Maricopa, AZ

Dayv Morgan’s annual Christmas Light Show makes days merry and bright

By Bryan Mordt
 2 days ago
With the flip of a switch Monday evening, Maricopa Realtor Dayv Morgan of HomeSmart Premier delivered his annual Christmas present to the community.

Morgan debuted his holiday light show at his home at 43954 W. Palo Abeto Drive. The lights are computer-controlled, creating many variations and continuously changing looks. He has each of the variations linked to festive music of the season, broadcasted through a radio transmitter where people can listen in their cars.

Morgan has done this for seven years, and acknowledged his neighbors for their support, and for their tolerance and acceptance of the accompanying traffic that his display generates.

Preparations for the display, which consists of 30,000 Pixel lights, began after Halloween and usually takes around 5 to 6 weeks to complete.

The first year Morgan had the display, he started out with and continues to use LED lights that require very little electricity.

“That year I bought out the Christmas lights at every Walmart in a 45-minute radius,” Morgan said.

Each year, Morgan had to wrap four sets of lights around each decoration to get the Red, White, Blue and Green colors he was looking for in the display, which at the time included 100,000 lights.

The Pixel lights do the same thing with only a third of the lights and are fully programmable.

Morgan said that the display adds about $100 to his electric bill each year and even has an additional subpanel on this side of his home to handle the lights.

A crowd of about 70 people at the tree lighting was treated to a raffle and gift cards.

The hours for the display, which will continue through the New Year, are 6 to 9:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday nights and from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday nights.

For more information, call Morgan at 480-251-4231.

Wife Sarah, older son Braden, youngest son Ashton and Dayv Morgan. Not pictured is son Cristian who was at a school basketball game. [Bryan Mordt]
Wife Sarah, older son Braden, youngest son Ashton and Dayv Morgan. Not pictured is son Cristian who was at a school basketball game. [Bryan Mordt]

