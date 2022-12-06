Read full article on original website
$5 million to expand emergency shelter capacity
CHICAGO (WICS) — As the colder months approach, the demand for shelter is growing and many shelter providers are already approaching maximum capacity. The Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) announced on Thursday that an additional $5 million is being invested to support the expansion of access to emergency shelters during the winter months.
Pritzker signs SAFE-T Act amendment
CHICAGO (KHQA) — Gov. JB Pritzker, D-Ill., on Tuesday signed in to law a series of amendments to the landmark SAFE-T Act, which is a sweeping criminal justice overhaul that notably eliminates cash bail. Cash bond has long been a practice used to ensure the accused appears at trial,...
Illinois receiving more than $350 million to support small businesses
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The U.S. Department of the Treasury announced on Wednesday that Illinois will receive up to $354.6 million to administer four programs as part of the State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI). The expanded program offering through SSBCI will enable Illinois to support small businesses across...
Texas governor bans TikTok from state government devices
AUSTIN, Texas (KVII) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday ordered state agencies to ban the use of TikTok on government-issued devices. He sent letters to Lt. Governor Dan Patrick, House Speaker Dade Phelan and other state leaders citing the state's "responsibility to preserve the safety and cybersecurity of Texans."
$2.8 million grant to support crime victims housing needs
CHICAGO (WICS) — The Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority (ICJIA) announced a $2.8 million Transitional Housing Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) on Thursday. This federally funded Victim of Crime Act (VOCA) NOFO secures transitional housing services for individuals whose housing needs arise from or are a cause of their victimization.
