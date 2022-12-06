ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

3 Facebook Settings You Should Change Immediately, According To Security Experts

To keep Facebook or not to keep Facebook has been a raging debate for some people for the last decade or so. While many Facebook users chose to jump ship after Mark Zuckerberg testified in the Cambridge Analytica Privacy Lawsuit, many more simply feel like they’ve invested too much time, too much sharing, and too many photos on the platform to watch it all dissolve. But you don’t have to choose between Facebook and your privacy and security, either. There are Facebook settings you can change that can help keep you safer on the platform.
TheConversationAU

It's not just Twitter. The whole Internet is broken and we'd better fix it soon

If the debate about Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter tells us anything, it’s that people – including those in governments – don’t understand how the World Wide Web works. We know that the algorithms Twitter uses to recommend content can guide people to develop more extreme views, but what is considered extreme has changed since Musk’s takeover. Many things he considers free speech would previously have been thought to be derogatory, misogynistic, violent or harmful in many other ways. Many countries, including Aotearoa New Zealand as the co-initiator of the Christchurch Call, are looking to Twitter and other platform providers to...
Gizmodo

Wikipedia Founder Indirectly Tells Elon Musk the Site 'Is Not for Sale'

Wikipedia founder, Jimmy Wales, is going head-to-head with Twitter CEO Elon Musk who has accused the encyclopedia site of having a left-leaning bias. The back and forth began following the overly dramatic release of the Twitter Files which alleged the FBI pressured social media companies to suppress information surrounding Hunter Biden’s laptop in 2020.
Ars Technica

Meta needs explicit user consent to run personalized ads, EU watchdog rules

Meta has already been coping with a slump in ad revenue this year, and now a decision from European Union privacy regulators threatens to reduce Meta’s ad revenue even more next year. According to Reuters, a person familiar with the matter said that the European Data Protection Board ruled Monday that Meta cannot continue targeting ads based on its own users’ online activity—like the Instagram reels they've viewed or Facebook profiles they've clicked.
Daily Mail

Gmail creator predicts 'total disruption' for Google as new chatbot ChatGPT challenges tech giant's monopoly on internet searches: 'AI will eliminate the search engine result page'

The computer developer who created Gmail is predicting Google may have only a year or two left before 'total disruption' of its search engine occurs after the release of a sophisticated chatbot that uses artificial intelligence (AI). Last week ChatGPT was released by OpenAI, a company co-founded by Elon Musk...
Narcity

Canada's Second Highest Paid TikToker Got Real About How To Make Money With Your Videos

This iconic TikToker from Vancouver, B.C. wasn't always so famous and just happened to fall into it, after losing her hairdressing job during the COVID-19 pandemic. Kris Collins, @kallmekris, now knows the ins and out of the social media world, and claimed the title of the second-highest-paid TikToker in all of Canada. She has already made a massive $4.75 million from it, according to Forbes.
BGR.com

Microsoft may be building its own super app

Microsoft is reportedly considering the introduction of a new super app that will look to disrupt Apple and Google’s dominance over mobile search. As reported by The Information, the company is looking into launching an app that would combine “shopping, messaging, web search, news feeds, and other services in a one-stop smartphone app.” Executives at the company are mulling such a move in order to “wanted the app to “boost the company’s multibillion-dollar advertising business and Bing search, as well as draw more users to Teams messaging and other mobile services.”
Gizmodo

Amazon, FBI.gov, and 70,000 Other Sites Are Sending Your Data to Elon's Twitter, New Research Says

In October, Elon Musk purchased Twitter for a cool $44 billion dollars. Among a variety of other assets and headaches, the deal came with one resource that’s gone under-explored: a vast data collection network spanning the sites of more than 70,000 Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, non-profits, universities, and more. Given Twitter’s history of security lapses, how safe is all that data?
TheConversationAU

Breaking news: making Google and Facebook pay NZ media for content could deliver less than bargained for

Broadcasting Minister Willie Jackson’s announcement of planned legislation requiring big online platforms such as Google and Meta/Facebook to “pay a fair price” to New Zealand news media for their content was welcomed by many as much-needed support for local journalism. But there are good reasons to be cautious. Such deals can lack transparency, provide few guarantees of where revenues go, and may offer little protection of the public interest. The government’s move follows Australia’s 2021 News Media Mandatory Bargaining Code and Canada’s proposed Online News Act. Both require the online giants to reach compensation agreements with news providers or be subject to...
CNET

Instagram Will Now Tell You if You've Been Shadow-Banned and Why

Instagram introduced new transparency tools on Wednesday that will show you if your content is being recommended to other users or not. The app's Account Status section now lets users with professional accounts know if their photos and video clips are eligible to be shared in Reels, Explore and Feed Recommendations.
knowtechie.com

Amazon is down and having issues for a ton of people (updated)

If you were trying to get some holiday shopping done, you might have noticed issues with Amazon this morning. You are not alone. We can confirm that Amazon is currently struggling with processing orders, and other users are stating they can’t load items. Downdetector shows that over 5,400 people...
CNET

For Better Online Privacy, Adjust These Browser Settings Now

Browser developers are making privacy more of a priority than ever, but they still may not be doing as much as you'd like in fighting pervasive ad industry trackers. You can take your online privacy into your own hands and outsmart that online tracking, though. One of the best and...
Gizmodo

It Turns Out Meta Won’t Shut Down the News After All

Meta and an assortment of public advocacy groups, normally at odds on just about everything, joined forces this week to oppose a major piece of legislation ostensibly aimed at giving news publications the power to collectively bargain with social media companies for more ad money. Flexing its muscle, Meta threatened to pull news from Instagram and Facebook entirely if the bill passed. Now, according to new reports, it appears that legislation’s off the table.
Gizmodo

Jack to Elon: Can We Just Get the Doxxing Over With?

As the saga of the “Twitter Files” continues, the platform’s former CEO Jack Dorsey seems to be wondering why we can’t just hurry this up already and dump all of the company’s related dirt in one fell swoop. On Wednesday, following revelations about new potentially...
Gizmodo

Google Releases Its Most Searched Terms for 2022

Google knows if you’ve been naughty, it knows if you’ve been nice, and the search engine’s extensive data collection and analytics allow it to regurgitate ourselves back to us, once a year. In 2022's Google Year in Search retrospective, you can find evidence of what mattered to internet users most, over the past 12 months. It’s like Spotify Wrapped, but for everything—not just tunes and podcasts.
