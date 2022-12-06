Read full article on original website
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane Police Department arrests teen in connection to downtown robberies
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Police Department (SPD) has arrested a teen in connection to two downtown robberies last night, but they’re still searching for at least three of their friends. Last Updated: Dec. 8 at 9 p.m. On Dec. 7 the Spokane Police Department (SPD) responded to...
Spokane Police have arrested two juveniles in gun shop burglaries
SPOKANE, Wash - Spokane Police have arrested two juveniles in connection with a series of gun shop burglaries.
KREM
Man who fired shots near Riverfront Park held on $100,000 bond
The man who police say opened fire across from riverfront park faced a judge for the first time. He is held on $100,000 bond and considered a threat to the public.
SPD arrests suspect in downtown robberies
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police arrested a juvenile suspect in the robberies that occurred in downtown Spokane Wednesday night. The suspect was charged with robbery and assault. Spokane Police say four people approached a person at 6 p.m. and robbed them by the footbridge at Riverfront Park. The victim was not hurt. Then at around 6:30 p.m., SPD says two...
FOX 28 Spokane
Court docs reveal new information on Riverfront Park shooting
SPOKANE, Wash. – Court docs reveal new information surrounding the shooting in Riverfront Park Dec. 6. Witnesses say they saw a man walking down the street when he got very angry, threw his coffee at a car before reaching into his waistband pulling out a gun. The man pointed...
Police looking for shooter in Nevada/Lidgerwood area
SPOKANE, Wash — The Spokane Police Department is looking for a shooter following fired shots near an apartment complex in the Nevada/Lidgerwood area on Wednesday. Police say the shooting started from an argument. They say it is unclear if the shot was fired from the parking lot or an apartment. Police say people fled and they did not find any...
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane Valley deputies searching for car that took off after stabbing
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Flora near Valleyway is back open tonight after one person was stabbed and sent to the hospital, according to Spokane Valley Police Department Chief Dave Ellis. Deputies say two men and a woman were together when one man stabbed the other man, then stole a...
koze.com
Spokane Woman Arrested Following Crash
GRANGEVILLE, ID – A 59-year-old Spokane woman was arrested over the weekend following a one-vehicle crash on Highway 162. The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the crash on Saturday, and after speaking to the driver, she was taken into custody. Stacia Hewlett was charged with...
FOX 28 Spokane
Apartment complex fire in Airway Heights sends 1 person to hospital, badly damages unit
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. – Firefighters in Airway Heights are trying to figure out what started a fire that forced a family out of their home and put one man into the hospital. The fire broke out at an apartment complex on 6th street and firefighters said sprinklers in the building kept the flames from speaking, but one unit was badly damaged.
FOX 28 Spokane
Man shoots at-home nurse, “I couldn’t not do it.”
SPOKANE, Wash. – The suspect in the murder of an at-home nurse last week was in court for the first time Monday. 33-year-old Mitchell Chandler is facing second-degree murder charges and a $1 million bond for the murder of Douglas Brant, who was treating Chandler’s grandmother at her home in the Latah Creek neighborhood Thursday.
Arson fire causes $100,000 in damages in East Central
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane firefighters put out a fire in the East Central neighborhood Wednesday night. The blaze broke out in the 3200 block of East Sprague near Axels Pawn Tools & Gold. The Spokane Fire Department says a trailer and an outbuilding were lost in the fire. It’s estimated the fire caused $100,000 in damages. Avista responded to the...
Police fire at suspect who walked toward them with “replica gun”
SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane Police Department officer fired shots at a suspect who approached them with a “replica gun” in the Logan Neighborhood. SPD says they received a call near North Morton Street and East Illinois Avenue reporting that there was a suspicious vehicle with loud music, sounding like an argument between a man and a woman. Officers were...
Man arrested for DUI after crashing into plow truck
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Washington State Department of Transportation says a driver crashed into a plow truck at SR 904 near Four Lakes at around 1:00 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 5. They say that the driver only had minor injuries, but they have been arrested for driving under the influence. The crash partially blocked both lanes of traffic. COPYRIGHT 2022...
koze.com
Off-Duty Whitman County Deputy Seriously Injured
COLFAX, WA – The Whitman County Sheriff’s Office says an off-duty Sheriff’s Deputy received serious injuries while assisting a driver who had slid off the roadway due to poor weather conditions last week. According to a Facebook post, Cory Alcantar was helping the driver when another car lost control, sliding backward into him and pinning him between the two cars on Wednesday.
Spokane deputies, Spokane Police handing out fliers, closure notices at Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash - Spokane County deputies and Spokane Police paid a visit to Camp Hope Tuesday, visiting tents and handing out fliers to the homeless campers living there.
FOX 28 Spokane
Local business impacted by fire on Sprague
SPOKANE, Wash. – Firefighters responded to a fire at a local business on Sprague Wednesday night that caused significant damage. The property owner told NonStop Local KHQ an office at a used car lot caught fire and a trailer was burned as well. Firefighters have been busy putting out...
Woman killed in car crash on North Wood Road
SPOKANE, Wash. — A woman died in the hospital after she crashed into a tree on North Wood Road in Spokane. Deputies from the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash off North Wood Road near Coulee Creek. Someone called saying the car crashed into a tree with airbags deployed and a woman trapped inside the car. When deputies...
Whitman County Deputy injured while helping a driver
WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash. – Off-duty Sheriff’s Deputy Cory Alcantar was injured while helping a driver who was stuck due to poor road conditions on Nov. 30. While Deputy Alcantar was assisting, another driver also lost control of their car, slid backward and pinned him in between the two cars. In a Facebook post, the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office said although...
FOX 28 Spokane
Witness says man dead on US-2 in Airway Heights had pulse
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. – On Friday night. US-2 was closed for around three hours due to police activity after a body was reported in the road. Airway Heights Police Department (AHPD) stated they received a call around 4:45 p.m. from someone who saw a man get out of his car on the highway and collapse. Arriving officers found the man unresponsive on the road and cordoned off the scene until paramedics arrived, who pronounced the man dead.
Spokane murder suspect tries to ski away from police
SPOKANE, Wash. — The murder suspect from Thursday’s fatal shooting tried to ski away from police before he was arrested. SPD says members of the Spokane Regional Air Support Unit helped SPD SWAT members with an aerial device to track the suspect. The suspect tried to escape from custody Friday morning before his arrest. The suspect was taken into custody...
