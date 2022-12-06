ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoover, AL

Bham Now

Biscuit Love is now open in Cahaba Heights

We know the right way to start a morning in the South is with a biscuit. You can get that delicious goodness at Biscuit Love, a brunch spot that officially opened today, December 7 in Cahaba Heights. Read on to learn about this Tennessee-based restaurant and what’s on the menu.
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
AL.com

The first Alabama location of Biscuit Love is now open

The wait is finally over for Biscuit Love’s first Alabama location. The popular Nashville-based brunch concept known for its topped biscuits and biscuit bowls, opened Wednesday morning in Cahaba Heights. Located at 4317 Dolly Ridge Road, the restaurant will be open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to...
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
wbrc.com

Mike Behind the Mic: Susan Notter

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In this week’s episode of Mike Behind the Mic, we’re getting educated on chocolate. Renowned pastry chef and expert chocolatier Susan Notter joins Mike Dubberly to give some insight into the intricacies of the culinary art of making award winning chocolate and pastry goodies. The native of England, Susan has traveled the world learning her craft and has won numerous honors, awards and medals in international competitions, the Culinary Olympics and was even on the winning team in the Halloween Wars on the Food Network. Susan now calls Alabama home and has her own shop in Pelham.
PELHAM, AL
wbrc.com

The White Shadow Pizza from Slice and Brew

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - What makes a White Shadow Pizza standout? Slice drops the recipe below so you can try it for yourself. Top with Truffle oil after baking. Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Rising Star: McKinley Hubbard

Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, McKinley Hubbard!. McKinley is a senior at Brookwood High School with a 4.08 GPA. She is Team Captain of the volleyball and softball teams, a BHS Ambassador, and on the West Alabama FCA Leadership Team. In addition, she is the 2022 Tuscaloosa County Distinguished Young Woman. After high school, she will attend UAB on a softball scholarship.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Project Christmas Morning at Princeton Baptist Medical Center

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Since 2018, Princeton Baptist Medical Center has held its annual “Project Christmas Morning” toy drive, with toys donated to the children of Princeton employees who need a little help around the Christmas season. This year, 55 children will receive unwrapped gifts on Dec. 7,...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Botanica is closing at the end of the year

Plant lovers, we have sad news for you. Botanica is closing the downtown location after three and a half years at the end of this year. Read on to learn why this Birmingham business is closing and how you can still support this shop. We’re sad to say goodbye to...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Too warm for December now, so when does it get colder?

Temperatures will continue to climb into the 70s through the end of the week. It may get slightly cooler over the weekend, but it's still forecast to remain above normal. Check the video forecast for the latest. STILL WARM FOR WEDNESDAY. Tuesday’s high in the middle 70s registered as one...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Best places to see Christmas lights in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, and what better way is there to get into the holiday spirit than gazing at the sparkling lights? Grab your winter gear and load the family up to spot some of this season’s most festive displays. If the cold weather intimidates you, don’t fear because there are plenty of drive-thru attractions to keep you warm and cozy inside the car without missing out on this timeless tradition.
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Tuscaloosa woman knows what Brittney Griner’s family is feeling

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Brittney Griner is free! The announcement came from the White House on Thursday. The Russians released Griner in a prisoner exchange for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout. White House leaders say Griner had been released from a Russian penal colony. One Tuscaloosa woman knows all too...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Full 2022 college football bowl schedule released

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With the regular season in the books, the full college football bowl season has been filled out. The College Football Playoff will see No. 1 Georgia take on No. 4 Ohio State in the Peach Bowl while No. 2 Michigan will face No. 3 TCU in the the Fiesta Bowl.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

310-unit Birmingham development planned for West Oxmoor Road

Several Birmingham-area companies are collaborating on a new multifamily development being planned for West Oxmoor Road. The 310-unit Oxmoor Road Multifamily community will be located at 102 West Oxmoor Road near West Homewood. Real estate investment firm The Dobbins Group is heading up the project, which is designed by Williams...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham-native jazz musician receives honor of a lifetime

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A huge honor tonight for a well-known jazz musician from Birmingham. Flutist Kim Scott says she learned last week that Billboard Magazine has named her single “Shine” it’s smooth jazz song of the year. Scott says she and guitarist Adam Holly co-wrote the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
uab.edu

A UAB Love Story: Engaged history majors set to graduate together Dec. 10

Many fantasize about meeting their soulmate in college. It is not far-fetched to say that Caleb Randall and Sydney Richardson got to live that dream. Meeting in their freshman year, the couple matriculated through undergrad together, becoming best friends, helping each other with their studies and adjusting to various challenges, fell in love, and ultimately got engaged.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

