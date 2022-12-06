West Virginia man sentenced to life in prison for murder, dismemberment

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man found guilty of killing a woman and dismembering her body was sentenced in Cabell County court on Tuesday.

The Cabell County Circuit Clerk’s Office says that Argie Lee Jeffers, Sr. was sentenced to life without mercy for the first-degree murder of Carrie Sowards in 2018.

Pieces of Sowards’ body were found in the Guyandotte River in 2017, and Jeffers was charged with murder and concealment of a body in February of 2018. Sowards’ DNA and evidence of what a criminal complaint characterized as a “bloodletting incident” were found at Jeffers’ home.

