CoinDesk

BlackRock CEO’s Crypto About-Face

Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, changed his stance on crypto during 2022, sending strong trust signals to the markets. Back in 2017, Fink said bitcoin was an “index of money laundering.” But in the summer of 2022, BlackRock, with $10 trillion under management, made two forays into bitcoin, further cementing the asset’s establishment as a mainstream investment.
ambcrypto.com

Goldman Sachs to spend tens of millions on devalued crypto firms, details inside

Global investment bank Goldman Sachs plans to spend tens of millions of dollars on those crypto firms whose valuations were slashed following the collapse of crypto exchange FTX, as per a Reuters report. Matthew McDermott, the head of digital assets in Goldman Sachs, confirmed that the bank was doing due...
NBC San Diego

U.S. Lawmakers Press Federal Banking Regulators on the Industry's Exposure to Crypto After Alameda Stake in Bank Comes to Light

Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Tina Smith asked leaders and three key federal financial regulators for information about cryptocurrency firms' involvement with small banks. Failed cryptocurrency exchange FTX had close ties to Washington state-based bank Moonstone, according to the letter. The senators wrote that other small banks have suffered financially from...
WASHINGTON STATE
zycrypto.com

Bitcoin Risks Crashing To $5,000 In 2023 — Standard Chartered’s Chief Strategist Warns

Bitcoin risks plummeting by another 70% to $5,000 come next year, according to Eric Robertson, the Global Head of Research at Standard Chartered Bank. In a Sunday statement, the pundit, also the bank’s chief strategist, warned of bitcoin pulling the “surprise move” come 2023, catching investors who believe the crypto market has bottomed unaware. The plunge could be caused by stringent interest rate hikes and more crypto “bankruptcies and a collapse in investor confidence in digital assets,” Robertsen added.

