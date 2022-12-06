Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in Houston is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Houston Native Brittney Griner's Release a Reason to Celebrate, Texas State and Local Officials SayMae A.Houston, TX
A Woman Tries to Open Plane Exit Door Midflight Because She Could Not Breathejustpene50Houston, TX
Texas Children's murder suicide victim identifiedCovering KatyHouston, TX
Buff City Soap Set To Open A New Store in RichmondMadocRichmond, TX
Related
Click2Houston.com
‘Tis the Season for Zoo Lights at The Houston Zoo and Who Knows? You Might Even Spot a Giant Yeti
HOUSTON – Houston Life’s Melanie Camp spotted a Yeti at the Houston Zoo and you can too! Zoo Lights is on now through January 8 and the Yeti will be there hanging out for selfies in the Houston Zoo’s winter wonderland. From the, “Snowy Slopes,” a winter...
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 family joins Ethan’s Ohana to support B.I.G. Love Cancer Care
Childhood cancer is devastating for patients and their families. B.I.G. Love Cancer Care has made it its mission to help ease the burden for these brave cancer warriors. The organization gathered for a big event to raise money for the cause on Dec. 4 in Pearland. As reporter Brittany Jeffers...
Click2Houston.com
Saltwater breezes on that massive porch: Historical Galveston mansion-turned-B&B on the market for $1.2M
GALVESTON, Texas – Fully furnished and located on three lots, the historical 1899 Schaefer Haus Mansion -- a currently functioning bed and breakfast in Galveston -- is for sale for $1,200,000. The six-bedroom, six full bathroom and one half bathroom home is on a massive, three-lot space in the...
Click2Houston.com
That Achy Heavy Feeling in Your Legs Could More Than End of the Day Tiredness
Sugar Land – At the end of the day your legs probably feel it right? They get tired, achy, sometimes even swell up. In the case of local woman Norma Lindquist, she discovered her sore legs were the result of something more serious. “I thought I was just getting...
Click2Houston.com
‘It’s pretty gross’: Magnolia residents say they’ve been dealing with ongoing water issues for months
MAGNOLIA, Texas – Residents in one Magnolia community are fed up with their ongoing water issues. Back in August, KPRC 2 addressed high water bills many residents were having, but now nearly five months later, they have more problems they say are not getting resolved. “I have a daughter...
Click2Houston.com
Making dreams come true🚂: La Porte teen with autism climbs aboard train, thanks to Union Pacific Railroad
LA PORTE, Texas – For nearly a decade, a La Porte teenager living with autism has only ever wanted to climb aboard a locomotive. Union Pacific Railroad surprised him with a ride of a lifetime. Mason Teel, 19, has spent a lot of time outside the La Porte Feed...
Click2Houston.com
Some residents concerned about new book policy for public libraries in League City
LEAGUE CITY – Kyrsten Garcia loves books. “You can learn about yourself, and you can learn about someone else, and find survivors,” she said. Garcia is a mother, a former teacher, and a current member of the Helen Hall Library Board in League City. She is also a...
Click2Houston.com
‘They are just making excuses’: Residents at apartment complex in northwest Harris County say they’ve been without hot water for months
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Apartment tenants across Harris County have been expressing concerns about deplorable living conditions for months. And now, more are speaking up about problems they can’t live with much longer. Residents in the Grove 43rd Apartments in northwest Harris County have not had hot water...
Click2Houston.com
HPD homicides clearance rate rising, but families of unsolved homicides have questions
HOUSTON – Houston and homicides -- the two have been much more prevalent since 2020. A historic surge producing numbers not seen in nearly 30 years on the streets of Houston. However, as 2022 begins to close its final chapter, there is good news... The city is seeing fewer...
Click2Houston.com
Is taking Tylenol during pregnancy safe? Experts weigh in on research, pending lawsuits
HOUSTON – You may hear ads on the radio or television about lawsuits against Tylenol. The ads claim children born with some learning disorders, ADHD and autism, may have gotten the disorder through exposure to acetaminophen during pregnancy. Answering whether or not Acetaminophen can cause autism, health experts find...
Click2Houston.com
‘It makes my blood boil’: Woman claims hospital staff is negligent towards her 43-year-old father, says staffers have left him in his own waste
HOUSTON – It’s been about a month since family members say Carlos Aviles was moved to Kindred Hospital Houston Northwest following an accident in October, but they say because of neglect, he’s almost worse off than when he first got there. “It makes my blood boil,” said...
Click2Houston.com
Nitro Extreme stunt show hits Texas City this weekend with monster trucks, race cars, dirt bikes, and more
HOUSTON – Calling all auto sports fans!. The Nitro Extreme stunt show hits Texas City this weekend with monster trucks, race cars, dirt bikes, and more. This is a fun action-packed show the whole family will love, with cars balancing on their sides while spinning, rushing speed, wheelies, obstacles, and fire stunts.
Click2Houston.com
Family members, community leaders claim Harris County Jail guards ‘used force’ on inmate who remains in a coma
HOUSTON – Family members of 48-year-old Adael Gonzalez Garcia are seeking answers after they said officers severely injured him while in Harris County Jail. Civil rights lawyer Randall Kallinen, during a news conference held Thursday, said the family of Gonzalez Garcia believes that jail guards “used force” on him, which led to severe injuries.
Click2Houston.com
Man shot during argument inside Metro bus in southwest Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – A man was shot in the leg in southwest Houston Wednesday after an argument broke out on a Metro bus, KPRC 2 has learned from Houston authorities. METRO media relations told KPRC 2 that two men got into an argument on the bus and one of the men pulled out a gun and shot the other.
Click2Houston.com
Man convicted of murdering HPD Sgt. Bruno Soboleski in 1991 receives life in prison during resentencing hearing: DA
HOUSTON – A man convicted in the fatal shooting of Houston police Sgt. Bruno Soboleski in 1991 has been sentenced to life in prison during his resentencing hearing Wednesday, according to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office. “We do understand that this was the best we were going...
Click2Houston.com
Authorities seek more possible victims of man accused of beating, robbing transgender victims he allegedly called ‘demons’
HOUSTON – A 28-year-old Houston man remains in custody pending trial on federal hate crime charges allegedly motivated by gender identity and sexual orientation, and authorities are seeking more possible victims, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Thursday. Salih Alhemoud is charged with committing a hate crime, kidnapping, and...
Click2Houston.com
5 teens wanted after aggravated robbery in west Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department is searching for a group of suspects they say is responsible for an aggravated robbery in west Houston earlier this month. According to HPD, the robbery took place outside a convenience store in the 1000 block of Wilcrest on Nov. 27 around 12:05 a.m.
Click2Houston.com
Boyfriend arrested, charged in death of Houston woman who was found shot to death in burning car 6 years ago, deputies say
FORT BEND COUNTY – The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that it has made an arrest in the six-year-old case involving the murder of a Houston woman who was shot to death allegedly by her boyfriend. On Jan. 11, 2017, at around 1:42 a.m., FBCSO’s deputies...
Click2Houston.com
City officials working to fix burst water main near Greenway Plaza
HOUSTON – Several residents who live on the west side of Houston say their water has been shut off due to a water main break Thursday evening. According to officials from Houston Public Works, the main is located in the 3700 Block of Timmons Lane which is west of downtown.
Click2Houston.com
Woman fatally struck by pickup truck while walking with husband in Baytown, deputies say
BAYTOWN, Texas – A woman is dead after she was struck by a pickup truck while walking with her husband in Baytown Tuesday, deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies responded to reports of an auto-pedestrian crash in the 7500 block of Garth Road around 9:56 p.m.
Comments / 0