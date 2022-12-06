Read full article on original website
Battalion Texas AM
Aggies drop close contest to Little Rock
Despite putting together a season-best defensive performance, Texas A&M’s women’s basketball team matched it with a season-worst offensive outing, losing to the Little Rock Trojans 42-38. The Aggies traveled to Little Rock, Ark., on Tuesday, Dec. 6, to face off in an out-of-conference matchup; despite seeming like an...
actionnews5.com
University of Arkansas Pine Bluff to replace Jackson State in Southern Heritage Classic
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - For the first time in nearly 30 years, the Southern Heritage Classic is switching up the line-up. The University of Arkansas of Pine Bluff will now be replacing Jackson State University in the annual match-up. “Don’t sleep on Pine Bluff!” said UAPB alum Alexis Cole....
AR-Pine Bluff to replace JSU for Southern Heritage Classic
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff’s Golden Lions have been announced as the new football team for the Southern Heritage Classic. The Golden Lions are set to square off against Tennessee State University in September 2023 and again in 2024. The annual football game...
State championship game historic for different reasons for Malvern, Harding Academy
One school is going to try and copy what Pulaski Academy did and win a state championship after moving up in classification. The other hopes to party like it’s 1993. That’s the story of Saturday’s Class 4A state championship game at noon Saturday at Little Rocks’ War Memorial Stadium. Harding ...
ucanews.live
Childhood dream becomes Karli New’s collegiate life
Karli New, a sophomore at UCA and member of the UCA Cheer team, has wanted to be a cheerleader pretty much all of her life. “When I was little I used to watch college and professional football with my dad and eventually became obsessed with cheer. While watching the games, I would try to do all the flips and tricks they would show the cheerleaders doing on TV and that’s when my parents put me in gymnastics classes,” New said.
KTLO
6 area schools in 1st ASM girls’ rankings, Conway captures No. 1
Arkansas Sports Media High School Girls Basketball Poll. Following is the Overall Top 10 high school girls basketball teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A, as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending December 3. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and previous rankings:
CBS Sports
Memphis vs. Little Rock live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online
The Little Rock Trojans are on the road again on Tuesday and play against the Memphis Tigers at 8 p.m. ET Dec. 6 at FedExForum. Memphis will be strutting in after a win while the Trojans will be stumbling in from a defeat. A victory for Little Rock just wasn't...
These 6 Kids Have Been Missing In Arkansas Since October
There are currently 6 kids that are missing in Arkansas since October. Please take a minute to look over these missing posters and help get these kids back home. Please remember that if you spot any of these kids do not approach them, contact the local authorities. You can call 911, or 1-800-843-5678.
School leaders, state government call for change in education
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The recent low rankings of Arkansas schools from the Arkansas Department of Education have parents like Tristina McJoy concerned. "The state took control because the grades were failing," McJoy said. "So, I was like, I'm putting my kids across town." McJoy has changed between four...
Bennett's by Keith and Co brings casual, classy food to Arkansas town
SHERWOOD, Ark. — Sometimes we sacrifice comfort for an up-scale dining experience, but not anymore!. Bennett’s by Keith and Co in Sherwood prides itself as being a casual dining restaurant with an upscale vibe all while maintaining an affordable menu. “This is a casual dining restaurant. When I...
The history behind why it's called Oaklawn Park
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — This Friday the bugle will sound and the gates will open in Hot Springs. For over a century horse racing has had a home at Oaklawn Park. It all dates back to the late 19th century where Oaklawn wasn’t the only racetrack. According to...
VIDEO: Arkansas state trooper hits suspect car after chase on I-530
A newly-released video shows an Arkansas state trooper crashing head on into a suspect’s car after a chase on Interstate 530 in Jefferson County last month.
Sherwood Mayor-Elect shares win with memory of her late son
A win for Sherwood’s top city office marks a new memory in what once was a dark day for Mary Jo Heye-Townsell.
Meet Andrew Igbokidi: The med school student going national with music
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Most people know that medical school can be very difficult and time-consuming. Now imagine trying to do all the work of trying to plan a career in medicine, while also trying to do the work to become a performer. Originally from Chicago, Andrew Igbokidi eventually...
mysaline.com
More rain & the answer to whether it will be a white Christmas
The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued statement detailing a Hazardous Weather Outlook for a large part of Arkansas. Additional rounds of rainfall are expected in the coming days, thanks to a frontal boundary that will come over Arkansas. Current forecast trends still indicate north Arkansas will see the highest rainfall totals, generally between 2 – 3 inches through Friday morning. Closer to one inch is expected in Saline County.
Family remembers and honors Arkansas teen’s life after deadly shooting
Little Rock, Ark – It has been more than a year and half since 15-year-old Daylon Burnett was shot inside a Watson Chapel Junior High School and later died. With Burnett’s birthday approaching his family is sharing his memory. Lakeisha Lee is the mother of Burnett and says he would be turning 17 years old […]
School officials: Bullets found in bathroom at Don R. Roberts Elementary School
School officials at Don R. Roberts Elementary School said that bullets were found inside the school Wednesday afternoon.
5newsonline.com
HPD: Police responded to Sen. Ted Cruz's Houston home due to 'self-inflicted cutting' call
HOUSTON — Police were called to Sen. Ted Cruz's River Oaks home while he was in Washington D.C. Tuesday night. Sources with the Houston Police Department said they showed up at Cruz's house after getting a "self-inflicted cutting" call. Editor's note: The video above is from 10 p.m. Tuesday...
Little Rock police identify victim of deadly Tuesday shooting as teen
The Little Rock Police Department has released additional information on a Tuesday afternoon shooting death in west Little Rock.
Higher utility bills possible for Benton Utilities customers
BENTON, Ark. — As cities have continued to grow, they will eventually need upgrades. That's exactly the situation that Benton has found itself in, but experts have explained that those upgrades won't be cheap. "So many of the things that we do cost money, regardless of what the project...
