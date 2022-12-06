Colorado Quarterback Enters Portal Just Days After Deion Sanders Gets Hired

© Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

In the three days since Colorado shook up the college football landscape by hiring Deion Sanders to be its new head coach, Sanders has not shied away from saying he plans to recruit the transfer market hard.

He even took the unprecedented step of telling his new players to hit the transfer portal in his first address to the team.

So it's little surprise that a few players from the Buffaloes' 2022 roster are seeking opportunities elsewhere.

Quarterback Owen McCown became the latest Colorado player to enter the portal on Tuesday, according to Matt Zenitz of On3.

McCown, the son of longtime NFL quarterback Josh McCown, appeared in four games and started in three as a true freshman this fall. He completed 57 percent of his passes and threw for 600 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

McCown led the Buffaloes to their lone win of the season over California, although he was injured during the game and did not return to the field.

McCown still has four seasons of eligibility remaining. His only other Power Five offer out of high school came from Virginia Tech.

Sanders said during his introductory press conference that he plans to start his son Shedeur Sanders at quarterback in 2023. The younger Sanders put up impressive numbers during his sophomore season at Jackson State, completing 70.2 percent of his passes and throwing for 3,383 yards and 36 touchdowns while rushing for another five scores.

In addition to who will be starting at quarterback, we now know who will direct the Colorado offense under Sanders. Sanders pulled off a splashy hire when he lured Kent State head coach Sean Lewis to Colorado to be the Buffaloes' offensive coordinator on Monday.

As tends to be the case when Sanders is involved, all eyes will be on Colorado in the coming weeks to see which players he's able to land from the transfer portal to stock the rest of his offense.