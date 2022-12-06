MIAMI - Forty years ago, Maribel Oquendo-Carrero left her Homestead apartment to walk to a corner store. She has not been seen or heard from since. On Tuesday, the FBI announced that the reward for information that leads to her recovery, or information on the person responsible for her disappearance, has been increased to $10,000. On December 6th, 1982, Oquendo-Carrero was nine years old when she set off on foot from the Sky Vista Apartments, in the 1500 block of NE 8th Street, for a Food Spot store in the nearby Sky Vista Shopping Plaza. She never returned. At the time she went missing, she was wearing a white t-shirt, blue and pink pants, and new beige and brown shoes. The FBI said Oquendo-Carrero was born in Camden, New Jersey, and has ties to Puerto Rico, Florida, and New York. Homestead police and the FBI continue to investigate this case. Anyone with information is urged to call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or tips.fbi.gov.

HOMESTEAD, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO