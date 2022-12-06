ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
njspotlightnews.org

Drug overdose deaths decrease in NJ but racial disparities are marked

The painful and widespread impacts of the opioid epidemic persist in New Jersey. Efforts to stem the tide have been bolstered by more federal money and better education about the dangerous cocktails of drugs available on the streets. Statistically, new statewide figures out Thursday show fatal drug overdoses are beginning to decline, but in its place is a troubling new trend.
NEW JERSEY STATE
njspotlightnews.org

State prison population on the decline

The decline is attributed to several factors, including sentencing reform. Social advocates are applauding New Jersey’s efforts to reduce the state’s prison population. According to the Department of Corrections, there are currently almost 12,500 inmates in prison — a more than 50% drop from 11 years ago when more than 25,000 were imprisoned in New Jersey.
NEW JERSEY STATE
njspotlightnews.org

Bringing health care to people in homeless shelters

Assembly bill would enable behavioral health care providers to treat people staying in emergency shelter. Behavioral health care providers would be allowed to treat people staying in emergency homeless shelters under a bill that passed an Assembly committee Thursday. Health care professionals could provide those services full time, or on...
njspotlightnews.org

NJ lawmakers push anti-crime legislation

Depending on who you talk to, a recent anti-crime push with an emphasis on cracking down on auto thefts is either a rightful response to an increase in auto thefts and other crime in recent years, or politicians responding to public polling data — as opposed to actual crime data.
njspotlightnews.org

NJ Spotlight News: December 8, 2022

We bring you what’s relevant and important in New Jersey news, along with our insight. Watch as the NJ Spotlight News team breaks down today’s top stories. Drug overdose deaths decrease in NJ but racial disparities are marked. Alarm over increase among Black and Hispanic residents. Swissport Cargo...
NEW JERSEY STATE
proclaimerscv.com

Delaware Issues Emergency Benefits To Eligible Households

As part of the state’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 public health emergency, the Delaware Division of Social Services will provide emergency payments to qualified households that started last month. Emergency Benefits. Benefits will be distributed through the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) and General Assistance programs as...
DELAWARE STATE
njspotlightnews.org

Auto theft bills pass unanimously in committee, await Assembly vote

More than 14,000 vehicles have been stolen statewide this year, a 9% bump from 2021. During a hearing Monday of the Assembly Law and Public Safety Committee for four bills aimed at cutting down on car thefts in the state, law enforcement personnel explained that high-end cars make up most of the increased thefts and described the difficulties in stopping the thieves.
NEW JERSEY STATE
njspotlightnews.org

Business Report: Vaping settlement, nonprofit awards, Rutgers school leaves Twitter

NJ will receive $33M-plus in multistate settlement with the vaping company JUUL Labs. New Jersey is receiving more than $33 million as part of a multistate settlement with the vaping company JUUL Labs. The settlement resolves a two-year investigation into the electronic cigarette company’s marketing and sales practices, which showed that JUUL’s campaigns were targeting young people. New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin said the settlement “will protect youth from the hazards of vaping and smoking and ensure that Juul can no longer put profits over public health by using unlawful sales practices to fuel a youth vaping crisis.”
NEW JERSEY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy