KSAT 12
Boerne crushes Tyler Chapel Hill, clinches first UIL State appearance; Wimberley outlasts Cuero in epic semifinal clash; Bunn powers Poth to big win over Harmony
Sixteen weeks of high school football action will culminate with the UIL State Championship Games in Jerry World starting on Wednesday. This year, three teams will represent the greater San Antonio area with a chance to define their legacies on the biggest stage: Boerne, Wimberley and Poth. The Greyhounds and Pirates are each looking for their first state titles, while the Texans are eyeing their third.
Hispanic Elvis to Uvalde: San Antonio's most impactful news stories in 2022
Let's take a look back at 2022.
Cult favorite fried chicken to open first San Antonio restaurant
There is exciting news for fried chicken lovers in San Antonio. Cult favorite Bojangles is one step closer to the opening of its first restaurant in San Antonio. Information has been filed with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation for a Bojangle restaurant at 8610 Potranco Road, San Antonio. Construction should commence this month and last for approximately six months.
Rare Tim Duncan championship memorabilia auctioned by Spurs Give
The funds from the auction will help expand the Spurs Youth Basketball League.
Longtime San Antonio Judge Sol Casseb III dies at age 74
And this week's top stories.
4 San Antonio spots land on Yelp's Top 20 Holiday Lights in Texas for 2022
Six spots in the San Antonio-area made the statewide list, according to Yelp
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Best Must-Try Burgers In Texas
Located on the waterfront in Kemah, Texas, Tookie's is a down-home joint that serves signature burgers and casual fare. It is also the site of a popular TV show on the Travel Channel. Tookie's has been around since 1975, making it a local favorite in Kemah. The restaurant has undergone several expansions and has even been featured on the Travel Channel's "Burger Land" TV show.
Brittney Griner lands in San Antonio after Russian prisoner exchange
This was after 10 months in detention.
El Remedio's brick-and-mortar restaurant is finally open in San Antonio
The birria bosses are open for business.
Body of Texas college student Aamir Ali found at Canyon Lake
The student went missing while camping with friends.
Texas bakery ranked among best in the world for its brownies: report
Brownies are one of the gifts to the world that will continue giving until the sun decides not to shine anymore because if you're having a bad day, eating a freshly baked brownie will turn that frown upside in a snap.
Here are the new stores that opened in the San Antonio area this year
Have you been to pOpshelf yet?
Severe storms possible around San Antonio and Hill Country this weekend
There is a low risk for a tornado.
Guess the rent of this luxury San Antonio apartment near Stone Oak
How much does it cost to live in the Stone Oak area?
KENS 5's Holly Stouffer leaves San Antonio TV news, Jessica Coombs steps in
There's been some changes at KENS 5.
Metro Health investigates tuberculosis link at San Antonio high schools
Is tuberculosis contagious?
Search continues for Texas student who went missing at Canyon Lake
The family said the student went camping with friends.
