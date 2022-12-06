Read full article on original website
Why did Achraf Hakimi choose Morocco over Spain? World Cup star explains decision
Morocco have been the surprise of the 2022 FIFA World Cup so far. The African nation topped a group containing Belgium and Croatia which saw the former sent packing from Qatar. They then beat Spain on penalties to become the fourth African side ever to make it to the quarterfinals of the World Cup.
Achraf Hakimi's nerveless 'Panenka' penalty seals stunning World Cup shock as Morocco beats Spain in shootout to reach quarterfinals
Morocco continued its stunning run at Qatar 2022, beating Spain on penalties to reach the World Cup quarterfinals for the first time in its history.
Soccer-World Cup 2022: Brazil's route to final explained
Dec 6 (Reuters) - Brazil are looking to win a record-extending sixth World Cup at the Nov. 20-Dec. 18 tournament in Qatar. Here is what you need to know about their route to the final:
Portugal's Pepe now second-oldest World Cup scorer – overtaking Cristiano Ronaldo
The veteran central defender turns 40 in February and has just bagged one of the most significant goals of his enduring career
Underdog Morocco Sends Spain Packing After Disastrous Penalty Shootout
Morocco is through to the quarterfinals of the FIFA World Cup for the first time in history after knocking out favorites Spain in a penalty shootout. Spain easily dominated possession but the game remained locked at 0-0 after 90 minutes of regular play and 30 minutes of extra time. But all of that was undone when Spain choked in a penalty shootout, somehow missing all three of their first penalty kicks. The first was hit into the crossbar by Pablo Sarabia, but the second two from Carlos Soler and Sergio Busquets were saved by Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bounou. Morocco was on target for their first three, sending the world’s 22nd-ranked team into the final eight of the competition. Morroco is the first ever Arab nation to reach the quarterfinals.Read more at The Daily Beast.
Portugal responds to scandalous report Cristiano Ronaldo tried to quit World Cup after benching
Reports out of Portugal have revealed Cristiano Ronaldo was set to leave Qatar immediately after he was benched for his nation’s Round of 16 clash against Switzerland. Portugal dominated the Swiss in a 6-1 drubbing. Ronaldo’s replacement Goncalo Ramos scored a hat trick in his starting debut. The 21-year-old became the youngest player to strike three times in a World Cup knockout match since Pele in 1958, justifying the decision of coach Fernando Santos to leave Ronaldo out of the starting side. Subbed in late for Ramos, Ronaldo unleashed a blistering goal that was called back for offside. It comes after the final group match...
Cristiano Ronaldo dropped for Portugal’s World Cup last-16 tie with Switzerland
Cristiano Ronaldo was left on the bench for Portugal’s World Cup last-16 tie with Switzerland.The former Manchester United striker, who left manager Fernando Santos unhappy with his reaction to being substituted in the last game with South Korea, was was benched for the knockout game with Goncalo Ramos preferred.Ronaldo, who had his contract with United cancelled earlier this month, has scored only once in the tournament so far.Bruno Fernandes’s return is a boost for the 2016 European champions, however, after he grabbed two goals and two assists in the first two games before being rested for the Korea clash.The...
Factbox-Soccer-Argentina v Netherlands World Cup 2022: kickoff time, venue, stats and odds
Dec 7 (Reuters) - Argentina play the Netherlands at the World Cup in Lusail, Qatar on Friday. When: Friday, Dec. 9, 2200 local (1900 GMT/1400 ET) * This will be the sixth World Cup meeting between the two countries, the first being a 4-0 win for the Dutch in Gelsenkirchen in 1974 and the last two having ended goalless in Frankfurt in 2006 and Sao Paulo in 2014.
World Cup 2022: Morocco shocks Spain in Round of 16, advance to quarterfinals for first time
Morocco stunned the 2010 World Cup champions Spain in penalties and advanced to the quarterfinals on Tuesday. The Morocco goalkeeper made two crucial saves.
Soccer-Shaqiri apologises to Swiss fans after chastening defeat by Portugal
LUSAIL, Qatar, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Switzerland midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri apologised to their fans after they were dumped out of the World Cup in humiliating fashion as they suffered a 6-1 defeat to a rampant Portugal in the last 16 at Lusail Stadium on Tuesday.
Netherlands vs Argentina history: Head-to-head World Cup matches, last meeting, record ahead of quarterfinal
Lionel Messi's bid to secure a first World Cup title remains on track at Qatar 2022, with Argentina next facing the Netherlands in the quarterfinal. The Albiceleste have recovered superbly from their opening defeat to Saudi Arabia, with Messi inspiring them past Australia in the Round of 16 to set up showdown with the Dutch in Al Rayyan.
Morocco vs Spain player ratings: Sofiane Boufal dazzles as Sofyan Amrabat disrupts
Spain were eliminated from the Qatar World Cup by Morocco on penalties on Tuesday, with the underdogs reaching the quarter-finals for the first time in their history after the last-16 tie finished 0-0 at the end of extra time.A clash with Portugal or Switzerland is up next, with those sides squaring off in the final last-16 fixture of the tournament.Here’s how the players fared.MoroccoYassine Bounou - 9: Was a bit lax on the ball at times but ultimately played it out calmly on each occasion. Made a fantastic double-save to keep out Gavi and Ferran, before the flag went...
Moroccan Players Give Yassine Bounou Victory Toss After Historic Win vs. Spain
Morocco will be doing a lot of celebrating in the coming days after pulling off a major upset over Spain in the World Cup round of 16, and nobody deserves to party harder than Bono. Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bounou has been a brick wall throughout the tournament. The team only...
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa
Dec. 2 – Dec. 8 A week in which fans celebrated and commiserated as their teams competed in soccer’s World Cup in Qatar, Russian shelling continued in the Donetsk region of Ukraine and the sculpted Apollo’s Chariot Fountain was lifted out of the gardens of the Palace of Versailles for restoration. This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa. The selection was curated by Madrid Photographer Bernat Armangue. Follow AP visual journalism: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews
‘Serious doubts’ within Spanish Federation over Luis Enrique’s continuity
Spain are trying to regain their balance after being sent stumbling out of the World Cup by Morocco. With many feeling that La Roja had the quality to at least make the final four of the tournament, both fans, players and directors are reeling. With Luis Enrique’s contract up, the...
Luis Enrique SACKED as Spain manager after shock World Cup last-16 exit to Morocco with new boss announced moments later
SPAIN coach Luis Enrique has been sacked after his country’s World Cup flop. The former Barcelona boss had see-sawed on his position after hinting he planned to quit ahead of the penalty-shoot-out defeat by Morocco and then suggesting he wanted to stay instead. But just two days after Luis...
Luis Enrique Out as Spain's Manager Following 2022 World Cup Exit
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Morocco’s shocking round of 16 victory on Tuesday not only put an end to Spain’s World Cup hopes, but also Luis Enrique’s time in charge. The...
Soccer-Argentina's Scaloni guarded on Di Maria fitness for Dutch clash
AL RAYYAN, Qatar, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni was guarded about whether Angel di Maria would be available for Friday's World Cup quarter-final against the Netherlands but said on Thrusday that every player who took the field would be fit.
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Morocco-Portugal quarterfinals
Will Morocco continue its surprising run to the final four of the 2022 World Cup, or will Portugal — with or without Cristiano Ronaldo in the lineup — take another step closer to the country's first World Cup title?. Morocco, playing in the World Cup for the sixth...
Portugal World Cup 2022 squad: Fernando Santos' players set to face Morocco in the quarter-finals
The Portugal World Cup 2022 squad reached the quarter-finals after defeating Switzerland in the last-16
