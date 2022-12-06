ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
End-of-life coach wasn’t her end goal

She was driving her junky 2001 Ford Mustang down Interstate 5 toward Southern California — to “Hollywood” — on her way to live out her dreams as a famous screenwriter. She envisioned a glitzy, glamorous place like the one she saw on television in the reality show “The Hills.”
CASTAIC, CA
signalscv.com

iLEAD Schools announces new CEO

ILEAD California Schools, a charter school network that makes available hybrid, online, home school and seat-based learning options for children in grades TK through 12, announced the hiring of Amanda Fischer as its new chief executive officer. Fischer has contributed to the development of the organization and partner schools since...
CALIFORNIA STATE
signalscv.com

Bill Miranda | Give the Gift of Shopping Local for the Holidays

Did you know that the city of Santa Clarita is home to more than 8,000 businesses? From antique stores to service providers to big-box retailers, residents are never far away from finding just what they need here in the city. Santa Clarita is also a foodie’s paradise where you can experience the most delicious dishes from cultures around the world. It’s safe to say that Santa Clarita’s diverse business community offers everything you want close to home.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

College Briefs for Dec. 8

Local students named to dean’s list at Washington University in St. Louis. The following local students have been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at Washington University in St. Louis:. • Natalia Pilpil, of Santa Clarita, is enrolled in the university’s McKelvey School of...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
signalscv.com

Santa Clarita International Film Festival is Thursday through Sunday

The Santa Clarita International Film Festival opens Thursday night and goes through Sunday at the Laemmle Theater and nearby locations in Old Town Newhall, offering independent films, musical performances, comedic performances and a gallery and visual arts show. According to Sean McBride, the music and comedy director of the festival,...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

Five local girls earn All-CIF honors

Five local athletes were awarded All-CIF honors for girls’ volleyball on Monday. Saugus setter Milani Lee was named Player of the Year in Division 4, earning her second straight All-CIF honors before heading to Long Beach State. Lee was the focal point of the fast and balanced Centurion offense...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
westsidetoday.com

LA City Council Committee Moves Forward on Controversial Scattergood Power Plant Plan

Plan would shift power to green hydrogen instead of natural gas. On December 1, the Los Angeles City Council’s Energy, Climate Change, Environmental Justice and River committee voted in favor of changing the source of the Scattergood Power Generating Station in Playa Del Rey to green hydrogen. The committee’s vote was 2 to 1 for a competitive bid plan that would cost $800 million.
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

Vehicle rolls over on Sand Canyon Road

A vehicle rolled over Thursday afternoon on Sand Canyon Road in Santa Clarita, Los Angeles County Fire Department officials said. No injuries were reported. According to Esteban Benitez, a spokesman for the L.A. County Fire Department, units were dispatched at 12:15 p.m. and arrived at 12:32 on the 26000 block of Sand Canyon Road where the vehicle had rolled.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
foxla.com

Expect increased patrols in these LA County areas

LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger is allocating $1 million to go toward sheriff's stations in her district to help fight crime during the busy holiday season. The 5th District includes parts of the San Gabriel and San Fernando valleys, as well as Antelope, Crescenta, and Santa...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
signalscv.com

Deputies: No credibility to report of threats in private group chat among Bridgeport students

Reported student threats discussed in a private group chat among Bridgeport Elementary School students Tuesday night have been determined not credible, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials. Colleen Hawkins, Saugus Union School District superintendent, said at least one parent had contacted school officials through the school’s parent...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
signalscv.com

Hart girls’ soccer blasts Golden Valley, 10-0

Hart girls’ soccer (1-1-1, 1-0) notched its first win of the year in style with a 10-0 blanking of Golden Valley (1-4, 0-1). The Indians were exceptional on the field. The team moved the ball, cleared out the few Grizzly attacks and fed the forwards with precision passes that led to the big win.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
CBS LA

County supervisors extend $20k reward in search for Gloria Huerta, Palmdale woman missing since 2020

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has opted to extend their $20,000 reward offered for information about a Palmdale woman who has been missing for more than two years. Gloria Huerta, also known by many as Jessica, was 27-years-old at the time of her disappearance, when she was last seen on the 14700 block of East Avenue Q-14 in Palmdale on Aug. 3, 2020. She was staying in a 15-to-20 foot white trailer at the time.Authorities believe that she is the victim of foul play. "Jessica has been missing for more than two years. My heart is breaking for this young...
PALMDALE, CA
kcrw.com

Violence and lockdowns are rampant inside LA’s juvenile halls

LA County has two juvenile halls: Central Juvenile Hall east of downtown and the Barry J. Nidorf Juvenile Hall in Sylmar. Together they hold 370 incarcerated young people. While this population has decreased dramatically in the last few years as California rethinks juvenile justice, those who remain behind bars face dire conditions.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Video shows alleged theft ring operating in West Hollywood

LOS ANGELES - An alleged theft crew targeting people in West Hollywood were caught on video stealing people’s phones and wallets. Franco Friday shared the video on TikTok warning people of the increasing crime. He took the video to the LA County Sheriff’s Department who is now investigating the series of crimes.
LOS ANGELES, CA
defensenews.com

Gallery: See the planes on display before the B-21 rollout

PALMDALE, Calif. — The long-awaited reveal of the B-21 Raider on Dec. 2 at Air Force Plant 42 in Palmdale, California, was preceded by a display of aviation history that Northrop Grumman dubbed the “Advancing Aeronautics Expo.”. Most of the aircraft on display were made in whole or...
PALMDALE, CA
signalscv.com

Medical examiners ID body of gunshot victim

Medical examiners with the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office identified the body of a man found dead from a gunshot wound. Wesley Dettra, 21, of Valencia, was found deceased around 6:50 a.m. Wednesday morning, after Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies. Deputies found his body in the middle...
