Genilce Kishter
2d ago
I thought it was free already I haven't seen one person pay for bus they just walk right in and sit down
EVNSTVN 58
2d ago
I haven't seen an arrest yet! All I've seen is, people gettin away with not paying BUT... I know...as soon as I attempt to do it...POLICE WILL BE EVERYWHERE!!😳😳
Mike Trainum
2d ago
yea you'll know the fare evasion cant be stopped so u try to make it look like you're helping g matters.
