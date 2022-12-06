Read full article on original website
Related
natureworldnews.com
40 Animals Dead After Fire Consumed Red Creek Wildlife Center — Pennsylvania
On Monday, December 6, a fire at the Red Creek Wildlife Center in Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania, claimed the lives of 40 animals. Around 8 AM, first aid personnel reportedly arrived on the scene. The primary clinic building and all the animals in temporary care were destroyed in the fire, the center said in a statement.
Names released of Lehigh Valley firefighters killed battling house blaze
Authorities have identified two Lehigh Valley firefighters killed Wednesday while they helped battle a three-alarm house blaze in Schuylkill County. Marvin Gruber, 59, and Assistant Fire Chief Zachary Paris, 36, both members of the New Tripoli Fire Company Station 17 in Lehigh County, died in the blaze in West Penn Township, Pennsylvania State Police said.
WFMZ-TV Online
PHOTOS: Procession for firefighters who died in line of duty in Schuylkill County
A procession is held for two firefighters from Lehigh County who lost their lives while helping to battle a house fire in neighboring Schuylkill County on Wednesday. The procession left Schuylkill County and was set to arrive at the Joint Operations Center in Lehigh County.
State flags ordered to be flown at half-staff for firefighters
HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Commonwealth will have flags flown at half-staff to honor several firefighters who died in the line of duty. Governor Wolf has ordered all commonwealth flags state-wide to be flown at half-staff to honor two firefighters who died fighting a fire in Schuylkill County fire along with another who died […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Fire that killed animals at wildlife rehab center ruled accidental
WAYNE TWP., Pa. - State police say the fire that tore through a mobile home at a wildlife rehabilitation center was accidental. Police did not say what sparked the blaze at the Red Creek Wildlife Center in Wayne Township, Schuylkill County on Monday morning, but the founder of the facility had said the cause was likely electrical in nature.
WFMZ-TV Online
Schuylkill County fire: What we know about 3rd person found dead
WEST PENN TWP., Pa. - The scene of a Schuylkill County house fire quickly became tragic Wednesday night, but there are still many questions. Authorities have said two Lehigh County firefighters died after battling flames in the West Penn Township home. They also said a third person was found dead...
Iconic East Shore Diner in Harrisburg prepares for move to Cumberland County
At long last the East Shore Diner, which closed this fall, is preparing for a big trek. The 1950s roadside diner will be placed onto a trailer and driven about 12 miles across the Susquehanna River to a new home in Silver Spring Township. The move, which could happen as early as Dec. 12, will relocate the diner to the Carlisle Pike at Waterford Drive near the Cumberland Valley High School.
WFMZ-TV Online
2 firefighters who died battling Schuylkill County house fire identified
WEST PENN TWP., Pa. - Two firefighters died after responding to a smoky fire that burned a home in West Penn Township, Schuylkill County, Wednesday afternoon, according to the coroner. PHOTOS: Fire in West Penn Twp. Marvin Gruber, 59, and Zachary Paris, 36, died after being called to the fire...
WFMZ-TV Online
UPDATE: Gunshot victim at fire scene identified
The Schuylkill County Coroner's office has identified a man found dead near a house fire Wednesday in West Penn Twp. in which two firefighters suffered fatal injuries. According to Deputy Coroner Michael Bowman, Christopher Kammerdiener, 35, was pronounced dead at 5:44 p.m. at the scene. He was discovered in a wooded area near the home at 1121 Clamtown Road.
WFMZ-TV Online
'Truly the definition of heroes': More reaction pours in as news of fallen firefighters hits home
As we continue to piece together more details from Wednesday night's fire, we're learning more and more about those who gave their lives, from those devastated by the loss. Two New Tripoli firefighters made the ultimate sacrifice Wednesday night. They're now remembered from states away, all the way up to the Lehigh Valley.
uncoveringpa.com
Festival of Lights near Tunkhannock: One of PA’s Best Drive-Through Light Displays
I’ve visited a lot of Christmas light shows in PA (over 20) over my years of travel, and, without a doubt, the Festival of Lights near Tunkhannock is easily among the best. The Festival of Lights is held on the back nine at the Stone Hedge Golf Course in Wyoming County, PA, about a 15-minute drive from Tunkhannock. It’s also only about 30 minutes from Scranton and 45 minutes from Wilkes-Barre, making it an easy light show to visit if you are in one of those areas.
WGAL
Boil-water advisory in place for Lancaster County borough after contaminants are found
STRASBURG, Pa. — A boil-water advisory is expected to remain in place for days for Strasburg Borough in Lancaster County. Testing found natural contaminants at one of the borough's six water sources. Residents are asked to boil water for one minute, then let it cool before using it. The...
Lehigh Valley owner facing animal cruelty charges over herd of neglected horses
Three months ago, authorities say they found a herd of ill and underweight horses and a mule in such bad condition that they seized 10 animals from a Lehigh Valley owner and had to euthanize at least one horse. Heidi von Liebenstein, of the 100 block of Crest Avenue in...
iheart.com
Recall Issued for Frozen Strawberries Sold in Pennsylvania
> Recall Issued for Frozen Strawberries Sold in Pennsylvania. (Dauphin County, PA) -- A brand of frozen raspberries is being recalled in Pennsylvania and several states because of the presence of hepatitis A. Nearly 13-hundred cases of James Farm frozen raspberries. They were sold at Restaurant Depot/Jetro locations, possibly including the one on Chambers Hill Road in Harrisburg and the store in Bethlehem. The recall affects products with a "best if used by" date of June 14th, 2024.
WFMZ-TV Online
Traffic on Routes 100 and 309, Tilghman Street to be affected as crews escort firefighters who died in line of duty in Schuylkill
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police say traffic will be affected in Lehigh County as state troopers, along with other first responders, will be escorting two firefighters who were killed in the line of duty Wednesday. The procession will take place on Thursday between 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m., according...
Deadly West Penn Twp. fire ruled ‘suspicious’
WEST PENN TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — New details emerge Thursday night about a fire that led to the deaths of two firefighters in Schuylkill County. And the man whose body was found in the woods near the property. The intense fire occurred on Clamtown Road you can see the destruction caused by the inferno. […]
WFMZ-TV Online
PHOTOS: Fire in West Penn Twp.
Crews fight a house fire in West Penn Township, Schuylkill County. Two firefighters died after being called to the fire.
Growing central Pa. wine producer opens bottle shop at landmark farm market
Allegro Winery opened a bottle shop Wednesday at what was previously the home of Logan’s View Winery, located in the front of the building that houses Brown’s Orchards and Farm Market in Loganville, southern York County. Logan’s View Winery closed recently after nearly 14 years in business. It...
Crop One to open vertical indoor farming facility; bring new jobs to NEPA
HAZLE TWP. — Gov. Tom Wolf Thursday, in conjunction with CAN DO, announced that Crop One, an industry-leader in technology-driven indoor vertical farming, is opening a vertical farm in the Humboldt Industrial Park in Hazle Township, bringing 40 new full-time managerial and farm production jobs to the region. Gov....
Pa. physician convicted for unlawfully distributing controlled substances resulting in death
SCRANTON, Pa. — A Pike County doctor was found guilty on Dec. 5 for unlawfully distributing controlled substances resulting in death. Following a three-week trial, Dr. Martin Evers, 64, was found guilty on 71 counts of unlawful distribution of controlled substances. The counts involved the unlawful distribution of oxycodone, fentanyl, methadone and diazepam.
Comments / 0