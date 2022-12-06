ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Battalion Texas AM

Aggies drop close contest to Little Rock

Despite putting together a season-best defensive performance, Texas A&M’s women’s basketball team matched it with a season-worst offensive outing, losing to the Little Rock Trojans 42-38. The Aggies traveled to Little Rock, Ark., on Tuesday, Dec. 6, to face off in an out-of-conference matchup; despite seeming like an...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
ucanews.live

Childhood dream becomes Karli New’s collegiate life

Karli New, a sophomore at UCA and member of the UCA Cheer team, has wanted to be a cheerleader pretty much all of her life. “When I was little I used to watch college and professional football with my dad and eventually became obsessed with cheer. While watching the games, I would try to do all the flips and tricks they would show the cheerleaders doing on TV and that’s when my parents put me in gymnastics classes,” New said.
KTLO

6 area schools in 1st ASM girls’ rankings, Conway captures No. 1

Arkansas Sports Media High School Girls Basketball Poll. Following is the Overall Top 10 high school girls basketball teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A, as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending December 3. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and previous rankings:
CONWAY, AR
THV11

School leaders, state government call for change in education

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The recent low rankings of Arkansas schools from the Arkansas Department of Education have parents like Tristina McJoy concerned. "The state took control because the grades were failing," McJoy said. "So, I was like, I'm putting my kids across town." McJoy has changed between four...
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

The history behind why it's called Oaklawn Park

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — This Friday the bugle will sound and the gates will open in Hot Springs. For over a century horse racing has had a home at Oaklawn Park. It all dates back to the late 19th century where Oaklawn wasn’t the only racetrack. According to...
HOT SPRINGS, AR
mysaline.com

More rain & the answer to whether it will be a white Christmas

The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued statement detailing a Hazardous Weather Outlook for a large part of Arkansas. Additional rounds of rainfall are expected in the coming days, thanks to a frontal boundary that will come over Arkansas. Current forecast trends still indicate north Arkansas will see the highest rainfall totals, generally between 2 – 3 inches through Friday morning. Closer to one inch is expected in Saline County.
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Higher utility bills possible for Benton Utilities customers

BENTON, Ark. — As cities have continued to grow, they will eventually need upgrades. That's exactly the situation that Benton has found itself in, but experts have explained that those upgrades won't be cheap. "So many of the things that we do cost money, regardless of what the project...
BENTON, AR

