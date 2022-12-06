Read full article on original website
Terrell Owens makes another sales pitch to 49ers, wants to be weapon for Brock Purdy
The San Francisco 49ers have a lot of playmakers on offense. There are wide receivers Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk, tight end George Kittle, and running back Christian McCaffrey, just to name a few. One Hall of Fame player believes the 49ers could use one more weapon, though—himself. "Hey...
San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan
The Carolina Panthers made a somewhat shocking decision on Monday afternoon, releasing quarterback Baker Mayfield from the team just a few weeks after he retook the team’s starting quarterback job. The decision came just one day after the playoff-contending San Francisco 49ers lost starting Jimmy Garoppolo to an injury, leading many to believe that the Read more... The post San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Buccaneers’ Tom Brady has 3 words for 49ers’ Nick Bosa
Tom Brady has been in the league long enough that you would think the future Hall of Fame quarterback has seen it all and worries about nothing. As San Francisco 49ers rookie starting quarterback Brock Purdy hilariously said this week, "Dude's been playing football longer than I've been alive." Brady...
49ers-Buccaneers Injury Report: Nick Bosa doesn’t practice; Several Niners stars limited
The San Francisco 49ers are preparing for their Week 14 contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Jimmy Garoppolo did not practice, obviously. The quarterback suffered a broken foot on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. The 49ers expect his recovery to be about seven to eight weeks.
Report: 49ers Did Not Put Waiver Claim In For Baker Mayfield
Baker Mayfield is officially a member of the Los Angeles Rams. The former Panthers quarterback was claimed off of waivers today by the Rams after being cut by Carolina on Monday morning. While it's currently unclear exactly how many teams were looking to land Baker, a new report from ...
Dre Greenlaw: Brock Purdy has earned 49ers’ respect, Super Bowl still within reach
On Monday, San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner praised his rookie quarterback, Brock Purdy, now the team's starter. The Niners inserting the seventh-round draft pick into the offense hasn't shaken the players' confidence that a Super Bowl remains within reach. Warner had some words for doubters who feel that the...
Brock Purdy’s leadership, confidence impressing 49ers’ Brandon Aiyuk, Trent Williams
When Brock Purdy steps into a huddle, the San Francisco 49ers offense knows he's in complete control. That's something commonplace with veteran quarterbacks who have been through the trials and tribulations of the NFL. Except Purdy is a 22-year-old rookie who has yet to start an NFL game. One of...
49ers vs. Dolphins offensive grades: Can Brock Purdy be the answer going forward?
The San Francisco 49ers dominated the Miami Dolphins in a 33-17 victory, but it came with unfortunate news as starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo injured his foot and is expected to miss at least the next 7-8 weeks of the regular season, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. However, after Garoppolo's injury on...
49ers officially sign QB Josh Johnson to a one-year deal
The San Francisco 49ers officially announced that they have signed quarterback Josh Johnson to a one-year deal. News of the signing was first reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter on Sunday, after the 49ers beat the Miami Dolphins 33-17, following the news that quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a season-ending foot injury.
Shanahan: 49ers’ move from Garoppolo to Purdy not as drastic as Lance-to-Garoppolo transition
Quarterback Brock Purdy is preparing for his first NFL start. The rookie entered Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins on the San Francisco 49ers' second offensive drive, after Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a broken foot. The Niners went on to win 33-17. Garoppolo's recovery is expected to take about seven to...
Yardbarker
QB Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC West team
Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl Champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe Mayfield the remaining $1.35M on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s Adam...
Transcripts: Brock Purdy, DeMeco Ryans, Chris Foerster preview 49ers-Buccaneers Week 14 matchup
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, and offensive line/run game coordinator Chris Foerster spoke with reporters after Thursday's practice. The team is preparing for its Week 14 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Here is everything they had to say. Transcript provided by the San Francisco...
“I am on the Brock Purdy bandwagon”: Where the 49ers stand in Week 14 power rankings after losing Jimmy Garoppolo
With each victory, the San Francisco 49ers were creeping their way up the power rankings. The team has now won five consecutive games, their last being against the red-hot Miami Dolphins. However, the Niners will be pushing forward without quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who suffered a season-ending foot injury early in the game.
Joe Montana: 49ers can win Super Bowl with Brock Purdy at QB
Joe Montana knows a thing or two about playing quarterback. During the San Francisco 49ers' win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, the four-time Super Bowl champion liked what he saw from rookie quarterback Brock Purdy, the last overall pick in the draft. Purdy, who started the season as QB3...
Baker Mayfield may make shocking Rams debut
The Los Angeles Rams claimed quarterback Baker Mayfield off waivers on Tuesday. Now they’re saying that he might just be in uniform and ready to play on Thursday night. The Rams shocked a lot of people around the NFL by picking up Mayfield after the Carolina Panthers cut him last week. However, in spite of Read more... The post Baker Mayfield may make shocking Rams debut appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
49ers Notebook: Purdy on his confidence; We got your back, rook; Coaches evaluate the QB; Brady coming to town
All week, San Francisco 49ers teammates have praised their rookie quarterback, Brock Purdy, lauding his confidence and composure in this past weekend's big win over the Miami Dolphins. Of course, none of that surprised 49ers players. It's what they've seen from the 22-year-old since he arrived in the NFL. "You...
Kyle Shanahan calls Brock Purdy the player of the game vs. Dolphins, identifies funniest 49ers player
Brock Purdy was prepared for Sunday, which showed once he stepped foot on the football field against the Miami Dolphins. The San Francisco 49ers quarterback was calm and collected, making enough plays to ensure that his team emerged with the victory despite having to reach down to QB3 on the depth chart.
49ers Ready to Rock with Brock
There is no other way to explain the avalanche of injuries to important players on this team year, after year, after year, after year. It's time to call somebody down to Levi's Stadium to burn some sage, hold a seance, or maybe even an exorcism. It's time to do something.
Mailbag: Can the 49ers still win the Super Bowl? Will SF add another QB1? Is the Super Bowl window closing? Is Purdy an upgrade over Garoppolo?
It's been a rollercoaster over the last few days for the San Francisco 49ers, with lots of quick turns, and plenty of highs and lows. Some fans have experienced nausea and vomiting. On Sunday morning, the reports came out that Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers were mutually interested in the...
49ers FB Kyle Juszczyk among the finalists for the 2022 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award
Last month, fullback Kyle Juszczyk was announced as the San Francisco 49ers' nominee for the ninth annual Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award. The NFL has reported that the 49ers fullback is among the eight finalists for the award. Juszczyk is a finalist for the award for the third-consecutive season. The award...
