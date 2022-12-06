ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Sports

Willson Contreras wanted to be a Cardinal because of Albert Pujols, even when he was still on the Cubs

On Friday afternoon, the St. Louis Cardinals introduced their newest player and Yadier Molina's replacement behind the plate: Willson Contreras. The longtime backstop of the rival Chicago Cubs agreed to a five-year, $87.5 million contract at the Winter Meetings earlier this week and the Cardinals rolled out the red carpet at Busch Stadium for his introductory press conference.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

NY Mets complete deals with LHP Quintana, RHP Robertson

NEW YORK (AP) — The active New York Mets took two more steps toward restocking their pitching staff Friday night, finalizing contracts with free agents José Quintana and David Robertson. Quintana signed a $26 million, two-year contract that adds another veteran arm to the team’s revamped rotation. The...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Giants' Richie James: Paces pass catchers in loss

James secured seven of nine targets for 61 yards and a touchdown in the Giants' 48-22 loss to the Eagles on Sunday. The veteran wideout finished with the team lead in receptions, receiving yards and targets on the day for the Giants, but those were mainly empty numbers in the lopsided loss. James helped make the final score a tad bit less embarrassing with a 19-yard touchdown grab off a pass from Tyrod Taylor with 39 seconds remaining, and he'll aim to carry over his momentum into a critical Week 15 Sunday night battle against the Commanders on the road.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Phillies' Matt Strahm: New contract announced

Strahm's signing of a two-year, $15 million contract with the Phillies was formally announced by the team Friday. It's a nice raise for Strahm, who pitched under a one-year, $3 million deal with the Red Sox in 2022. He earned the multi-year pact after posting a 3.83 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 52:17 K:BB across 44.2 innings. The southpaw should serve in a setup role in Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

White Sox's Victor Reyes: Stays in division

Reyes agreed to a minor-league contract with the White Sox on Friday that includes an invitation to major-league spring training, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports. Reyes elected free agency after the Tigers removed him from their 40-man roster last month and he winds up remaining in the...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy