4 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Hoover Man Falls Overboard the Night Before Thanksgiving & Miraculously Survives Floating in the Ocean for 20 HoursZack LoveHoover, AL
Four Girls Killed In Church by a BombDee F. CeeBirmingham, AL
A Domestic Extremist Organization Bombed a Church Killing Children.William Saint ValBirmingham, AL
footballscoop.com
Trent Dilfer reportedly lands defensive coordinator at UAB
Trent Dilfer is brining a familiar face with him to UAB as his defensive coordinator, according to reports today. Sione Ta'ufo'ou, who spent the past several years as Dilfer's defensive coordinator at Lipscomb Academy (TN), is following Dilfer to UAB in the same role, multiple outlets have shared. Over the...
Shelby Reporter
Teams ranked in 6A, 7A Cheer State Competition
BIRMINGHAM – During the fall season, the cheerleaders in Shelby County were not just practicing to cheer on their school under the lights on Friday nights. On Monday, Dec. 5, several teams competed in the State Competition for the 6A and 7A Cheer divisions at the Birmingham CrossPlex. To...
Shelby Reporter
Pelham pulls away with win against Prattville Christian
PELHAM – Pelham started the week off spectacularly at home against the Prattville Christian Academy Panthers. Pelham proved they were the stronger of the two Panthers after dominating Prattville Christian 70-51 on Tuesday, Dec. 6. Pelham was quick out of the gates, never giving the other Panthers a break...
Shelby Reporter
Huskies fall to Hornets in recent county battle
CHELSEA – The Chelsea Hornets girls’ basketball team defeated the Helena Huskies 43-27 on Tuesday, Dec. 6. The Hornets overcame their 17-16 first-half deficit with a powerful performance in the remaining quarters of the game. Helena put together an impressive first half after picking up a slight lead...
Shelby Reporter
Spain Park downs Thompson, starts season with 10 straight wins
HOOVER – Despite a late push from the visiting Thompson Warriors in a county battle on Tuesday, Dec. 6, the Spain Park Jaguars were able to hold on for their 10th consecutive win to open the 2022-2023 basketball season. The Jags, who led 38-16 at the half, saw the...
Shelby Reporter
Spain Park takes down Chelsea in region dual
CHELSEA – The Spain Park Jaguars traveled to Chelsea for their first regional dual meet of the season against Chelsea. The Hornets came into the match with a loss against Vestavia and were looking for some confidence-building matches for their team, but it was Spain Park that won 10 of the 14 weight classes to claim a 47-22 victory.
SEC announces 2022 individual football awards
The SEC announced its individual football awards Wednesday with top honors going to players from Tennessee, Georgia, and Alabama.
Shelby Reporter
Chelsea picks up win against Helena
CHELSEA – A big night for Chelsea’s Paul Lazi on Tuesday, Dec. 6, in its recent county battle against the Helena Huskies. Lanzi came into the game 16 points shy of scoring 1000 points in his high school career. Tuesday night, Lanzi totaled 18 points. The Chelsea Hornets...
Shelby Reporter
Calera girls beat Montevallo in Monday night matchup
CALERA – Calera’s girls’ basketball team defeated the Montevallo Bulldogs by double digits on Monday, Dec. 5. The Calera Eagles beat the Bulldogs at home 48-29. A powerful first quarter by the Eagles’ offense picked up an early edge in the recent county battle. Calera knocked down a total of 18 points with Samiyah Jemison taking the lead. Jemison went four for four from the free throw line and tagged on a two-pointer.
Shelby Reporter
Montevallo knocks down win against Calera
CALERA – Back-to-back county matchup wins on the road for the Montevallo Bulldogs to kick off the month of December. After defeating Shelby County on Friday, Dec 2, the Bulldogs took down the Calera Eagles in Calera on Monday, Dec. 5. Ja’Von Chism carried the Bulldogs during the Monday...
Shelby Reporter
Pelham girls roll out a win against Spain Park
PELHAM – It was another battle of the cats for Spain Park and Pelham on Monday, Dec. 5. The Pelham Panthers girls bowling team defeated the Spain Park Jaguars 911-855. Pelham won the first round against Spain Park 560-534. However, the Jaguars made a comeback in the second round defeating the Panthers 121-112. Yet Pelham managed to overcome Spain Park in the third round winning 127-120.
Meet the 2022 All-SEC Coaches’ Football First Team
Meet the players on the 2022 All-SEC Coaches' Football First Team!
Shelby Reporter
Thompson crowns 2023 Miss THS
ALABASTER – Thompson excitedly crowned a new Miss THS during the 2023 Miss Thompson High School Pageant on Saturday, Nov. 19. “The Miss Thompson High School Pageant was a tremendous success with 27 young ladies participating this year,” THS college and career counselor Pam Vickers said. “We also had six young men participate as escorts.”
4 Great Burger Places in Alabama
Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Alabama and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Alabama that are known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, using fresh ingredients only.
wvtm13.com
Showers and seventies through Saturday
Staying in the seventies through Saturday, a little cooler by Sunday and a round of heavy rain and storms rolls in midweek: check the video forecast for the latest. Friday’s normal high in Birmingham would be 58 degrees. The record high is 74°F from 1946, and you can expect it to be much closer to the record than normal as the December warmth hangs on for a few more days. A weak cold front moving into Alabama Friday stirs up some spotty showers and storms: first up north of Cullman and Hamilton in the morning, then nearer Birmingham, Tuscaloosa, Anniston and Gadsden midday through early evening.
Shelby Reporter
Thompson Intermediate student wins first place in 4-H essay contest on peanuts
ALABASTER – Thompson Intermediate School student Kyle Tran recently placed first in the 4-H County-Level 2022 division for his essay written about peanuts. Tran, who competed in the Junior Level 1 division, wrote an essay on the benefits of peanuts writing that peanuts “spontaneously replenish the soil with nitrogen, an essential nutrient for plant growth.”
‘Relish’ the opportunity to see the Oscar Meyer Wienermobile this weekend in Alabama
'Relish' the opportunity to 'ketchup' with the Oscar Meyer Wienermobile and 'meat' hotdoggers Bologna Beth and Jumbo Dog Jacob in Northeast Alabama.
wbrc.com
Hallmark movie being made in Birmingham
This Is The Best Restaurant Chain In Alabama
Mashed compiled a list of the best restaurant chain in every US state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
wbrc.com
Local NASCAR driver brings first I Heart Mac & Cheese to Hoover
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bobby Reuse is opening an I Heart Mac & Cheese location in Hoover, which will make it the first in the state of Alabama. The fast casual restaurant is set to open on Dec. 21 at 11 a.m. The first 10 guests in line on opening day will receive free macaroni and cheese for one year.
