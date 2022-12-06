ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Comeback

San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan

The Carolina Panthers made a somewhat shocking decision on Monday afternoon, releasing quarterback Baker Mayfield from the team just a few weeks after he retook the team’s starting quarterback job. The decision came just one day after the playoff-contending San Francisco 49ers lost starting Jimmy Garoppolo to an injury, leading many to believe that the Read more... The post San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Buccaneers’ Tom Brady has 3 words for 49ers’ Nick Bosa

Tom Brady has been in the league long enough that you would think the future Hall of Fame quarterback has seen it all and worries about nothing. As San Francisco 49ers rookie starting quarterback Brock Purdy hilariously said this week, "Dude's been playing football longer than I've been alive." Brady...
49ers officially sign QB Josh Johnson to a one-year deal

The San Francisco 49ers officially announced that they have signed quarterback Josh Johnson to a one-year deal. News of the signing was first reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter on Sunday, after the 49ers beat the Miami Dolphins 33-17, following the news that quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a season-ending foot injury.
QB Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC West team

Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl Champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe Mayfield the remaining $1.35M on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s Adam...
“I am on the Brock Purdy bandwagon”: Where the 49ers stand in Week 14 power rankings after losing Jimmy Garoppolo

With each victory, the San Francisco 49ers were creeping their way up the power rankings. The team has now won five consecutive games, their last being against the red-hot Miami Dolphins. However, the Niners will be pushing forward without quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who suffered a season-ending foot injury early in the game.
The Comeback

Baker Mayfield may make shocking Rams debut

The Los Angeles Rams claimed quarterback Baker Mayfield off waivers on Tuesday. Now they’re saying that he might just be in uniform and ready to play on Thursday night. The Rams shocked a lot of people around the NFL by picking up Mayfield after the Carolina Panthers cut him last week. However, in spite of Read more... The post Baker Mayfield may make shocking Rams debut appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
49ers Ready to Rock with Brock

There is no other way to explain the avalanche of injuries to important players on this team year, after year, after year, after year. It's time to call somebody down to Levi's Stadium to burn some sage, hold a seance, or maybe even an exorcism. It's time to do something.
