ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

SPD arrests suspect in downtown robberies

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police arrested a juvenile suspect in the robberies that occurred in downtown Spokane Wednesday night. The suspect was charged with robbery and assault. Spokane Police say four people approached a person at 6 p.m. and robbed them by the footbridge at Riverfront Park. The victim was not hurt. Then at around 6:30 p.m., SPD says two...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Court docs reveal new information on Riverfront Park shooting

SPOKANE, Wash. – Court docs reveal new information surrounding the shooting in Riverfront Park Dec. 6. Witnesses say they saw a man walking down the street when he got very angry, threw his coffee at a car before reaching into his waistband pulling out a gun. The man pointed...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Police looking for shooter in Nevada/Lidgerwood area

SPOKANE, Wash — The Spokane Police Department is looking for a shooter following fired shots near an apartment complex in the Nevada/Lidgerwood area on Wednesday. Police say the shooting started from an argument. They say it is unclear if the shot was fired from the parking lot or an apartment. Police say people fled and they did not find any...
SPOKANE, WA
koze.com

Spokane Woman Arrested Following Crash

GRANGEVILLE, ID – A 59-year-old Spokane woman was arrested over the weekend following a one-vehicle crash on Highway 162. The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the crash on Saturday, and after speaking to the driver, she was taken into custody. Stacia Hewlett was charged with...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Man shoots at-home nurse, “I couldn’t not do it.”

SPOKANE, Wash. – The suspect in the murder of an at-home nurse last week was in court for the first time Monday. 33-year-old Mitchell Chandler is facing second-degree murder charges and a $1 million bond for the murder of Douglas Brant, who was treating Chandler’s grandmother at her home in the Latah Creek neighborhood Thursday.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Arson fire causes $100,000 in damages in East Central

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane firefighters put out a fire in the East Central neighborhood Wednesday night. The blaze broke out in the 3200 block of East Sprague near Axels Pawn Tools & Gold. The Spokane Fire Department says a trailer and an outbuilding were lost in the fire. It’s estimated the fire caused $100,000 in damages. Avista responded to the...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Man arrested for DUI after crashing into plow truck

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Washington State Department of Transportation says a driver crashed into a plow truck at SR 904 near Four Lakes at around 1:00 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 5. They say that the driver only had minor injuries, but they have been arrested for driving under the influence. The crash partially blocked both lanes of traffic. COPYRIGHT 2022...
FOUR LAKES, WA
koze.com

Off-Duty Whitman County Deputy Seriously Injured

COLFAX, WA – The Whitman County Sheriff’s Office says an off-duty Sheriff’s Deputy received serious injuries while assisting a driver who had slid off the roadway due to poor weather conditions last week. According to a Facebook post, Cory Alcantar was helping the driver when another car lost control, sliding backward into him and pinning him between the two cars on Wednesday.
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Local business impacted by fire on Sprague

SPOKANE, Wash. – Firefighters responded to a fire at a local business on Sprague Wednesday night that caused significant damage. The property owner told NonStop Local KHQ an office at a used car lot caught fire and a trailer was burned as well. Firefighters have been busy putting out...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Woman killed in car crash on North Wood Road

SPOKANE, Wash. — A woman died in the hospital after she crashed into a tree on North Wood Road in Spokane. Deputies from the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash off North Wood Road near Coulee Creek. Someone called saying the car crashed into a tree with airbags deployed and a woman trapped inside the car. When deputies...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Whitman County Deputy injured while helping a driver

WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash. – Off-duty Sheriff’s Deputy Cory Alcantar was injured while helping a driver who was stuck due to poor road conditions on Nov. 30. While Deputy Alcantar was assisting, another driver also lost control of their car, slid backward and pinned him in between the two cars. In a Facebook post, the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office said although...
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Witness says man dead on US-2 in Airway Heights had pulse

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. – On Friday night. US-2 was closed for around three hours due to police activity after a body was reported in the road. Airway Heights Police Department (AHPD) stated they received a call around 4:45 p.m. from someone who saw a man get out of his car on the highway and collapse. Arriving officers found the man unresponsive on the road and cordoned off the scene until paramedics arrived, who pronounced the man dead.
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane murder suspect tries to ski away from police

SPOKANE, Wash. — The murder suspect from Thursday’s fatal shooting tried to ski away from police before he was arrested. SPD says members of the Spokane Regional Air Support Unit helped SPD SWAT members with an aerial device to track the suspect. The suspect tried to escape from custody Friday morning before his arrest. The suspect was taken into custody...
SPOKANE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy