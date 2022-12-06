Read full article on original website
Ellsworth American
Donald D. “Don” Allen
Donald D. “Don” Allen, 91, died peacefully Dec. 4, 2022, at Mount Desert Island Hospital. He was born Dec. 13, 1930, in Augusta, the son of Osmond and Gladys (Walker) Allen.
Ellsworth American
Holiday cookie sale Dec. 17
ELLSWORTH — The annual holiday cookie sale at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Ellsworth, 121 Bucksport Road in Ellsworth, will again be held in a drive-by format on Saturday, Dec. 17, from 9 to 11 a.m. Pre-packed boxes of three dozen assorted holiday cookies will be sold for $25...
Ellsworth American
Craft store and dance studio open in former warehouse
ELLSWORTH — Two new businesses have put some new life into the old warehouse at 51 Franklin St. in Ellsworth. The warehouse, which has served many purposes over the years, is now home to a craft store and a dance studio. Jeff Lamb and his wife, Danielle Alteri, now...
Ellsworth American
Hancock man struck and killed by truck
HANCOCK — A man was struck and killed by a pickup truck while he was walking in the roadway of Route 1 in Hancock at 6:15 Wednesday morning, Maine State Police spokesperson Shannon Moss said. Edwin Rowe, 67, of Hancock was pronounced dead at the scene, Moss said. “Rowe...
Ellsworth American
Truck crashes into Dollar Tree, six injured
ELLSWORTH — A pickup truck crashed through the glass doors of the Dollar Tree store on Marden’s Way at 1:31 p.m. Monday, injuring four people inside the store and causing structural damage to the building, said Ellsworth Police Capt. Shawn Willey. The Dollar Tree is temporarily closed. Efforts...
Ellsworth American
12-year-old Surry student charged with terrorizing
ELLSWORTH — Hancock County Sheriff’s deputies have charged a 12-year-old Surry Elementary School student with terrorizing after the boy allegedly emailed a suicide help line stating that he was going to shoot several people, including teachers and students, Lt. Tim Cote reported. Cote said a suicide help line...
Ellsworth American
Talk at Wilson Museum
CASTINE — The Wilson Museum is hosting a program titled “Solar System Origins: When and Where the Solar System Came From” on Thursday, Dec. 15, from 3-4 p.m. The program will be held both in person and virtually. The speaker is astronomer/astrophysicist Neil F. Comins, Ph.D., of the University of Maine.
Ellsworth American
Hancock Fire Department hosts Santa Run
HANCOCK — Santa will be paying a visit to the children of Hancock on the morning of Dec. 18. The Hancock Santa Run, an annual event held by the Hancock Volunteer Fire Department for many decades, will be bringing Santa from house to house on a fire truck. “We...
Ellsworth American
DCP program will train weatherization technicians
ELLSWORTH — Downeast Community Partners (DCP), the community action program for Hancock and Washington counties, was in the spotlight Dec. 1, when Governor Janet Mills announced $5.4 million in climate investments to protect communities and create jobs. Mills announced she is awarding $2.5 million in workforce grants, funded by her Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan, to nine organizations through her Clean Energy Partnership.
Ellsworth American
Ellsworth Police Log Week of Dec. 8
ELLSWORTH — Officers responded to the scene of a possible sexual assault to collect evidence in the pre-dawn hours Dec. 2. The investigation is ongoing.
Ellsworth American
Pop-up shop in Castine
CASTINE — The Castine Historical Society is sponsoring a holiday pop-up shop at Compass Rose Books, located at 3 Main St. in Castine. The shop will be open until Dec. 23. Shop hours are Tuesday-Saturday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Ellsworth American
Holiday shopping event in Castine
CASTINE — On Saturday, Dec. 10, from 4-7 p.m., the town of Castine will be buzzing with holiday spirit. Stores and businesses will be open late and serving festive refreshments and drinks. Crackling fire pits will be available and holiday music will be playing all along Main Street.
Ellsworth American
Optimism abounds at DISHS ahead of basketball season
DEER ISLE — After a sport-less fall in which both soccer seasons were canceled due to a lack of numbers, Deer Isle-Stonington High School will be back in action this winter with a full slate of games scheduled for Mariners’ basketball. Both the girls’ and boys’ teams have...
Ellsworth American
Investment partner on hold for shuttered waste facility
ELLSWORTH — A delay in completing an investment partnership is the latest setback for the Municipal Review Committee, the volunteer board that has struggled to bring Hampden waste processing plant Municipal Waste Solutions (MWS) — recently renamed from Coastal Resources of Maine (CRM) — back online since it closed in 2019 from a lack of capital.
Ellsworth American
Hancock County Sheriff's Log Week of Dec. 8
ELLSWORTH — The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office is investigating several reports of theft from vehicles parked at the Blue Hill YMCA Saturday morning. Deputy Brian Archer and Deputy Justin Burnett are among the investigating officers. Burglary.
Ellsworth American
GSA head of school announces resignation
BLUE HILL — Tim Seeley, head of school at George Stevens Academy, announced his resignation effective June 30, 2023, in a letter to the school community Tuesday. “It is time for me to move on to new things, and for GSA to benefit from new leadership,” Seeley said.
Ellsworth American
Gouldsboro Police Log Week of Dec. 8
GOULDSBORO — A school bus driver’s complaint of a vehicle illegally passing the bus while its lights were flashing on Route 1 last Friday, Dec. 2, is being investigated by Gouldsboro Police Officer Landan Scott. The school bus’s video footage is being examined to identify the driver, who...
Ellsworth American
Jonesport Planning Board approves aquaculture project
JONESPORT — The Jonesport Planning Board has finalized Kingfish Maine’s building permit application, the final step required for pre-construction design and engineering for the company’s recirculating aquaculture system (RAS) facility, Kingfish Maine announced. In October, the Jonesport Planning Board gave initial approval to Kingfish’s local building permit...
Ellsworth American
Public hearing on new Orland Fire Department building Dec. 15
ORLAND — The town of Orland is holding a public hearing on Thursday, Dec. 15, at 7 p.m. at the Orland Community Center to share information about the proposed Fire Department building. The current station is aging and experiencing myriad issues, including leaks, drainage problems and being noncompliant with...
Ellsworth American
Avian flu outbreak sends egg prices soaring
ELLSWORTH — Prices have more than doubled from $2.12 to $4.44 for a dozen large, white store-brand eggs amid another avian flu outbreak, the first since 2015. So that batch of eggnog or cookies you’re planning to make for the holidays will cost more.
