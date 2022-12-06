Angels News: GM Perry Minasian Confirms LA Wants to Upgrade at Two Positions

Despite the busy offseason, Minasian isn't done making moves.

The Angels have been one of the busier teams this offseason. They've upgraded the rotation , the lineup and the bullpen , but there's still work to do.

At the Winter Meetings, Minasian confirmed that he likes where the team is at, but is not yet done making moves.

"We’ve been able to improve this club, I feel like significantly at this point in the offseason," Minasian said. "And we still want to do more."

So where might Minasian look to still make upgrades? He answered those questions, too.

"I think there’s opportunities all over the free agent board and specifically shortstop," Minasian said. "I do think there are opportunities that maybe have not been discussed publicly."

That definitely leads you to believe he's not interested in one of the top shortstops , and, instead potentially looking at other free agents or even the trade market.

Elvis Andrus is a free agent that he could consider signing , while Amed Rosario could potentially be a target via the trade.

Outside of shortstop, however, even with the recent signing of RHP Carlos Estevez , Minasian still wants to upgrade the bullpen.

"It doesn't mean we're done in the bullpen," Minasian said in regards to the Estevez signing. "If there's more there, we'll definitely take a look. There is never enough, but we feel this is a huge, huge addition for us."

It's nice to see Minasian is taking a smart approach this offseason. He's not just spending money for the sake of spending money. He's trying to fill each and every hole for the Angels, so they can compete in the crowded AL West next season.