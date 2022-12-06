ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schuylkill County, PA

Related
WBRE

State flags ordered to be flown at half-staff for firefighters

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Commonwealth will have flags flown at half-staff to honor several firefighters who died in the line of duty. Governor Wolf has ordered all commonwealth flags state-wide to be flown at half-staff to honor two firefighters who died fighting a fire in Schuylkill County fire along with another who died […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Fire that killed animals at wildlife rehab center ruled accidental

WAYNE TWP., Pa. - State police say the fire that tore through a mobile home at a wildlife rehabilitation center was accidental. Police did not say what sparked the blaze at the Red Creek Wildlife Center in Wayne Township, Schuylkill County on Monday morning, but the founder of the facility had said the cause was likely electrical in nature.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Schuylkill County fire: What we know about 3rd person found dead

WEST PENN TWP., Pa. - The scene of a Schuylkill County house fire quickly became tragic Wednesday night, but there are still many questions. Authorities have said two Lehigh County firefighters died after battling flames in the West Penn Township home. They also said a third person was found dead...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Iconic East Shore Diner in Harrisburg prepares for move to Cumberland County

At long last the East Shore Diner, which closed this fall, is preparing for a big trek. The 1950s roadside diner will be placed onto a trailer and driven about 12 miles across the Susquehanna River to a new home in Silver Spring Township. The move, which could happen as early as Dec. 12, will relocate the diner to the Carlisle Pike at Waterford Drive near the Cumberland Valley High School.
HARRISBURG, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

UPDATE: Gunshot victim at fire scene identified

The Schuylkill County Coroner's office has identified a man found dead near a house fire Wednesday in West Penn Twp. in which two firefighters suffered fatal injuries. According to Deputy Coroner Michael Bowman, Christopher Kammerdiener, 35, was pronounced dead at 5:44 p.m. at the scene. He was discovered in a wooded area near the home at 1121 Clamtown Road.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
uncoveringpa.com

Festival of Lights near Tunkhannock: One of PA’s Best Drive-Through Light Displays

I’ve visited a lot of Christmas light shows in PA (over 20) over my years of travel, and, without a doubt, the Festival of Lights near Tunkhannock is easily among the best. The Festival of Lights is held on the back nine at the Stone Hedge Golf Course in Wyoming County, PA, about a 15-minute drive from Tunkhannock. It’s also only about 30 minutes from Scranton and 45 minutes from Wilkes-Barre, making it an easy light show to visit if you are in one of those areas.
TUNKHANNOCK, PA
iheart.com

Recall Issued for Frozen Strawberries Sold in Pennsylvania

> Recall Issued for Frozen Strawberries Sold in Pennsylvania. (Dauphin County, PA) -- A brand of frozen raspberries is being recalled in Pennsylvania and several states because of the presence of hepatitis A. Nearly 13-hundred cases of James Farm frozen raspberries. They were sold at Restaurant Depot/Jetro locations, possibly including the one on Chambers Hill Road in Harrisburg and the store in Bethlehem. The recall affects products with a "best if used by" date of June 14th, 2024.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Deadly West Penn Twp. fire ruled ‘suspicious’

WEST PENN TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — New details emerge Thursday night about a fire that led to the deaths of two firefighters in Schuylkill County. And the man whose body was found in the woods near the property. The intense fire occurred on Clamtown Road you can see the destruction caused by the inferno. […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Pa. physician convicted for unlawfully distributing controlled substances resulting in death

SCRANTON, Pa. — A Pike County doctor was found guilty on Dec. 5 for unlawfully distributing controlled substances resulting in death. Following a three-week trial, Dr. Martin Evers, 64, was found guilty on 71 counts of unlawful distribution of controlled substances. The counts involved the unlawful distribution of oxycodone, fentanyl, methadone and diazepam.
PIKE COUNTY, PA

