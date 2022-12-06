ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Big Brother’: Why Tyler and Angela’s Friends Reportedly Haven’t Confirmed Their Breakup

By Nicole Weaver
 2 days ago

Tyler Crispen and Angela Rummans fell in love on Big Brother . Fans watched their relationship grow after the season and Tyler proposed last year. However, it’s been rumored that they broke up. Here is the reason the reality stars’ circle reportedly hasn’t chimed in on the rumors.

Did ‘Big Brother’ couple Tyler and Angela end their engagement?

Tyler and Angela met on Big Brother 20 in 2018 and secretly fell for each other in the house. They continued their relationship after the season and shared their life with fans on YouTube.

They later got engaged in January 2021. Tyler filmed the proposal for fans.

“YES to forever and ever and always. You and me babe, for the rest of time. 1.10.2021 “If it’s meant to be, it’ll be,’” Angela wrote in the caption of her Instagram post . “Thank you for giving me the best and most perfect day of my life. I love you more than I can say in words, and I cannot wait for the next chapter of our lives. For now, let’s savor this time and soak in all of the excitement our future holds.”

The post is currently up on her page. However, fans started to wonder if they broke up. That’s because they haven’t posted another YouTube video since then, and the account was changed to only Angela’s name. However, the description reads, “Tyler Crispen + Angela Rummans = Tangela From TV appearances, to traveling the world, and everything in between. 2020 is our year. Subscribe to follow along on our crazy life!”

Tyler and Angela’s friends were waiting to see if they would reconcile

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DVNSs_0jZa0kXs00
Angela Rummans and Tyler Crispen | Robert Laberge/Getty Images

The rumor of the couple ending their engagement has been around for some time. Us Weekly reportedly talked to a source close to the couple revealing new details about the situation.

“They broke up a while ago,” the insider claimed. Their friends haven’t publicly confirmed this in case Tyler and Angela reconcile.

Angela and Tyler haven’t addressed the rumors since last year. But it looks like some unknown sources are starting to talk about the reality stars calling it quits.

Angela and Tyler seem to be still in business together

Tangela might’ve stopped posting videos. But they have a jewelry line together called Naut & Chain.

Their recent Instagram posts promote deals for the jewelry. Angela recently posted a picture with the location of Bali, Indonesia. Tyler posted a video promoting the Black Friday deals for the line last week. There is no evidence yet of Tyler being in Bali with her.

It looks like fans are waiting on an official statement from the reality stars to address the breakup rumor. But there are a lot of signs pointing to them being over.

