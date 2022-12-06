ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Athlon Sports

NFL Insider Explains Why Titans Fired GM Jon Robinson

The Tennessee Titans shocked the NFL world this morning when reports surfaced of the team firing general manager Jon Robinson.  Robinson, whose Titans sit atop the AFC South through 13 weeks in 2022, signed a massive contract extension with the team last season, adding to the surprise of ...
NASHVILLE, TN
TexansDaily

Tennessee Titans Fire GM Jon Robinson: What Happened?

The firing of Tennessee Titans general manager Jon Robinson sent shockwaves around the NFL. "I'm very surprised," a league source said. "J-Rob is good people. He was doing a good job. They're winning." Indeed, the Titans are 7-5 and in first place in the AFC South division. The decision runs...
NASHVILLE, TN
thecomeback.com

Wild theory explains shocking Titans firing

The Tennessee Titans made an absolutely shocking move in their front office on Tuesday afternoon when the organization suddenly decided to part ways with general manager Jon Robison even though he’s never had a losing season and has the team on the brink of yet another division title and playoff appearance. The Titans did not offer a specific explanation for why the decision was made, but that didn’t stop fans from offering their own wild theory.
NFL

Titans fire general manager Jon Robinson after seven seasons

Stunning news dropped Tuesday as the Tennessee Titans fired general manager Jon Robinson, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported, per sources informed of the situation. The team later confirmed the news. "Since becoming controlling owner in 2015, my goal has been to raise the standard for what...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to absolutely stunning Titans move

The Tennessee Titans are currently sitting in first place in the AFC South conference by quite a pretty comfortable margin and appear to be headed to yet another postseason appearance under head coach Mike Vrabel, but the team made an absolutely shocking move that nearly nobody expected on Tuesday afternoon, firing general manager Jon Robinson. Read more... The post NFL world reacts to absolutely stunning Titans move appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Tennessean

Tennessee Titans injury report grows even longer before game vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

As is so often the case, the Tennessee Titans injury report hit a double-digit number of players on Thursday. The Titans (7-5) face the Jacksonville Jaguars (4-8) at Nissan Stadium on Sunday (noon, CBS). One of the NFL's most injury-addled teams, the Titans are banged up once again heading into the AFC South showdown. Eight Titans did not practice Thursday and three more were limited participants.
NASHVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Mike Vrabel expected to have 'significant power' after Jon Robinson firing

With the Tennessee Titans firing general manager Jon Robinson on Tuesday, the team will reportedly give head coach Mike Vrabel more power moving forward. Despite the Titans naming vice president of player personnel Ryan Cowden the acting general manager for the rest of the season, Vrabel is expected to have “significant power” when it comes to personnel decisions, per Aaron Wilson of KPRC2.
NASHVILLE, TN
WILX-TV

In My View: Lions are definitely improving

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wow a big game for the Detroit Lions in December and Ford Field will be rocking Sunday with the NFC North leading Minnesota Vikings in town. I like the Lions straight up and I think the key is quarterback Jared Goff who has been much improved in his team’s last five games, four of which the Lions have won. He has healthy receivers and running backs in his backfield which has made a big difference.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy