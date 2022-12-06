Read full article on original website
njspotlightnews.org
Drug overdose deaths decrease in NJ but racial disparities are marked
The painful and widespread impacts of the opioid epidemic persist in New Jersey. Efforts to stem the tide have been bolstered by more federal money and better education about the dangerous cocktails of drugs available on the streets. Statistically, new statewide figures out Thursday show fatal drug overdoses are beginning to decline, but in its place is a troubling new trend.
njspotlightnews.org
State prison population on the decline
The decline is attributed to several factors, including sentencing reform. Social advocates are applauding New Jersey’s efforts to reduce the state’s prison population. According to the Department of Corrections, there are currently almost 12,500 inmates in prison — a more than 50% drop from 11 years ago when more than 25,000 were imprisoned in New Jersey.
njspotlightnews.org
Bringing health care to people in homeless shelters
Assembly bill would enable behavioral health care providers to treat people staying in emergency shelter. Behavioral health care providers would be allowed to treat people staying in emergency homeless shelters under a bill that passed an Assembly committee Thursday. Health care professionals could provide those services full time, or on...
Plan to end 20 years of court oversight of child welfare system gains momentum after lawmakers initially stalled
A tentative plan to end nearly two decades of court-ordered supervision for New Jersey’s child welfare system in 2023 is finally gaining momentum after stalling for eight months in the state Legislature. On Monday, the state Senate Budget and Appropriations Committee unanimously approved a bill that that would boost...
njspotlightnews.org
NJ lawmakers push anti-crime legislation
Depending on who you talk to, a recent anti-crime push with an emphasis on cracking down on auto thefts is either a rightful response to an increase in auto thefts and other crime in recent years, or politicians responding to public polling data — as opposed to actual crime data.
Bill would set new standards for reentry housing
The bill would require the state to create new standards for transitional housing for people released from prison. The post Bill would set new standards for reentry housing appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
The N.J. man who sold pesticides he claimed would kill COVID is going to jail
A Burlington County businessman who previously admitted that he illegally sold $2.7 million worth of pesticides he claimed would kill the coronavirus, in a scheme that defrauded federal agencies as well as police and fire departments, was sentenced Thursday to five years in prison, authorities said. Paul Andrecola, 63, of...
njspotlightnews.org
NJ Spotlight News: December 8, 2022
We bring you what’s relevant and important in New Jersey news, along with our insight. Watch as the NJ Spotlight News team breaks down today’s top stories. Drug overdose deaths decrease in NJ but racial disparities are marked. Alarm over increase among Black and Hispanic residents. Swissport Cargo...
A new program places ex-cons in tiny houses in New Jersey
A pilot program has been launched in South Jersey to help struggling prison parolees become productive members of society. The Village of Hope in Bridgeton, Cumberland County, consists of six almost identical 100-square foot mini homes that will house former prison inmates trying to make a fresh start. According to...
Black NJ professor spews racist comments and nobody notices?
The incident happened last October and it's just now circulating on some, but very few, websites. A professor at Rutgers named Brittney Cooper was on a conference on The Root website accusing white people of being "committed to being villains" and that "we got to take these Motherf...ers out". Hate...
N.J. man who escaped while imprisoned for dating scams gets sentenced again
A New Jersey man who scammed women through telephone dating services before escaping from federal custody was sentenced Wednesday to 66 months in prison, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger said. Patrick Giblin, 58, of Atlantic City, previously pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to one count of wire fraud and...
proclaimerscv.com
Delaware Issues Emergency Benefits To Eligible Households
As part of the state’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 public health emergency, the Delaware Division of Social Services will provide emergency payments to qualified households that started last month. Emergency Benefits. Benefits will be distributed through the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) and General Assistance programs as...
Your Rights as a Renter in New Jersey
Your rights a a renter in New Jersey.Photo byMorristown Minute. What can’t your landlord do? Details from eviction policies to how to protect yourself from landlord harassment.
Rutgers Law program to help minority entrepreneurs get into NJ cannabis industry
Rutgers Law School and New Jersey-based Minority Cannabis Academy are teaming up to help expand access to the Garden State’s growing recreational cannabis industry.
njspotlightnews.org
Auto theft bills pass unanimously in committee, await Assembly vote
More than 14,000 vehicles have been stolen statewide this year, a 9% bump from 2021. During a hearing Monday of the Assembly Law and Public Safety Committee for four bills aimed at cutting down on car thefts in the state, law enforcement personnel explained that high-end cars make up most of the increased thefts and described the difficulties in stopping the thieves.
wrnjradio.com
NJ Cannabis Regulatory Commission approves proposed rules for cannabis consumption areas
NEW JERSEY – The New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission on Dec. 2 voted to approve proposed rules for how public cannabis consumption areas will be operated. The rules provide the legal requirements for cannabis consumption areas, a fee structure for applications, and details for how the facilities should be run and what is prohibited.
njspotlightnews.org
Business Report: Vaping settlement, nonprofit awards, Rutgers school leaves Twitter
NJ will receive $33M-plus in multistate settlement with the vaping company JUUL Labs. New Jersey is receiving more than $33 million as part of a multistate settlement with the vaping company JUUL Labs. The settlement resolves a two-year investigation into the electronic cigarette company’s marketing and sales practices, which showed that JUUL’s campaigns were targeting young people. New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin said the settlement “will protect youth from the hazards of vaping and smoking and ensure that Juul can no longer put profits over public health by using unlawful sales practices to fuel a youth vaping crisis.”
Office Manager Charged With Stealing $146K From Jersey Shore Employer: Prosecutor
A woman from Neptune Township has been charged with stealing more than $146,000 from her former employer, authorities said.Jodi L. Vanaman, 47, was charged with theft by unlawful taking, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago. The charge is the result of an inves…
New Laws in NJ: Governor Murphy Signs Over a Dozen Bills Into Law
Governor Murphy Signs Over a Dozen Bills Into Law.Photo byMorristown Minute. With action as recent as today, December 5, 2022, Governor Murphy has signed the following bills into law in New Jersey since September.
Authorities Seek Public's Help In Shooting That Left Jersey Shore Man Dead In His Car
Authorities in Monmouth County seek the public's help in a shooting that took place in the fall. A 26-year-old Neptune Township man was fatally shot in his car.On Oct. 6, at approximately 10:48 p.m., Neptune Township Police Department responded to the 1700 block of Heck Avenue for a report of …
