FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Click10.com
State attorney general files complaint in Broward to shut down ‘moving scam’
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody filed a complaint on Thursday in Broward County to go after a group that investigators reported deceived more than 400 customers who needed moving services. The group of defendants in Broward County civil court includes a list of 10 companies...
NBC Miami
Pair Get Prison in Miami Fortune-Telling Fraud Scheme That Netted $3M to Lift Curse
A man and woman have been sentenced to prison in connection with a fortune-telling fraud scheme that began in Miami and bilked a victim out of more than $3 million in exchange for lifting a family curse. Michael Paul Guzman, 42, was sentenced to 38 months in prison and Samantha...
NBC Miami
Miami-Dade Police Arrest Man in Undercover Medical Fraud Bust
Police arrested a man Wednesday in Miami Lakes for allegedly practicing medicine without a license in Florida, officials said. After receiving a tip from the Department of Health, the Miami-Dade Police Department's Medical Crimes Unit made the bust at My Face and Body Aesthetics medical spa just as the man was about to inject Botox into an undercover detective’s face.
Click10.com
Hialeah man arrested for practicing medicine without license
MIAMI LAKES, Fla. – Authorities in Miami-Dade County arrested a man they said was practicing medicine without a license. That man, 52-year-old Damian Beltran-Garces of Hialeah, was taken into custody on Wednesday. Investigators said they received a tip from the Florida Department of Health that Beltran-Garces was conducting medical...
BSO employee accused of defrauding multiple individuals out of nearly $19K
MIAMI - The Broward Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday the arrest of a veteran employee.The agency said Mickalon Bullard is accused of defrauding multiple individuals out of nearly $19,000 related to the filing of their tax returns. The investigation into Bullard began in March 2022, after receiving information from an individual who hired Bullard to do her taxes. "The individual noticed a discrepancy on her taxes that showed one refunded amount to be deposited into her account and a second sum to be deposited into an unknown account. Detectives determined that Bullard, without the individual's permission, had split the refund and...
Consumers beware: Her spa treatments led to an unauthorized loan
Pompano Beach resident Shirley Kelley, 88, walked into a Deerfield Beach spa last December wanting a single $60 facial treatment. Unfortunately, that’s when her problems began. Instead, the spa owner convinced her to purchase a series of more extensive – and more expensive – monthly treatments. “He talked to...
cw34.com
Broward Sheriff's Office employee accused of defrauding people out of nearly $19,000
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A Broward Sheriff's Office civilian employee ended up on the other side of the law after detectives said she defrauded multiple people out of nearly $19,000. The sheriff's office said detectives began to investigate 45-year-old Mickalon Bullard, a research specialist in BSO’s Policy and...
cw34.com
Bank branches team up to catch couple using fake license to cash bad check, deputy says
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Good communication between bank branches led to a big bust: two people suspected of trying to use a fake driver's license to steal thousands, and one of them may have done something similar last spring. The manager of a bank west of Boca Raton...
Click10.com
Prison time for Miami ‘fortune teller’ who took $3M from woman to lift ‘family curse’
MIAMI – Did she see this coming?. A federal judge sentenced a so-called psychic and fortune teller from Miami who prosecutors say swindled more than $3 million out of a woman by claiming she needed the money to break a family curse. Fifty-one-year-old Samantha Stevens was sentenced to spend...
WSVN-TV
Ex-OnlyFans model accused of killing boyfriend denied release before murder trial
MIAMI (WSVN) - A social media influencer accused of killing her boyfriend will remain behind bars prior to her trial. A hearing wrapped up Tuesday morning where a judge denied the release of 26-year-old Courtney Clenney before her murder trial. 7News obtained a copy of the judge’s order. It reads...
New penaly trial granted for Peter Avsenew, convicted twice in Wilton Manors double murder
FORT LAUDERDALE -- A man who has been convicted and sentenced to die twice in the 2010 slayings of a Wilton Manors couple has been granted a new penalty phase trial.Peter Avsenew, 38, was found guilty last June for the murders of Stephen Adams and Kevin Powell, who were found slain in their Broward County home after being beaten and shot.The jury's decision last summer was the second time that Avsenew had been found guilty.In 2017, he was convicted and sentenced to death but that decision was overturned by the Florida Supreme Court, which tossed it based on a technicality...
Sheriff Gregory Tony didn’t lie on forms about past killing, his lawyer tells ethics panel
Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony hadn’t withheld vital information from state law enforcement forms that would have revealed he was involved in a fatal shooting when he was a teenager, his attorney argued to a state ethics commission. The commission found probable cause to pursue an ethics case against the sheriff anyway, for the second time in recent months. “Could things have been done ...
Click10.com
Police remain at Coral Gables home of man accused of threatening police officer
CORAL GABLES, Fla. – A detectives’ investigation included a home across from the University of Miami in Coral Gables. Police officers parked along Campo Sano Avenue near Brunson Drive on Tuesday and remained there on Wednesday evening. Ed Angelo Jr. said his neighbor was accused of making death...
Click10.com
Gunfire erupts after food drop-off becomes infidelity dispute, Miami-Dade police say
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A northeast Miami-Dade man is facing multiple felony charges, including attempted murder, after shooting into a man’s vehicle following an argument over infidelity Wednesday, according to police. According to a Miami-Dade police report, the victim went to the home of 21-year-old Javary Voltaire, located...
FBI increases reward to $10,000 in missing person cold case
MIAMI - Forty years ago, Maribel Oquendo-Carrero left her Homestead apartment to walk to a corner store. She has not been seen or heard from since. On Tuesday, the FBI announced that the reward for information that leads to her recovery, or information on the person responsible for her disappearance, has been increased to $10,000. On December 6th, 1982, Oquendo-Carrero was nine years old when she set off on foot from the Sky Vista Apartments, in the 1500 block of NE 8th Street, for a Food Spot store in the nearby Sky Vista Shopping Plaza. She never returned. At the time she went missing, she was wearing a white t-shirt, blue and pink pants, and new beige and brown shoes. The FBI said Oquendo-Carrero was born in Camden, New Jersey, and has ties to Puerto Rico, Florida, and New York. Homestead police and the FBI continue to investigate this case. Anyone with information is urged to call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or tips.fbi.gov.
NBC Miami
Broward Sheriff's Office Employee Arrested on Fraud, Grand Theft Charges
A civilian employee of the Broward Sheriff's Office is facing fraud and grand theft charges after officials said she stole thousands of dollars from people while filing their tax returns. Mickalon L. Bullard, 45, was arrested Tuesday after she defrauded people out of nearly $19,000, BSO officials said. The investigation...
Click10.com
Man shot by security guard, arrested after trespassing at Palmetto Bay car dealership
PALMETTO BAY, Fla. – A Miami man was arrested for allegedly threatening a security guard at a car dealership, which led to the man being shot. According to police, 24-year-old Hunter Schofield was trespassing at a Palmetto Bay Nissan dealership, located on the 17000 block of South Dixie Highway, just before 4 a.m. on Monday.
Click10.com
Trial begins for Fort Lauderdale cop who shoved BLM protestor
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A Fort Lauderdale police officer charged with battery returned to court on Wednesday after he was caught on camera shoving a Black Lives Matter protester in 2020. The video shows Officer Steven Pohorence shoving a woman during the time when what had been a peaceful...
Click10.com
Police: Shooting injures 1 in Miami-Dade’s West Perrine
WEST PERRINE, Fla. – One person was injured during a shooting on Thursday in Miami-Dade’s West Perrine neighborhood, police said. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel responded to a two-story apartment building near the intersection of Southwest 172 Street and Duval Avenue, as police officers limited access to 172 Street at Southwest 100 Avenue.
cw34.com
No bond for social media model accused of stabbing her boyfriend to death
MIAMI (CBS12) — Instagram and OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney, accused of fatally stabbing her boyfriend, will remain in jail before her trial. CBS Miami is reporting the judge in the case denied bond for Clenney, whose real name is Courtney Tailor, on Thursday. Prosecutors successfully argued Clenney could be...
