Two payments arriving for NY families to buy food: Check your status nowMark StarNew York City, NY
Millions of dollars for NY renters and homeowners: Get yourself registered nowMark StarNew York City, NY
NYPD Is Searching For 3 Gunmen Shooters Who Shoot on 4 People At Bronx deliAbdul GhaniBronx, NY
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening new location in New JerseyKristen WaltersWayne, NJ
The Road Races on Rt 1/9 Between MetLife Stadium and Newark AirportMorristown MinuteNewark, NJ
wxhc.com
Artists announced for The Music of Paul McCartney Carnegie Hall tribute
Participating artists have been announced for The Music of Paul McCartney, a tribute concert scheduled for New York City's Carnegie Hall on March 15, 2023. The show is the latest in the series of annual charity concerts that New York City entrepreneur Michael Dorf has been organizing since 2004. Each year focuses on the music of a single well-known artist.
Actor David Arquette Spotted In North Jersey
Hollywood actor and producer David Arquette was spotted in North Jersey. The "Scream" star stopped by The Clairidge theater in Montclair on Monday, Dec. 5, the cinema posted on Twitter. Reps told NJ.com that the 51-year-old was seeing a 4:15 showing of Steven Spielberg's "The Fabelmans." to follow Daily Voice...
Tasting Table
The NYC Restaurant Ina Garten Recommends For Elegant French Food
With over 26,000 restaurants in New York City (according to World Cities Culture Forum), finding a place to satisfy your craving for French food shouldn't be too difficult. Though if you're looking for something extra special, fans of The Barefoot Contessa, Ina Garten, will be happy to learn there is one restaurant in the city she has repeatedly given her enthusiastic seal of approval. As noted by Guest of a Guest, Garten posted about La Mercerie twice on Instagram within the span of a month in 2018, both times singing the praises of chef Marie-Aude Rose's smoked salmon and blinis lunch dish, calling it "like going to Paris without the airfare."
Restaurateur Richard Sandoval Is Opening a Tulum-Inspired Eatery in NYC
We may be heading into winter, but chef and restaurateur Richard Sandoval is making sure tropical vibes are available all year round in New York City. Located in Midtown East, his latest restaurant, Tán, is inspired by Tulum and the Yucatán Peninsula—meaning you can expect coastal Mexican cuisine with a focus on seafood. A collaboration with chef Jonatán Gómez Luna Torres, this latest eatery marks Sandoval’s seventh opening this year alone, continuing his NYC takeover after an outpost of the Dominican restaurant Jalao debuted over the summer. “When I first opened Maya in New York City 25 years ago, I didn’t think...
NY1
Inside Bay Ridge, Brooklyn
In this episode, we dive into the neighborhood of Bay Ridge to learn about its residents and its history. First, we explore a park named for the area's Norwegian influences. Then, we talk about the city's oldest movie theater. As part of a five-part series about one section of Brooklyn, Pat Kiernan speaks with a Bay Ridge historian and NY1 reporter Rebecca Greenberg.
matadornetwork.com
The 32 Most Affordable Michelin Star Restaurants in New York City
As of November 2022, New York City has 72 Michelin-starred restaurants, one of the most highly decorated cities in the country, when it comes to restaurant accolades. While the coveted star can drive the price of a dinner out of the majority of New Yorkers and tourists’ reach (at Masa, the most expensive Michelin star restaurant in New York City, dinner costs nearly $600 per person), nearly half have tasting menus for under $200. There are even a few affordable Michelin star restaurants in New York City where you can enjoy the entire experience for under $100 (including the tip), as long as you are willing to skip wine and cocktails.
SantaCon NYC knows it's on the naughty list
Santacon revelers in Manhattan last year Don’t call it a pub crawl. [ more › ]
'Golden Girls' pop-up restaurant opens December 7 and there's going to be plenty of cheesecake
Organizers say the pop-up restaurant will have plenty of opportunities for photo ops, including that iconic kitchen table. Menu options include Sophia's lasagna al forno, and a Miami-style Cuban sandwich.
Thrillist
NYC's Oldest Gay Bar Just Became a Historic Landmark
It took 10 years, but now it's official. Greenwich Village's iconic Julius' bar, the oldest gay bar in the city, was just awarded its much-awaited landmark status. The decision came a decade after the cause was first taken up by the Village Preservation organization, and on Tuesday morning, the city Landmarks Preservation Commission finally voted on the case.
Eater
Chef Daniel Boulud Is Opening a Massive French Steakhouse and Market in Flatiron
Daniel Boulud has signed on to bring a French steakhouse and market to One Madison Avenue, an office development at 23 E. 22nd Street, between Broadway and Park Avenue South, in Flatiron. Plans include a wood-fired steakhouse with an open kitchen, and a French cafe and market with counter foods, pre-packaged meals, and seasonal ingredients, according to a spokesperson. The businesses, expected to open in the fall of 2024, occupy 16,000 square feet of the building’s ground floor.
Hidden' Haunted Bar in Grand Central Station Is a True Piece of History
Supposedly even ghosts stop by for cocktails.
Where do NYC pigeons go in the winter?
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New Yorkers looking up at birds flying south for the winter are out of luck if they’re hoping to see pigeons. The Big Apple’s ubiquitous bird is no fair-weather friend to New York City. Pigeons are tough and stick in the five boroughs, even as the cold settles in, Sunny Corrao, […]
architecturaldigest.com
7 Spectacular Facts About Radio City Music Hall You Didn’t Know
In the last 10 years, Lauren Renck Manning has performed roughly 1,000 shows as a Rockette at Radio City Music Hall. “At the top of each show, I feel like it’s my very first time,” the dancer tells AD. “The magnitude of the theater and the weight of its history is never lost on me.” Though millions of people visit the illustrious venue every year, only a few, like Renck Manning, get to see it from the stage perspective. “When the curtain rises, as a performer, you are instantly reminded that you are a part of something much bigger than yourself,” she says. “With every performance, I glance out as the orchestra starts and see 6,000 seats that have brought joy and escape to so many since 1932.”
One of My Favorite Italian Restaurants in Ocean County, NJ Made the Best of List
When we mention Italian, everyone has their favorite. It's like anything else, Italian is so popular in New Jersey. Italian food is my husband's absolute favorite and we've been to this restaurant several times in Ocean County. When I bring up this restaurant in Brick, everyone says it's the best...
Inside The Lavish New York Trump Home Selling For $26.5 Million
Since 1878, the townhouse at 10 East 64th Street in New York City has entertained and housed noteworthy and notorious socialites in its five bedrooms and five-and-a-half baths. Now it’s looking for a new owner since the passing of its previous occupant, Ivana Trump. The Upper East Side abode...
New York weather: Areas around NYC are predicted to get snow this weekend. Will Staten Island?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — There is a storm on the horizon that will be sweeping the New York City area from Sunday afternoon into Monday morning, according to Paul Walker, AccuWeather senior meteorologist. Rain with some “wet snow” mixed in with it could be a possibility, however, the forecaster...
This Spot Has Been Named New Jersey’s Best Hole-In-The-Wall-Restaurant
New Jersey is so fortunate to have so many great restaurants, and so many foodies to enjoy them. New Jersey may be the only place where being named a hole-in-the-wall restaurant is a really great thing. We have every type of restaurant in the Garden State. We enjoy everything from...
fox5ny.com
Long Island restaurant boom lets foodies stay closer to home
WESTBURY, N.Y. - Fewer Long Islanders these days are making the trek into New York City to enjoy a meal as more restaurants are setting up shop in the suburbs. Juniper at the Vanderbilt in Westbury has seen a 10% rise in a-la-carte dining over the past year, according to general manager John Nicoletti.
brownstoner.com
Sold to Developer, Historic Wyckoff-Bennett House Vandalized as Locals Worry About Its Future
Anyone who walks by the Wyckoff-Bennett House today might wonder if its new investor-owners are purposefully encouraging squatters, thieves, vandalism or demolition by neglect by leaving fences down and not repairing broken windows, missing downspouts and other visible damage. The pre-Revolutionary War house is one of the oldest in Brooklyn and was remarkably intact, a time capsule complete with the belongings of its previous owners — incredibly, there were only three — before it sold to investors in September 2021 for $2.4 million.
bestofnj.com
PH Steakhouse Revives Historic Chester Publick House
The history behind the building that now houses PH Steakhouse in Chester dates back over 200 years. The location has been a stagecoach stop, prep school, hotel, tavern, and famously The Publick House up until 2020. Now, the Restaurant Village Hospitality Group is reviving the space as an upscale steakhouse.
