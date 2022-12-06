NJ will receive $33M-plus in multistate settlement with the vaping company JUUL Labs. New Jersey is receiving more than $33 million as part of a multistate settlement with the vaping company JUUL Labs. The settlement resolves a two-year investigation into the electronic cigarette company’s marketing and sales practices, which showed that JUUL’s campaigns were targeting young people. New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin said the settlement “will protect youth from the hazards of vaping and smoking and ensure that Juul can no longer put profits over public health by using unlawful sales practices to fuel a youth vaping crisis.”

NEW JERSEY STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO