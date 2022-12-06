Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famed Musician and Country Music Writer DiesNews Breaking LIVENashville, TN
Candidates Interview for Sumner County Law DirectorAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Life's Highway Biography of Canadian Country Musician and Nashville Recording Star Book ReleaseCanuck Scribe Lisa A LachapelleNashville, TN
4 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Major grocery store chain opening new location in Tennessee next weekKristen WaltersGallatin, TN
Related
NFL Insider Explains Why Titans Fired GM Jon Robinson
The Tennessee Titans shocked the NFL world this morning when reports surfaced of the team firing general manager Jon Robinson. Robinson, whose Titans sit atop the AFC South through 13 weeks in 2022, signed a massive contract extension with the team last season, adding to the surprise of ...
Tennessee Titans Fire GM Jon Robinson: What Happened?
The firing of Tennessee Titans general manager Jon Robinson sent shockwaves around the NFL. "I'm very surprised," a league source said. "J-Rob is good people. He was doing a good job. They're winning." Indeed, the Titans are 7-5 and in first place in the AFC South division. The decision runs...
Mike Vrabel Reacts To Titans' Stunning Decision To Fire GM Jon Robinson
When the Tennessee Titans made the surprising move to fire general manager Jon Robinson on Tuesday, many around the NFL assumed there had to be friction between Robinson and head coach Mike Vrabel. After all, it's rare to see a team positioned for its seventh straight winning season and fifth ...
thecomeback.com
Wild theory explains shocking Titans firing
The Tennessee Titans made an absolutely shocking move in their front office on Tuesday afternoon when the organization suddenly decided to part ways with general manager Jon Robison even though he’s never had a losing season and has the team on the brink of yet another division title and playoff appearance. The Titans did not offer a specific explanation for why the decision was made, but that didn’t stop fans from offering their own wild theory.
Vrabel: Titans owner sent clear message to win championships
Tennessee controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk left coach Mike Vrabel to explain her decision to fire the team's general manager during one of the best stretches in franchise history
Yardbarker
Jon Robinson's first-round draft history played big part in shocking Titans firing
The shock of the week in the NFL will undoubtedly be the Tennessee Titans firing general manager Jon Robinson. Trading away star wide receiver A.J. Brown in the offseason and having him terrorize your defense certainly didn't help Robinson's cause. However, looking at his first-round draft history, it shouldn't come...
NFL
Titans fire general manager Jon Robinson after seven seasons
Stunning news dropped Tuesday as the Tennessee Titans fired general manager Jon Robinson, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported, per sources informed of the situation. The team later confirmed the news. "Since becoming controlling owner in 2015, my goal has been to raise the standard for what...
NFL world reacts to absolutely stunning Titans move
The Tennessee Titans are currently sitting in first place in the AFC South conference by quite a pretty comfortable margin and appear to be headed to yet another postseason appearance under head coach Mike Vrabel, but the team made an absolutely shocking move that nearly nobody expected on Tuesday afternoon, firing general manager Jon Robinson. Read more... The post NFL world reacts to absolutely stunning Titans move appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
What Mike Vrabel said about Tennessee Titans firing Jon Robinson, impact on rest of season
One day after the Tennessee Titans fired general manager Jon Robinson, coach Mike Vrabel didn't have many answers about why the move happened. "I know that (owner) Amy (Adams Strunk) informed me of the decision," Vrabel said Wednesday. "I can’t speak to the timing of it and I can’t speak to the decision of it."
Tennessee Titans injury report grows even longer before game vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
As is so often the case, the Tennessee Titans injury report hit a double-digit number of players on Thursday. The Titans (7-5) face the Jacksonville Jaguars (4-8) at Nissan Stadium on Sunday (noon, CBS). One of the NFL's most injury-addled teams, the Titans are banged up once again heading into the AFC South showdown. Eight Titans did not practice Thursday and three more were limited participants.
No. 10 Arizona, No. 14 Indiana set for first-ever meeting
No. 10 Arizona and No. 14 Indiana, two powerhouse college basketball programs, will meet for the first time on Saturday
Report: Mike Vrabel expected to have 'significant power' after Jon Robinson firing
With the Tennessee Titans firing general manager Jon Robinson on Tuesday, the team will reportedly give head coach Mike Vrabel more power moving forward. Despite the Titans naming vice president of player personnel Ryan Cowden the acting general manager for the rest of the season, Vrabel is expected to have “significant power” when it comes to personnel decisions, per Aaron Wilson of KPRC2.
WILX-TV
In My View: Lions are definitely improving
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wow a big game for the Detroit Lions in December and Ford Field will be rocking Sunday with the NFC North leading Minnesota Vikings in town. I like the Lions straight up and I think the key is quarterback Jared Goff who has been much improved in his team’s last five games, four of which the Lions have won. He has healthy receivers and running backs in his backfield which has made a big difference.
Titans fire GM Jon Robinson, owner cites 'higher aspirations'
The Tennessee Titans fired general manager Jon Robinson, owner Amy Adams Strunk announced Tuesday.
Titans vs. Jaguars Week 14 injury report: Thursday
The Tennessee Titans (7-5) and the Jacksonville Jaguars (4-8) continue to inch closer to their AFC South showdown inside Nissan Stadium. Tennessee has a massive opportunity in front of themselves to take an enormous step toward wrapping up the division with a win on Sunday. We got our first peek...
Comments / 0