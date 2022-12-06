Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Daily Athenaeum
WVU women's hoops faces first road test Sunday against Penn State
The West Virginia Mountaineers women’s basketball team heads to Pennsylvania as they take on the Penn State Nittany Lions in State College on Sunday, looking to start the Dawn Plitzuweit era 8-1. The Mountaineers have been nearly flawless through their first month under the new head coach, with a...
Daily Athenaeum
Student group to host art sale, drag show at Morgantown Art Bar
A student group at Morgantown High School is hosting a fundraising event for their nonprofit organization, the Sex and Gender Acceptance (SAGA) Initiative on Saturday at the Morgantown Art Bar. What started as a school club has turned into a mission to provide free, gender-affirming care packages to transgender youth...
Daily Athenaeum
WVU men's hoops outlasts UAB in physical 81-70 win
The WVU men’s basketball team defeated the UAB Blazers, 81-70 at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown on Saturday night, outlasting the Blazers in a physical matchup with excellent shooting from the free-throw line. The first half started off back and forth, with the Mountaineers ultimately took the lead into...
Daily Athenaeum
WVU Women's Basketball vs. Robert Morris 12/8
WVU women's hoops faces first road test Sunday against Penn State.
