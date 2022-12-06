Read full article on original website
Popculture
What Will Happen to Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes on 'GMA'?
As of now, Good Morning America co-anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach will keep their jobs. News of their budding romance was exposed via the Daily Mail, featuring secret dates at bars and cabin vacations ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. According to the report, the two have been dating for six months. They are both still legally married to their respective spouses, both of whom they wed in 2010. Many wondered if they'd face disciplinary action due to presumed "no fraternizing" policies at organizations, but according to sources, Holmes and Robach are two "consenting adults" at "equal" professional levels. Therefore, no harm was done. Sources also claim the two had already separated from their spouses before entering into a relationship and were reportedly planning to take their romance public as their divorces were finalized. But the Daily Mail beat them to it.
Who Is Natasha Singh? 5 Things to Know About the ‘GMA’ Producer Who Had an Affair With T.J. Holmes Before His Scandal With Amy Robach
Natasha Singh is known for her work behind the scenes — but the producer is now making headlines after Us Weekly confirmed that she had an affair with T.J. Holmes. Earlier this month, Holmes, 45, was spotted getting cozy with his GMA3 coanchor Amy Robach. In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the coworkers were […]
'GMA3' Hosts Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes Joke On Air After News Of Alleged Affair Breaks
On Friday's show, the two seemed to reference the hubbub that started on Wednesday after the Daily Mail published photos of them together.
‘GMA’ won’t punish T.J. Holmes, Amy Robach for alleged affair: ‘Ratings gold’
“Good Morning America” will not punish T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach for their alleged affair, Page Six has learned. An ABC staffer confirmed to Page Six that there will be no disciplinary action taken against the “GMA3” co-anchors. “All they care about is the ratings,” our source shares. “This is ratings gold. That’s why [ABC News President] Kim [Goodwin] wanted them on the show today.” The insider adds that there was a meeting last night, during which employees were told to stick to the status quo and pretend like everything is “normal.” ABC News did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment....
TMZ.com
'GMA' Hosts Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Weren't Pulled Off Air Because of His Prior Affair
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' benching from the 'GMA3' anchor's desk has nothing to do with an alleged workplace affair he had several years ago with another producer ... TMZ has learned. Amy and T.J. were noticeably absent Monday morning -- less than a week after news of their romance...
ABC Execs Pull Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Off The Air In Wake of ‘GMA’ Cheating Scandal
Good Morning America co-hosts T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach have been allegedly pulled off the air following their cheating scandal, which broke loose last week. Per TMZ, Kim Godwin, President of ABC News, called the relationship an “internal and external distraction” during a call with executives in which she said, “I want to say that while that relationship is not a violation of company policy, I have really taken the last few days to think about and work through what I think is best for the ABC News organization.” She added, “This is something I’m not going to talk, we’re not going...
Andrew Shue Deletes Instagram Pics of Amy Robach After News of Her Relationship with GMA Co-Anchor T.J. Holmes
The Melrose Place alum and the Good Morning America anchor wed in 2010 but were quietly separated before news of her relationship with Holmes became public Andrew Shue has been quiet about the recent news that estranged wife Amy Robach is in a relationship with her Good Morning America co-anchor T.J. Holmes, but his decision to remove photos of her from his Instagram speaks for itself. The Melrose Place alum, 55, removed all images of Robach, 49, on Wednesday after news broke that her on-air rapport with Holmes, 45, had turned romantic...
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes No Longer On ‘GMA 3’ After Relationship Exposed
Good Morning America 3 co-anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have been pulled off the air just days after their controversial relationship was exposed.
AdWeek
Report: ABC News Launches ‘Internal Review’ Into Amy Robach-T.J. Holmes Romance
ABC News has launched an internal review focused on the romantic relationship between GMA3 co-hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, reports Semafor‘s Max Tani. That review, being conducted by ABC lawyer Tanya Menton, looks at whether Robach and Holmes’ relationship violates company policies. Menton’s review is also looking into whether newly-surfaced allegations in Page Six about relationships between Holmes and other ABC employees violated policies about relationships between bosses and subordinates. The tabloid points to an alleged three-year affair Holmes had with ABC News producer Natasha Singh from 2016-2019. Tani reports that Menton’s review focuses on morality language in Disney’s corporate handbook.
Gio Benitez: 5 Things About ABC News Anchor Filling In For T.J. Holmes Amid Amy Robach Scandal
Gio Benitez is a news anchor for ABC. He just started being a temporary host on Good Morning America‘s third hour. Gio filled in for T.J. Holmes after T.J. and fellow anchor Amy Robach were involved in an alleged affair that became a ‘distraction’ for the network.
GMA’s Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Return to ‘GMA’ Amid Dating Scandal: Watch
What scandal? Good Morning America anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes carried on with a business-as-usual demeanor during their first joint appearance on-camera, despite romance speculation. Amy, 49, and T.J., 45, hosted the third hour of GMA on Thursday, December 1, while keeping things sunny and professional. The pair discussed...
Popculture
ABC News Takes Action After 'GMA's Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes Romance Is Revealed
Good Morning America's Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes will be taken off the air at ABC News' GMA 3 amid continued reports of their alleged affair. ABC News President Kim Godwin informed staffers of the decision Monday, Variety and TMZ confirmed, sharing that the co-hosts will be benched from their anchoring duties on the morning program as the news division determines what to do next.
ABC launches full-scale probe of ‘GMA3’ host T.J. Holmes
After it had been reported that “Good Morning America 3” host T.J. Holmes allegedly engaged in affairs with multiple women at ABC, the company reportedly launched a full-scale probe. ABC is investigating to determine if Holmes had a dalliance with any subordinates, which would be a violation of...
