Houston, TX

Click2Houston.com

KPRC 2 family joins Ethan’s Ohana to support B.I.G. Love Cancer Care

Childhood cancer is devastating for patients and their families. B.I.G. Love Cancer Care has made it its mission to help ease the burden for these brave cancer warriors. The organization gathered for a big event to raise money for the cause on Dec. 4 in Pearland. As reporter Brittany Jeffers...
PEARLAND, TX
Click2Houston.com

‘They are just making excuses’: Residents at apartment complex in northwest Harris County say they’ve been without hot water for months

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Apartment tenants across Harris County have been expressing concerns about deplorable living conditions for months. And now, more are speaking up about problems they can’t live with much longer. Residents in the Grove 43rd Apartments in northwest Harris County have not had hot water...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Family members, community leaders claim Harris County Jail guards ‘used force’ on inmate who remains in a coma

HOUSTON – Family members of 48-year-old Adael Gonzalez Garcia are seeking answers after they said officers severely injured him while in Harris County Jail. Civil rights lawyer Randall Kallinen, during a news conference held Thursday, said the family of Gonzalez Garcia believes that jail guards “used force” on him, which led to severe injuries.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Man shot during argument inside Metro bus in southwest Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON – A man was shot in the leg in southwest Houston Wednesday after an argument broke out on a Metro bus, KPRC 2 has learned from Houston authorities. METRO media relations told KPRC 2 that two men got into an argument on the bus and one of the men pulled out a gun and shot the other.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Authorities seek more possible victims of man accused of beating, robbing transgender victims he allegedly called ‘demons’

HOUSTON – A 28-year-old Houston man remains in custody pending trial on federal hate crime charges allegedly motivated by gender identity and sexual orientation, and authorities are seeking more possible victims, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Thursday. Salih Alhemoud is charged with committing a hate crime, kidnapping, and...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

5 teens wanted after aggravated robbery in west Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department is searching for a group of suspects they say is responsible for an aggravated robbery in west Houston earlier this month. According to HPD, the robbery took place outside a convenience store in the 1000 block of Wilcrest on Nov. 27 around 12:05 a.m.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

City officials working to fix burst water main near Greenway Plaza

HOUSTON – Several residents who live on the west side of Houston say their water has been shut off due to a water main break Thursday evening. According to officials from Houston Public Works, the main is located in the 3700 Block of Timmons Lane which is west of downtown.
HOUSTON, TX

