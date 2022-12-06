Man wanted for shooting near Moselle

JONES COUNTY, Miss. ( WHLT ) – Jones County deputies are searching for the suspect wanted in connection to a shooting that happened near Moselle .

Investigators said they are searching for 45-year-old Stephen Shane Poole, who also goes by ‘Cornbread.’

Deputies believe Poole shot William Parker on Saturday, December 3 on Job R. Lane.

Poole is six feet fall and weights 220 pounds. His last known vehicle is an older white car.

Stephen Shane Poole (Courtesy: Jones Co. Sheriff’s Dept.)

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can contact the Jones County Sheriff’s Department at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-4428-STOP(7867).

