship pieces, an oversized reversible hoodie that features the Cubs logo! It is one of their most popular pieces and can be purchased for $60.

Here is how to buy the oversized hoodie exclusively from FOCO!

Chicago Cubs Wrigley Field Mini BRXLZ Stadium

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1naS9S_0jZa1YwF00

Next up on the list is the Wrigley Field BRXLZ Stadium. It is a perfect mind workout as you build Wrigley Field using small bricks. It retails for just $40 so it also makes a perfect stocking stuffer!

Get your Wrigley Field BRXLZ Stadium exclusively from FOCO!

Chicago Cubs High End Stocking

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OYrRo_0jZa1YwF00

Speaking of stockings, get yourself one right here for just $16!

Here is how to purchase a Chicago Cubs stocking exclusively through FOCO!

Chicago Cubs Team Spirit Nutcracker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36IFHY_0jZa1YwF00

Next up is the Cubs nutcracker! It makes for a perfect holiday decoration and looks great on the mantle. This nutcracker stands 14 inches tall and retails for $30!

Here is how to purchase your FOCO Cubs nutcracker!

Chicago Cubs Team Logo Staycation Slipper

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kML2l_0jZa1YwF00

For the final gift idea on this guide, we present the "Staycation" slipper! It's on sale for $25.50. They are the perfect shoe to lounge around the house in during the holidays while sipping hot chocolate!

If that sounds nice, here is how to get yours!

