Bham Now
Biscuit Love is now open in Cahaba Heights
We know the right way to start a morning in the South is with a biscuit. You can get that delicious goodness at Biscuit Love, a brunch spot that officially opened today, December 7 in Cahaba Heights. Read on to learn about this Tennessee-based restaurant and what’s on the menu.
The first Alabama location of Biscuit Love is now open
The wait is finally over for Biscuit Love’s first Alabama location. The popular Nashville-based brunch concept known for its topped biscuits and biscuit bowls, opened Wednesday morning in Cahaba Heights. Located at 4317 Dolly Ridge Road, the restaurant will be open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to...
Kemp’s Kitchen & Bakery, Golden Rule BBQ & Grill in Trussville announces grand opening
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Kemp’s Kitchen & Bakery and Golden Rule BBQ & Grill, two greatly missed Trussville restaurants, announced the grand opening of their newly renovated location in Trussville, Alabama. The Grand Opening will take place on Monday, Dec. 19, at 6:30 a.m. This newly remodeled space is now home to […]
wbrc.com
Mike Behind the Mic: Susan Notter
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In this week’s episode of Mike Behind the Mic, we’re getting educated on chocolate. Renowned pastry chef and expert chocolatier Susan Notter joins Mike Dubberly to give some insight into the intricacies of the culinary art of making award winning chocolate and pastry goodies. The native of England, Susan has traveled the world learning her craft and has won numerous honors, awards and medals in international competitions, the Culinary Olympics and was even on the winning team in the Halloween Wars on the Food Network. Susan now calls Alabama home and has her own shop in Pelham.
wbrc.com
The White Shadow Pizza from Slice and Brew
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - What makes a White Shadow Pizza standout? Slice drops the recipe below so you can try it for yourself. Top with Truffle oil after baking. Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.
Bham Now
Elysian Gardens is bringing a taste of the South with Lady E’s Chick’n Cafe
Hot chicken and wing fans get excited. The Elysian Gardens has announced that Lady E’s Chick’n Cafe will be joining the backyard hangout. Keep reading to learn more about why Lady E’s is the perfect addition. New location for Lady E’s. Birmingham locals were saddened by...
This Is The Best Restaurant Chain In Alabama
Mashed compiled a list of the best restaurant chain in every US state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
wbrc.com
Rising Star: McKinley Hubbard
Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, McKinley Hubbard!. McKinley is a senior at Brookwood High School with a 4.08 GPA. She is Team Captain of the volleyball and softball teams, a BHS Ambassador, and on the West Alabama FCA Leadership Team. In addition, she is the 2022 Tuscaloosa County Distinguished Young Woman. After high school, she will attend UAB on a softball scholarship.
‘Relish’ the opportunity to see the Oscar Meyer Wienermobile this weekend in Alabama
'Relish' the opportunity to 'ketchup' with the Oscar Meyer Wienermobile and 'meat' hotdoggers Bologna Beth and Jumbo Dog Jacob in Northeast Alabama.
wbrc.com
Project Christmas Morning at Princeton Baptist Medical Center
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Since 2018, Princeton Baptist Medical Center has held its annual “Project Christmas Morning” toy drive, with toys donated to the children of Princeton employees who need a little help around the Christmas season. This year, 55 children will receive unwrapped gifts on Dec. 7,...
Bham Now
Botanica is closing at the end of the year
Plant lovers, we have sad news for you. Botanica is closing the downtown location after three and a half years at the end of this year. Read on to learn why this Birmingham business is closing and how you can still support this shop. We’re sad to say goodbye to...
Bham Now
A sneak peek of Edgehill at Southtown, the new development at former Southtown Court site
A new website released by Southside Development Co. provides Birmingham residents with a sneak peek of the new 26-acre development going in the former Southtown Court site and a name for the massive project — Edgehill at Southtown. Location. The new Edgehill at Southtown is located along University Boulevard...
wvtm13.com
Too warm for December now, so when does it get colder?
Temperatures will continue to climb into the 70s through the end of the week. It may get slightly cooler over the weekend, but it's still forecast to remain above normal. Check the video forecast for the latest. STILL WARM FOR WEDNESDAY. Tuesday’s high in the middle 70s registered as one...
wbrc.com
Food Bank distributing 1,000 holiday food boxes at Birmingham Crossplex
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Community Food Bank of Central Alabama is kicking up their community efforts for the holiday season with a food box distribution at the Birmingham Crossplex. The event will be Wednesday, December 14 beginning at 9 a.m. Holiday boxes, fresh produce and a protein will be...
wbrc.com
Best places to see Christmas lights in Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, and what better way is there to get into the holiday spirit than gazing at the sparkling lights? Grab your winter gear and load the family up to spot some of this season’s most festive displays. If the cold weather intimidates you, don’t fear because there are plenty of drive-thru attractions to keep you warm and cozy inside the car without missing out on this timeless tradition.
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa woman knows what Brittney Griner’s family is feeling
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Brittney Griner is free! The announcement came from the White House on Thursday. The Russians released Griner in a prisoner exchange for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout. White House leaders say Griner had been released from a Russian penal colony. One Tuscaloosa woman knows all too...
WALA-TV FOX10
Full 2022 college football bowl schedule released
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With the regular season in the books, the full college football bowl season has been filled out. The College Football Playoff will see No. 1 Georgia take on No. 4 Ohio State in the Peach Bowl while No. 2 Michigan will face No. 3 TCU in the the Fiesta Bowl.
310-unit Birmingham development planned for West Oxmoor Road
Several Birmingham-area companies are collaborating on a new multifamily development being planned for West Oxmoor Road. The 310-unit Oxmoor Road Multifamily community will be located at 102 West Oxmoor Road near West Homewood. Real estate investment firm The Dobbins Group is heading up the project, which is designed by Williams...
wbrc.com
Birmingham-native jazz musician receives honor of a lifetime
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A huge honor tonight for a well-known jazz musician from Birmingham. Flutist Kim Scott says she learned last week that Billboard Magazine has named her single “Shine” it’s smooth jazz song of the year. Scott says she and guitarist Adam Holly co-wrote the...
uab.edu
A UAB Love Story: Engaged history majors set to graduate together Dec. 10
Many fantasize about meeting their soulmate in college. It is not far-fetched to say that Caleb Randall and Sydney Richardson got to live that dream. Meeting in their freshman year, the couple matriculated through undergrad together, becoming best friends, helping each other with their studies and adjusting to various challenges, fell in love, and ultimately got engaged.
