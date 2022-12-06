ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 13

Genilce Kishter
2d ago

I thought it was free already I haven't seen one person pay for bus they just walk right in and sit down

Reply(2)
10
EVNSTVN 58
2d ago

I haven't seen an arrest yet! All I've seen is, people gettin away with not paying BUT... I know...as soon as I attempt to do it...POLICE WILL BE EVERYWHERE!!😳😳

Reply(1)
4
Mike Trainum
2d ago

yea you'll know the fare evasion cant be stopped so u try to make it look like you're helping g matters.

Reply
4
 

