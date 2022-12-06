ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Cloud, MI

UPDATE: Suspect Arraigned Following Tuesday Bakery Robbery

HOLLAND TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Dec. 8, 2022) – A 60-year-old Holland man remains in custody following a reported Tuesday morning armed robbery at a bakery just east of the Tulip City. On Thursday, Michael Ross was arraigned in Holland District Court on armed robbery, felony firearm and fourth offense...
HOLLAND, MI
Newaygo County man found guilty of murdering son

NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- On Dec. 2 a jury found man guilty of the murder of his son, Newaygo County Prosecuting Attorney Ellsworth J. Stay Jr. announced Tuesday. Darrel Dakan was found guilty of second-degree murder in the shooting death of his son Joshua Dakan on Dec. 27, 2021.
NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI
Police searching for suspect connected to a string of thefts in Lake & Osceola Counties

The Lake County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in locating a suspect accused of stealing dozens of items from places around Lake and Osceola Counties. The Sheriff's Office says deputies recovered dozens of stolen items from two separate properties this week. They are still searching for the 44-year-old Luther man accused of stealing the items.
LAKE COUNTY, MI
Reed City Police Weekly Blotter 11/28-12/4

Officer took a report of a High School student who had stolen a box of fundraiser candy bars. The matter has been referred to the prosecutor and probate court. Officer found 2 High School students in possession of Vape devices. The students were given citations. Tuesday …11/29. Officer was...
Leighton Twp man found dead in Ottawa County

ALLEGAN – The Allegan County Sheriff’s Dept. reported on Nov. 28, the body of Avel Martinez was found along the lakeshore by members of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Team in the area of Riley and N. Lakeshore Dr. Foul play is not suspected.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
Woman arrested following crash into large rock near Big Rapids

MECOSTA COUNTY, MI — A woman has been arrested after crashing into a large rock in Mecosta County. The crash took place at 11:19 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, on Hoover Road and 200th Avenue, north of Big Rapids. When Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived on scene, they found one vehicle driven by a woman had gone off the roadway, crashing into a large rock. The vehicle was no longer drivable.
BIG RAPIDS, MI
Two injured in Clare County Amish buggy crash

SHERIDAN TWP, MI-- A 52-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman were injured after a crash on Tuesday, Nov. 27, involving their horse-drawn buggy and a truck in Sheridan Township. Around 8:36 p.m., Clare County central dispatch said they received a call reporting the crash on East Colonville Road near South...
CLARE COUNTY, MI
