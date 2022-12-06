ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sporting News

Why did Achraf Hakimi choose Morocco over Spain? World Cup star explains decision

Morocco have been the surprise of the 2022 FIFA World Cup so far. The African nation topped a group containing Belgium and Croatia which saw the former sent packing from Qatar. They then beat Spain on penalties to become the fourth African side ever to make it to the quarterfinals of the World Cup.
TheDailyBeast

Underdog Morocco Sends Spain Packing After Disastrous Penalty Shootout

Morocco is through to the quarterfinals of the FIFA World Cup for the first time in history after knocking out favorites Spain in a penalty shootout. Spain easily dominated possession but the game remained locked at 0-0 after 90 minutes of regular play and 30 minutes of extra time. But all of that was undone when Spain choked in a penalty shootout, somehow missing all three of their first penalty kicks. The first was hit into the crossbar by Pablo Sarabia, but the second two from Carlos Soler and Sergio Busquets were saved by Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bounou. Morocco was on target for their first three, sending the world’s 22nd-ranked team into the final eight of the competition. Morroco is the first ever Arab nation to reach the quarterfinals.Read more at The Daily Beast.
New York Post

Portugal responds to scandalous report Cristiano Ronaldo tried to quit World Cup after benching

Reports out of Portugal have revealed Cristiano Ronaldo was set to leave Qatar immediately after he was benched for his nation’s Round of 16 clash against Switzerland. Portugal dominated the Swiss in a 6-1 drubbing. Ronaldo’s replacement Goncalo Ramos scored a hat trick in his starting debut. The 21-year-old became the youngest player to strike three times in a World Cup knockout match since Pele in 1958, justifying the decision of coach Fernando Santos to leave Ronaldo out of the starting side. Subbed in late for Ramos, Ronaldo unleashed a blistering goal that was called back for offside. It comes after the final group match...
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo dropped for Portugal’s World Cup last-16 tie with Switzerland

Cristiano Ronaldo was left on the bench for Portugal’s World Cup last-16 tie with Switzerland.The former Manchester United striker, who left manager Fernando Santos unhappy with his reaction to being substituted in the last game with South Korea, was was benched for the knockout game with Goncalo Ramos preferred.Ronaldo, who had his contract with United cancelled earlier this month, has scored only once in the tournament so far.Bruno Fernandes’s return is a boost for the 2016 European champions, however, after he grabbed two goals and two assists in the first two games before being rested for the Korea clash.The...
The Independent

Morocco vs Spain player ratings: Sofiane Boufal dazzles as Sofyan Amrabat disrupts

Spain were eliminated from the Qatar World Cup by Morocco on penalties on Tuesday, with the underdogs reaching the quarter-finals for the first time in their history after the last-16 tie finished 0-0 at the end of extra time.A clash with Portugal or Switzerland is up next, with those sides squaring off in the final last-16 fixture of the tournament.Here’s how the players fared.MoroccoYassine Bounou - 9: Was a bit lax on the ball at times but ultimately played it out calmly on each occasion. Made a fantastic double-save to keep out Gavi and Ferran, before the flag went...
NBC Sports

Moroccan Players Give Yassine Bounou Victory Toss After Historic Win vs. Spain

Morocco will be doing a lot of celebrating in the coming days after pulling off a major upset over Spain in the World Cup round of 16, and nobody deserves to party harder than Bono. Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bounou has been a brick wall throughout the tournament. The team only...
The Associated Press

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

Dec. 2 – Dec. 8 A week in which fans celebrated and commiserated as their teams competed in soccer’s World Cup in Qatar, Russian shelling continued in the Donetsk region of Ukraine and the sculpted Apollo’s Chariot Fountain was lifted out of the gardens of the Palace of Versailles for restoration. This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa. The selection was curated by Madrid Photographer Bernat Armangue. Follow AP visual journalism: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews
Yardbarker

‘Serious doubts’ within Spanish Federation over Luis Enrique’s continuity

Spain are trying to regain their balance after being sent stumbling out of the World Cup by Morocco. With many feeling that La Roja had the quality to at least make the final four of the tournament, both fans, players and directors are reeling. With Luis Enrique’s contract up, the...
NBC Philadelphia

Luis Enrique Out as Spain's Manager Following 2022 World Cup Exit

This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Morocco’s shocking round of 16 victory on Tuesday not only put an end to Spain’s World Cup hopes, but also Luis Enrique’s time in charge. The...
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Morocco-Portugal quarterfinals

Will Morocco continue its surprising run to the final four of the 2022 World Cup, or will Portugal — with or without Cristiano Ronaldo in the lineup — take another step closer to the country's first World Cup title?. Morocco, playing in the World Cup for the sixth...

