3 Facebook Settings You Should Change Immediately, According To Security Experts
To keep Facebook or not to keep Facebook has been a raging debate for some people for the last decade or so. While many Facebook users chose to jump ship after Mark Zuckerberg testified in the Cambridge Analytica Privacy Lawsuit, many more simply feel like they’ve invested too much time, too much sharing, and too many photos on the platform to watch it all dissolve. But you don’t have to choose between Facebook and your privacy and security, either. There are Facebook settings you can change that can help keep you safer on the platform.
It's not just Twitter. The whole Internet is broken and we'd better fix it soon
If the debate about Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter tells us anything, it’s that people – including those in governments – don’t understand how the World Wide Web works. We know that the algorithms Twitter uses to recommend content can guide people to develop more extreme views, but what is considered extreme has changed since Musk’s takeover. Many things he considers free speech would previously have been thought to be derogatory, misogynistic, violent or harmful in many other ways. Many countries, including Aotearoa New Zealand as the co-initiator of the Christchurch Call, are looking to Twitter and other platform providers to...
Gizmodo
Wikipedia Founder Indirectly Tells Elon Musk the Site 'Is Not for Sale'
Wikipedia founder, Jimmy Wales, is going head-to-head with Twitter CEO Elon Musk who has accused the encyclopedia site of having a left-leaning bias. The back and forth began following the overly dramatic release of the Twitter Files which alleged the FBI pressured social media companies to suppress information surrounding Hunter Biden’s laptop in 2020.
Ars Technica
Meta needs explicit user consent to run personalized ads, EU watchdog rules
Meta has already been coping with a slump in ad revenue this year, and now a decision from European Union privacy regulators threatens to reduce Meta’s ad revenue even more next year. According to Reuters, a person familiar with the matter said that the European Data Protection Board ruled Monday that Meta cannot continue targeting ads based on its own users’ online activity—like the Instagram reels they've viewed or Facebook profiles they've clicked.
“This reporting is stunning”: Experts say newly found secret Trump docs could trigger new FBI search
Legal experts were stunned after former President Donald Trump's lawyers found more documents marked classified in his Florida storage facility months after the Justice Department launched its criminal investigation into national security documents Trump kept after leaving the White House. Lawyers for Trump in recent weeks found at least two...
Gmail creator predicts 'total disruption' for Google as new chatbot ChatGPT challenges tech giant's monopoly on internet searches: 'AI will eliminate the search engine result page'
The computer developer who created Gmail is predicting Google may have only a year or two left before 'total disruption' of its search engine occurs after the release of a sophisticated chatbot that uses artificial intelligence (AI). Last week ChatGPT was released by OpenAI, a company co-founded by Elon Musk...
Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk appear to agree on one thing: Apple's control over apps is 'problematic'
Mark Zuckerberg took a jab at Apple and appeared to side with Elon Musk over the company's control over the App Store on Wednesday.
Narcity
Canada's Second Highest Paid TikToker Got Real About How To Make Money With Your Videos
This iconic TikToker from Vancouver, B.C. wasn't always so famous and just happened to fall into it, after losing her hairdressing job during the COVID-19 pandemic. Kris Collins, @kallmekris, now knows the ins and out of the social media world, and claimed the title of the second-highest-paid TikToker in all of Canada. She has already made a massive $4.75 million from it, according to Forbes.
Microsoft may be building its own super app
Microsoft is reportedly considering the introduction of a new super app that will look to disrupt Apple and Google’s dominance over mobile search. As reported by The Information, the company is looking into launching an app that would combine “shopping, messaging, web search, news feeds, and other services in a one-stop smartphone app.” Executives at the company are mulling such a move in order to “wanted the app to “boost the company’s multibillion-dollar advertising business and Bing search, as well as draw more users to Teams messaging and other mobile services.”
Gizmodo
Amazon, FBI.gov, and 70,000 Other Sites Are Sending Your Data to Elon's Twitter, New Research Says
In October, Elon Musk purchased Twitter for a cool $44 billion dollars. Among a variety of other assets and headaches, the deal came with one resource that’s gone under-explored: a vast data collection network spanning the sites of more than 70,000 Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, non-profits, universities, and more. Given Twitter’s history of security lapses, how safe is all that data?
Breaking news: making Google and Facebook pay NZ media for content could deliver less than bargained for
Broadcasting Minister Willie Jackson’s announcement of planned legislation requiring big online platforms such as Google and Meta/Facebook to “pay a fair price” to New Zealand news media for their content was welcomed by many as much-needed support for local journalism. But there are good reasons to be cautious. Such deals can lack transparency, provide few guarantees of where revenues go, and may offer little protection of the public interest. The government’s move follows Australia’s 2021 News Media Mandatory Bargaining Code and Canada’s proposed Online News Act. Both require the online giants to reach compensation agreements with news providers or be subject to...
CNET
Instagram Will Now Tell You if You've Been Shadow-Banned and Why
Instagram introduced new transparency tools on Wednesday that will show you if your content is being recommended to other users or not. The app's Account Status section now lets users with professional accounts know if their photos and video clips are eligible to be shared in Reels, Explore and Feed Recommendations.
knowtechie.com
Amazon is down and having issues for a ton of people (updated)
If you were trying to get some holiday shopping done, you might have noticed issues with Amazon this morning. You are not alone. We can confirm that Amazon is currently struggling with processing orders, and other users are stating they can’t load items. Downdetector shows that over 5,400 people...
Gizmodo
San Francisco Investigates Twitter for Musk’s Ugly Motel-Style In-Office Bedrooms
Twitter owner Elon Musk is clearly miffed at the idea that San Francisco city officials would dare question his efforts to somehow transform the company headquarters into a quasi-motel for all the employees he’s likely exhausting. The San Francisco Chronicle first reported Tuesday that city officials were investigating a...
CNET
For Better Online Privacy, Adjust These Browser Settings Now
Browser developers are making privacy more of a priority than ever, but they still may not be doing as much as you'd like in fighting pervasive ad industry trackers. You can take your online privacy into your own hands and outsmart that online tracking, though. One of the best and...
Gizmodo
Shopify Tells Employees to Ignore Complaints That It's Platforming Anti-LGBT Hate Group
Shopify has routinely denied calls to ban a noted right-wing anti-LGBTQ+ harassment group from using its platform to sell merchandise. Now it’s becoming clear just how deep the company has stuck its head in the sand to ignore the LGBTQ community’s pleas. According to a report from Business...
Gizmodo
It Turns Out Meta Won’t Shut Down the News After All
Meta and an assortment of public advocacy groups, normally at odds on just about everything, joined forces this week to oppose a major piece of legislation ostensibly aimed at giving news publications the power to collectively bargain with social media companies for more ad money. Flexing its muscle, Meta threatened to pull news from Instagram and Facebook entirely if the bill passed. Now, according to new reports, it appears that legislation’s off the table.
Gizmodo
Jack to Elon: Can We Just Get the Doxxing Over With?
As the saga of the “Twitter Files” continues, the platform’s former CEO Jack Dorsey seems to be wondering why we can’t just hurry this up already and dump all of the company’s related dirt in one fell swoop. On Wednesday, following revelations about new potentially...
Gizmodo
Google Releases Its Most Searched Terms for 2022
Google knows if you’ve been naughty, it knows if you’ve been nice, and the search engine’s extensive data collection and analytics allow it to regurgitate ourselves back to us, once a year. In 2022's Google Year in Search retrospective, you can find evidence of what mattered to internet users most, over the past 12 months. It’s like Spotify Wrapped, but for everything—not just tunes and podcasts.
EU court rules Google must remove search results proven false
A European Union courrt ruled that Google and other search engine operators have to take down information from search results if the requesting party can show it is false.
