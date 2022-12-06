Read full article on original website
Related
140k Birds Will Be Destroyed In Iowa
(Iowa City, IA) According to the state Department of Agriculture, thousands of turkeys will be destroyed in Iowa. They say 100-thousand turkeys from Cherokee County and 40-thousand from Sac Country are affected by bird flu outbreaks. Over 15-point-five million birds have died because of bird flu this year in Iowa.
KLEM
KLEM News for Thursday, December 8
The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Plymouth and Cherokee Counties and points north from 3 o’clock this afternoon to 6 am Friday. The advisory covers all of northwest Iowa. Expect rain/freezing rain to begin falling after noon, transitioning to all snow...
kiwaradio.com
Supervisors Searching For Plymouth County Courthouse Heat Problem
Le Mars, Iowa — Work continues trying to figure out why the newly-renovated Plymouth County courtroom isn’t getting warm enough. Plymouth county supervisor Mike Van Otterloo says it hadn’t been a problem until recently. The supervisors are in the process of trying to figure it out. Van...
Missing North Sioux City teen found safe
The North Sioux City Police Department have located the missing teen.
Human-trafficking lawsuits against Iowa school expected to be tried in 2024
A pair of federal lawsuits alleging that Western Iowa Tech Community College engaged in human trafficking are continuing to work their way through the court system.
‘Do you recognize me?’: Dog found tied to Sioux City porch; Officials seeking information
Officials are seeking information from the public regarding a malnourished dog found tied to a resident's porch.
KBUR
Storm may drop up to 4″ of snow on northern Iowa
Des Moines, IA- The Thursday evening commute could be challenging, especially in northern Iowa, as another pre-winter storm is in the forecast. Radio Iowa reports that forecasters say the storm should arrive midday on Thursday, dumping mostly rain across Iowa’s southern half, but the northern few tiers of counties could get snow.
KLEM
Major Announcement from Wells Enterprises
Wells Enterprises is making a major announcement this morning. Here’s what we know so far— Several busses shuttled Wells employees to the Le Mars Convention Center for an announcement at 9:30 this morning. A Le Mars police car was also on the scene. Sources tell us that the company...
kiwaradio.com
UPDATE: Sheldon & Sanborn Fire Departments Called To Kent Nutrition In Sheldon
Sheldon, Iowa — A feed pellet machine and an exhaust system at a feed mill in Sheldon were damaged in a fire on Wednesday night in Sheldon. Sheldon Fire Chief Brad Hindt reports that the page went out about 8:00 p.m. to Kent Nutrition in the southwest part of town. It was said that a pellet cooler fire was in the feed mill area of the plant.
KCCI.com
Iowa-owned ice cream company acquired by Italian sweets group
LE MARS, Iowa — One of the largest ice cream makers in the U.S., located in far northwest Iowa, now has a new owner. The Italian-based Ferrero Group announced Wednesday it's acquiring Wells Enterprises. It's a 100-year-old family-owned company in Le Mars. Wells Enterprises is best known for its...
These Iowa-South Dakota Border Towns Are Shrinking Fast
There is plenty of evidence all around us that the United States is continuing to grow. The latest figures show a population increase of more than five million people (up 2.7%) from 2016 to 2021. But not everyone is in on the influx of new people. 24/7 Wall St., after...
Radio Iowa
Storm expected to dump snow across northern Iowa tonight
The evening commute could be challenging, especially in northern Iowa, as another pre-winter storm is approaching. Forecasters say the storm should arrive midday today, dumping mostly rain across Iowa’s southern half, but the northern few tiers of counties could get snow. The National Weather Service is predicting between one...
nwestiowa.com
Two Sioux Center men cited for marijuana
SIOUX CENTER—Two Sioux Center men were cited about 9 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. The citing of 27-year-old Destin Ray Carroll and 26-year-old Zachery Allen Smit stemmed from a search warrant executed by...
Siouxland daycare provider allegedly causes injuries to two babies
A daycare provider faces felony charges after she was accused of causing injuries to children under 2 years old that were in her care.
WOWT
Omaha man injured in O’Brien County, Iowa crash
O’BRIEN COUNTY, IOWA (WOWT) - An Omaha man has life-threatening injuries after a crash in Iowa. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the crash happened in O’Brien County in Iowa. The driver of a Hyundai Elantra allegedly crossed the center line and hit the rear axles of the...
Sioux City man allegedly uses sock full of rocks to assault man while he showered
A Sioux City man was arrested after he allegedly attempted to use a sock filled with rocks and a butter knife as weapons during an assault.
1 person hospitalized following O’Brien County crash
A crash near Sheldon, Iowa resulted in one person hospitalized.
kiwaradio.com
Rock Valley Man Airlifted To Sioux Falls Hospital After Sioux Center Crash
Sioux Center, Iowa — A Rock Valley man was taken to the hospital after an accident near Sioux Center on Monday evening, December 5th, 2022. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, a few minutes before 7:00 p.m., 65-year-old Gary Roozenboom of Rock Valley was driving a 2001 Buick Park Avenue westbound on 390th Street, about three miles west of Sioux Center, when he lost control of the vehicle. The car entered the north ditch and rolled and came to rest on its top in a creek.
weareiowa.com
1 dead following bus crash in Webster County
The driver was the one who died and nobody else was on the bus at the time of the crash. Iowa State Patrol said he veered off the road for an unknown reason.
Comments / 0