4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Explore the Steampunk Hideaway at Indy's Most Elegant HotelRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
Proposal would give Indiana families hundreds every monthJake WellsIndiana State
After benching, Matt Ryan's return catches attentioncreteIndianapolis, IN
zip06.com
Branford Sports Hall of Fame Inducts 10 New Members
The Branford Sports Hall of Fame inducted 10 members on November 18 at the Woodwinds Restaurant in Branford. The inductees were Richard Aguzzi, Jackie Alessi Ceccolini, Charlie Donohue, Paul Hunter, Mike Kligerman, Jennifer Kohut, Terry Laich, Jim Pacileo, Megan Devlin Olt, and Veronica Ormrod. Richard Aguzzi (Class of 1958) Richard...
Bristol Press
Bristol native looking to continue coaching career as the Hartford Shockers prepare for their second season in the ECBL
Bristol native, DeWayne Wynn Jr., has been around the game of basketball for as long as he could remember. However, now as the assistant coach to the Hartford Shockers he is looking to continue to develop and grow as a coach. Last season, Wynn helped coach the Hartford Shockers to...
Fishers point guard Jalen Haralson continues the stellar start to his sophomore season
Jalen Haralson of Fishers High School continued the stellar start to his sophomore season with another strong performance. The 6-foot-6 class of 2025 point guard had 25 points, including three 3-pointers, six assists, four rebounds and two steals for Fishers on Tuesday night in a 60-58 overtime loss to traditional power Carmel in a battle of Class 4A top-10 teams.
WISH-TV
Dan Dakich out as host on ESPN 1070 The Fan
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Dan Dakich will no longer host “The Dan Dakich Show” on ESPN 1070 The Fan after 14 years, the radio host announced Thursday. “I can’t thank all the listeners enough for 14 years of unbelievable fun and controversy,” Dakich said in a Thursday tweet.
zip06.com
Chris Avena: Hard Work and Humility
Pasquale G. “Patsy” DiLungo Veterans Memorial Ice Rink celebrated its grand re-opening on Nov. 19, following two years of renovations during the coronavirus pandemic. While several groups and individuals played a part in the reconstruction efforts, the rink’s maintainer Chris Avena is among the chief participants in that effort.
wiltonbulletin.com
CT All-American high school soccer players include Lucas Almeida, Samir Dishnica, Gabby Tirado
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Cheshire soccer players Samir Dishnica and Gabby Tirado were among Connecticut players named All-American Monday by the United Soccer Coaches this season. Other state players joining Dishnica on the All-American team are: Daniel Istambouli from South Kent, Lucas Almeida...
99 Restaurants closes 4 locations in New England
CANTON, Mass. — The Ninety-Nine Restaurant & Pub announced that it has closed four locations in New England. The Woburn-based restaurant chain has ceased operations at its location at 362 Turnpike Street in Canton on Nov. 26, a company spokesperson confirmed in a statement. On Nov. 28, the chain...
New Haveners Hit Doors For Georgia Run-off
A New Haven knock came on many Georgia voters’ doors Tuesday as history hung in the balance. Darryl Brackeen Jr. and Jayuan Carter made that knock as part of a brigade seeking to turn out the vote for Democrat Raphael Warnock against Republican challenger Herschel Walker in a run-off election that will determine whether Democrats have 50 or 51 seats in the U.S. Senate for the next two years — and whether they’ll be able to control committees and pass legislation without needing a vice-presidential tie-breaking vote or concessions to a single hold-out senator.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in North Haven, CT
North Haven is a beautiful town in New Haven County, Connecticut, with a rich history and plenty of activities to keep visitors busy. Located on the Connecticut River, North Haven has several parks and recreation areas perfect for spending time outdoors. The town is also home to several museums, including...
Fellow Sneakerheads: Snipes is Coming to Waterbury
I bought a pair of Nike Air Jordan 2 sneakers in 1986, I think I paid just over $100 for them and they were worth every penny. If I want a pair of those now, where could I buy them? Have you heard of a store named Snipes? One is just about to open in Waterbury.
Yale Daily News
Despite 900 open staff positions, admin confident retention will return to normal levels
Employers around the nation are facing heightened turnover and retention issues, and Yale has not been exempt. According to vice president for human resources John Whelan, the University currently has around 900 open staff positions across over a dozen operations, including information technology, facilities and hospitality. These turnover trends fall in line with economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, which saw low retention rates in most major industries. But in spite of this pattern, administrators are confident that numbers will return to normal levels as the University prepares for a post-pandemic age.
Newington Town Crier
Jersey Mike's Subs comes to Newington
NEWINGTON – The town just found a new friend and place to feed in Jersey Mike’s Subs, which opened its newest location at 12B Fenn Road at the end of November. Located in the same building as the Tropical Smoothie Cafe and next to Starbucks off of Myra Cohen Way, the sub shop and its corporate team are now getting to know the local community.
WANE-TV
2 Indiana restaurants make national Top 100 list
(WANE) — A recent study by OpenTable revealed Indiana has two restaurants that stand toe-to-toe with the best restaurants in the country. St. Elmo Steak House in Indianapolis and The Cake Bake Shop’s location in Carmel were the two Indiana restaurants to make OpenTable’s list of the Top 100 restaurants in America in 2022.
Yale Daily News
New Havener Alexandra Daum Selected as Commissioner of Connecticut’s Department of Economic and Community Development
Gov. Ned Lamont named New Haven resident Alexandra Daum as the next commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development in November. Daum will be officially appointed at the start of Lamont’s second term, early next year. She is the current deputy commissioner and chief investment officer of the DECD and has held this position since March of 2020. Beginning next year, Daum will replace David Lehman as commissioner.
Yale Daily News
Mediterranean fine dining restaurant opens on College Street
New York-based culinary artist Vincent Chirico opened the contemporary Mediterranean restaurant The Luke Brasserie on Nov. 17. Inspired by international flavors as well as his own Italian heritage, Chirico sought to blend traditional dishes with unique ingredients in an effort to cater to the diverse palate of the New Haven community. Coupled with the recent influx of new eateries throughout the city, those interviewed said that The Luke — located on 261 College St. — is reflective of the city’s diverse and continually evolving collection of restaurants.
zip06.com
At Madison Cinemas the Shows Go On
The atmosphere of the movie theater is like no other. The hushed sounds, low lights, and cushioned seats coddle the viewer in comfort. Sitting with family or friends, or even alone with strangers who create an instant community, with concessions on your lap, the overhead lights fade and the screen flashes to life with the start of a feature film. It is an enveloping experience. For the next two hours or so, the theater-goer is transported to another world, via sight, sound, and emotion.
New Haven Housing, Healthcare Projects Get $21M+ State Boost
Dixwell Plaza’s mixed-use redevelopment, a new health center on Grand Avenue, and new affordable apartments on Shelton Avenue were some of the dozen New Haven projects to receive over $21 million in support from Hartford in an end-of-year windfall of state aid. That infusion of state cash for New...
Parents are corrupting Connecticut’s public education system
The parental rights movement wants more control over what goes on in the classroom. But is that best for all children?
Body cam video shows reasons Connecticut needs stronger laws: New Haven police chief
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven police Wednesday announced a decrease in gun deaths, while Waterbury’s police chief warned of an uptick in homicides the day before. But the chiefs in both major cities are now calling on lawmakers to focus on guns and crime when they head into session in January—saying the issue of illegal guns and repeat violent offenders plague both communities.
Sikorsky Aircraft loses $1.3B contract with U.S. Army
The U.S. Army was searching for the next generation of long-range helicopters, but Sikorsky will not be its new supplier. Instead, the army signed Bell Textron, a Texas-based company.
