Read full article on original website
Related
‘Extremely disturbing,’ judge says in sentencing man who fatally slammed baby on floor
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A man who fatally slammed his girlfriend’s baby on the floor was described as a “monster” by a judge who sentenced him to more than 30 years in prison. Alex Radulovic, 24, was sentenced to 31 to 100 years in prison Thursday, Dec....
whtc.com
UPDATE: Suspect Arraigned Following Tuesday Bakery Robbery
HOLLAND TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Dec. 8, 2022) – A 60-year-old Holland man remains in custody following a reported Tuesday morning armed robbery at a bakery just east of the Tulip City. On Thursday, Michael Ross was arraigned in Holland District Court on armed robbery, felony firearm and fourth offense...
Estranged father-in-law heading to trial in Muskegon woman's death
MUSKEGON, Mich — The estranged former father-in-law of a Muskegon County wife and mother is heading to trial in her shooting death. Phillip Smith, 62, was bound over to circuit court on Tuesday, Dec. 6 and will head to trial on several charges. Smith is accused of shooting and...
UpNorthLive.com
Newaygo County man found guilty of murdering son
NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- On Dec. 2 a jury found man guilty of the murder of his son, Newaygo County Prosecuting Attorney Ellsworth J. Stay Jr. announced Tuesday. Darrel Dakan was found guilty of second-degree murder in the shooting death of his son Joshua Dakan on Dec. 27, 2021.
$100 million sought in Lyoya family’s lawsuit against Grand Rapids and officer who killed him
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Lawyers for the family of Patrick Lyoya, the Black man shot and killed during a struggle with a Grand Rapids police officer, are alleging racial discrimination was behind the initial traffic stop the led to the shooting. “It’s a prima facie case of driving while Black,”...
bigrapidsdailynews.com
Police searching for suspect connected to a string of thefts in Lake & Osceola Counties
The Lake County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in locating a suspect accused of stealing dozens of items from places around Lake and Osceola Counties. The Sheriff's Office says deputies recovered dozens of stolen items from two separate properties this week. They are still searching for the 44-year-old Luther man accused of stealing the items.
Lyoya family’s lawsuit claims Grand Rapids police have ‘custom of racial discrimination’
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A federal lawsuit filed by the family of Patrick Lyoya, the Black man shot and killed by a police officer in April, claims the city’s police department has a “custom of racial discrimination.”. The lawsuit was filed Wednesday, Dec. 7 in U.S. District Court...
$50,000 in business checks recovered after police arrest 2 for mail thefts
JENISON, MI -- Police arrested two out-of-state men early Dec. 3 and recovered more than $50,000 in stolen business checks believed related to recent mail thefts. Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies said that someone called 911 about 3:50 a.m. Dec. 3 to report a suspicious vehicle at a business in the 1200 block of Rosewood Street.
SURVEILLANCE: shopper sucker-punches worker inside Muskegon business, police investigating
MUSKEGON, Mich. — A bizarre attack, in which a customer lashed out at a store clerk seemingly at random, had police investigating in Muskegon Thursday. The incident played out around 7 p.m. Wednesday evening and involved a customer at Psycle Sam's Heady Glass. Security footage taken from inside the...
Muskegon man takes plea deal for killing girlfriend, hiding her body for months
MUSKEGON, MI – A Muskegon man is facing prison time when he’s sentenced next month for killing his girlfriend and hiding her body inside his apartment for months. The man, Timothy Lee-Houston Day, avoided a potential life sentence – if convicted as charged – by accepting Muskegon County prosecutors’ agreement.
Ex-judge candidate: ‘Unintentionally’ hit girlfriend with belt
A former candidate for judge in Muskegon County who was charged with beating his girlfriend said he did not intend to hit her but did mean to scare her with a belt when he swung it.
Ottawa Co. Sheriff: how to keep mail safe amid uptick in mail thefts
Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said they've responded to 100 incidents of larceny and mail theft over the last few months.
wbrn.com
Reed City Police Weekly Blotter 11/28-12/4
Officer took a report of a High School student who had stolen a box of fundraiser candy bars. The matter has been referred to the prosecutor and probate court. Officer found 2 High School students in possession of Vape devices. The students were given citations. Tuesday …11/29. Officer was...
Ex-Muskegon judicial candidate may get domestic violence case erased after guilty plea
MUSKEGON, MI -- A former Muskegon judicial candidate has pleaded guilty to a domestic violence charge as part of a program for first-time offenders where case may be dismissed at a later date. Jason Kolkema, 51, lost in the November election to another candidate for a spot on the 14th...
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Leighton Twp man found dead in Ottawa County
ALLEGAN – The Allegan County Sheriff’s Dept. reported on Nov. 28, the body of Avel Martinez was found along the lakeshore by members of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Team in the area of Riley and N. Lakeshore Dr. Foul play is not suspected.
Woman arrested following crash into large rock near Big Rapids
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI — A woman has been arrested after crashing into a large rock in Mecosta County. The crash took place at 11:19 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, on Hoover Road and 200th Avenue, north of Big Rapids. When Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived on scene, they found one vehicle driven by a woman had gone off the roadway, crashing into a large rock. The vehicle was no longer drivable.
Cadillac Man’s Bad Construction Business Earns Him 2 Arrest Warrants
A Cadillac man has been charged for defrauding people through building projects more than a year after the first complaint. They say he was even wanted in Grand Traverse County for the same exact thing at the time. State Police were tipped off about Jakob Dexter-Mattson-Frontera’s business, J-Dub Construction, in...
Two injured in Clare County Amish buggy crash
SHERIDAN TWP, MI-- A 52-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman were injured after a crash on Tuesday, Nov. 27, involving their horse-drawn buggy and a truck in Sheridan Township. Around 8:36 p.m., Clare County central dispatch said they received a call reporting the crash on East Colonville Road near South...
Firefighters pull unresponsive man from Grand Rapids house fire
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Firefighters found and rescued a man from the upstairs of a burning Northeast Grand Rapids home early Thursday. The man, described as in his 40s, was taken to a hospital and was last known to be in critical condition. Grand Rapids firefighters responded about 12:45 a.m....
Suspect arrested, drugs and weapons seized in West Michigan police operation
On Friday, officers in Muskegon recovered over 300 grams of fentanyl, cocaine and meth and took the alleged distributor into custody. Police also recovered a 9mm Glock pistol.
The Grand Rapids Press
Grand Rapids, MI
27K+
Followers
32K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
The Grand Rapids Press and MLive www.mlive.com/grand-rapids. Part of Michigan's #1 media organization www.mlivemediagroup.comhttps://www.mlive.com/grand-rapids-muskegon/
Comments / 0