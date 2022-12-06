Read full article on original website
14news.com
Bremen survivor recalls night of deadly Dec. 10 tornado
BREMEN, Ky. (WFIE) - Kathy Perry was driving home on Dec. 10, 2021, not knowing a tornado was on the way when her neighbor called. She could hear the urgency in his voice. “By the grace of God, my neighbor called me and said you have less than five minutes to get to my house, there’s a killer tornado on the ground,” Perry said.
This City in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Kentucky was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
WLKY.com
At-home addiction treatment now available in Kentucky
KENTUCKY — Those looking to get sober will now have the option to detox from home. Aware Recovery, which offers in-home recovery services, is now available in Louisville. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Tuesday, making Kentucky the tenth state to offer its services. The in-home addiction treatment service...
Wave 3
One year later: Dawson Springs family finds hope in community after deadly tornadoes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This weekend will mark one year since deadly tornados ripped through parts of Western Kentucky, killing dozens. While homes have been rebuilt and physical injuries have healed, there’s still a drastic need for help. Inside the Life Center at Christ Tabernacle Church in Princeton, Kentucky,...
k105.com
Time capsule buried in 1949 in Grayson Co. War Memorial Hospital to be opened on Tuesday
A time capsule discovered during the demolition of Grayson County War Memorial Hospital will be opened during a ceremony on Tuesday. In late October, workers discovered the time capsule buried inside a cornerstone marker on the southwest side of the old hospital, according to Grayson County Judge-Executive Kevin Henderson. The capsule was placed in the stone marker on August 13, 1949.
2 Kentucky men charged with illegally possessing machine guns
Two men were officially charged with illegally possessing machine guns.
WLKY.com
Kentucky National Guardsman paralyzed in wreck gets help from Radcliff restaurant
RADCLIFF, Ky. — The owners of a Little Caesars Pizza in Radcliff are making a big contribution, and they're asking for the community's support to help a family in need. “He's always there to help other people, and I think it's our time to help him,” said Penny Michalak.
Drag Queen Storytime events canceled in Kentucky due to domestic terrorism concerns
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Drag Queen Storytime has put future events on hold in Kentucky following the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's alert regarding heightened concerns of domestic terrorism threats against marginalized groups across the county, including the LGBTQ+ community. The Louisville-based nonprofit brings local drag artists to libraries across...
Kentucky man dies after crane overturns at Illinois refinery
A contractor died after a crane overturned at a refinery in an Illinois suburb of St. Louis, a coroner said Tuesday.
Kentucky to receive federal 'Internet for All' grant worth $5.8M
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear announced on Thursday that Kentucky will receive a federal “Internet for All” grant award of $5.8 million. Officials say this money will support the expansion of high-speed, reliable internet throughout the state. A spokesperson for Beshear's office says the funding will...
1K doses of fentanyl, cocaine seized in Kentucky drug bust
CARTER COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Multiple people are facing possible charges in connection to a drug bust in Kentucky. According to the Fivco Area Drug Enforcement (F.A.D.E.) Task Force, authorities conducted a search warrant at a home in Grayson, Kentucky where they found and seized nearly 1,000 doses of fentanyl, cocaine, firearms and more than […]
Wave 3
New addiction treatment center opens in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new recovery center to help struggling adults in Kentucky with alcohol and substance abuse has opened in Louisville. Aware Recovery Care hosted a ribbon cutting event on Tuesday morning at 7400 New LaGrange Road. The center said it will provide in-home treatment for adults struggling...
New sentencing ordered for student serving life in baby’s death
The Ohio Supreme Court decided that the psychological condition that a former Ohio college student was experiencing was not explained to the court at sentencing and that she had ineffective counsel.
Fox 19
Kentucky business still temporarily closed 1 year after tornado outbreak
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WXIX) - It has been one year since a tornado outbreak ripped through parts of Kentucky leaving families and businesses devastated. One of those businesses is Rian’s Fatted Calf in Bowling Green. To this day, the butcher shop is still not open. FOX19 NOW’s Ethan Emery...
Wave 3
Kentucky on track to have fewer deadly crashes this year than in 2021
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky is making strides when it comes to traffic safety. During the holiday season, transportation leaders say they see more crashes. Over the last five years, In more than 500 of them, the driver was impaired. However, this year, numbers for the final months of the year so far are lower.
wymt.com
State treasurer returns $150 million in unclaimed property
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Treasurer Allison Ball said her office has returned $150 million in unclaimed property during her tenure. Ball said that through her staff’s efforts, her office has returned a record amount of unclaimed property to the rightful owners. Ball is a Republican in her second...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Fighter jets take to the sky Wednesday over southern Ohio
OHIO— The Ohio Air National Guard 180th Fighter Wing will take to the skies tomorrow afternoon. Officials say the Fighter Wing will conduct an air defense exercise over the Chillicothe and Hillsboro areas on Wednesday between 12:30 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. The exercise is dependent on the weather, a...
4 Great Burger Places in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kentucky that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
wnky.com
Bald eagle rescued in Cave City; rehabbing to return to wild
CAVE CITY, Ky. – A symbol of American freedom grows stronger every day at the Broadbent Wildlife Sanctuary in Guston, Kentucky… a stark contrast to about a week ago when this bald eagle was discovered lying helpless and injured. Cave City resident Quitten Pedigo was walking his dogs...
wdrb.com
Kentucky woman arrested after police say newborn tested positive for methamphetamine
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a Kentucky mother is in custody after her baby was born in a bathtub and tested positive for methamphetamine. According to court documents, it happened on Friday, Nov. 25, in Cloverport. That's in Breckinridge County, Kentucky. According to Christopher Woosley, Chief of the Cloverport...
