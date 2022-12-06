ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

NBC Miami

Miami-Dade Police Arrest Man in Undercover Medical Fraud Bust

Police arrested a man Wednesday in Miami Lakes for allegedly practicing medicine without a license in Florida, officials said. After receiving a tip from the Department of Health, the Miami-Dade Police Department's Medical Crimes Unit made the bust at My Face and Body Aesthetics medical spa just as the man was about to inject Botox into an undercover detective’s face.
MIAMI LAKES, FL
Click10.com

Hialeah man arrested for practicing medicine without license

MIAMI LAKES, Fla. – Authorities in Miami-Dade County arrested a man they said was practicing medicine without a license. That man, 52-year-old Damian Beltran-Garces of Hialeah, was taken into custody on Wednesday. Investigators said they received a tip from the Florida Department of Health that Beltran-Garces was conducting medical...
HIALEAH, FL
CBS Miami

BSO employee accused of defrauding multiple individuals out of nearly $19K

MIAMI - The Broward Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday the arrest of a veteran employee.The agency said Mickalon Bullard is accused of defrauding multiple individuals out of nearly $19,000 related to the filing of their tax returns. The investigation into Bullard began in March 2022, after receiving information from an individual who hired Bullard to do her taxes. "The individual noticed a discrepancy on her taxes that showed one refunded amount to be deposited into her account and a second sum to be deposited into an unknown account. Detectives determined that Bullard, without the individual's permission, had split the refund and...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

New penaly trial granted for Peter Avsenew, convicted twice in Wilton Manors double murder

FORT LAUDERDALE -- A man who has been convicted and sentenced to die twice in the 2010 slayings of a Wilton Manors couple has been granted a new penalty phase trial.Peter Avsenew, 38, was found guilty last June for the murders of Stephen Adams and Kevin Powell, who were found slain in their Broward County home after being beaten and shot.The jury's decision last summer was the second time that Avsenew had been found guilty.In 2017, he was convicted and sentenced to death but that decision was overturned by the Florida Supreme Court, which tossed it based on a technicality...
WILTON MANORS, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Sheriff Gregory Tony didn’t lie on forms about past killing, his lawyer tells ethics panel

Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony hadn’t withheld vital information from state law enforcement forms that would have revealed he was involved in a fatal shooting when he was a teenager, his attorney argued to a state ethics commission. The commission found probable cause to pursue an ethics case against the sheriff anyway, for the second time in recent months. “Could things have been done ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Gunfire erupts after food drop-off becomes infidelity dispute, Miami-Dade police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A northeast Miami-Dade man is facing multiple felony charges, including attempted murder, after shooting into a man’s vehicle following an argument over infidelity Wednesday, according to police. According to a Miami-Dade police report, the victim went to the home of 21-year-old Javary Voltaire, located...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

FBI increases reward to $10,000 in missing person cold case

MIAMI - Forty years ago, Maribel Oquendo-Carrero left her Homestead apartment to walk to a corner store. She has not been seen or heard from since. On Tuesday, the FBI announced that the reward for information that leads to her recovery, or information on the person responsible for her disappearance, has been increased to $10,000. On December 6th, 1982, Oquendo-Carrero was nine years old when she set off on foot from the Sky Vista Apartments, in the 1500 block of NE 8th Street, for a Food Spot store in the nearby Sky Vista Shopping Plaza. She never returned. At the time she went missing, she was wearing a white t-shirt, blue and pink pants, and new beige and brown shoes. The FBI said Oquendo-Carrero was born in Camden, New Jersey, and has ties to Puerto Rico, Florida, and New York. Homestead police and the FBI continue to investigate this case. Anyone with information is urged to call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or tips.fbi.gov.
HOMESTEAD, FL
Click10.com

Trial begins for Fort Lauderdale cop who shoved BLM protestor

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A Fort Lauderdale police officer charged with battery returned to court on Wednesday after he was caught on camera shoving a Black Lives Matter protester in 2020. The video shows Officer Steven Pohorence shoving a woman during the time when what had been a peaceful...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Police: Shooting injures 1 in Miami-Dade’s West Perrine

WEST PERRINE, Fla. – One person was injured during a shooting on Thursday in Miami-Dade’s West Perrine neighborhood, police said. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel responded to a two-story apartment building near the intersection of Southwest 172 Street and Duval Avenue, as police officers limited access to 172 Street at Southwest 100 Avenue.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

No bond for social media model accused of stabbing her boyfriend to death

MIAMI (CBS12) — Instagram and OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney, accused of fatally stabbing her boyfriend, will remain in jail before her trial. CBS Miami is reporting the judge in the case denied bond for Clenney, whose real name is Courtney Tailor, on Thursday. Prosecutors successfully argued Clenney could be...
MIAMI, FL

