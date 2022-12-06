ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Bucs waive WR Jaelon Darden, make additional roster moves

By Luke Easterling
 2 days ago
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are reshuffling their roster after Monday night’s dramatic win over the New Orleans Saints.

Wide receiver Jaelon Darden has been waived, while defensive back Ryan Smith and offensive tackle Dylan Cook were released from the practice squad.

Darden has served as the Bucs’ primary return specialist on both punts and kickoffs, so his departure is a bit surprising. Rookie running back Rachaad White has been seen on kick returns, as well, so he might be in line to replace Darden moving forward.

A fourth-round pick out of North Texas in 2021, Darden ranks seventh in the NFL in punt return average, and leads the NFL in total punt return yardage.

