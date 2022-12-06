ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitesville, KY

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
14news.com

Bremen survivor recalls night of deadly Dec. 10 tornado

BREMEN, Ky. (WFIE) - Kathy Perry was driving home on Dec. 10, 2021, not knowing a tornado was on the way when her neighbor called. She could hear the urgency in his voice. “By the grace of God, my neighbor called me and said you have less than five minutes to get to my house, there’s a killer tornado on the ground,” Perry said.
BREMEN, KY
WLKY.com

At-home addiction treatment now available in Kentucky

KENTUCKY — Those looking to get sober will now have the option to detox from home. Aware Recovery, which offers in-home recovery services, is now available in Louisville. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Tuesday, making Kentucky the tenth state to offer its services. The in-home addiction treatment service...
LOUISVILLE, KY
k105.com

Time capsule buried in 1949 in Grayson Co. War Memorial Hospital to be opened on Tuesday

A time capsule discovered during the demolition of Grayson County War Memorial Hospital will be opened during a ceremony on Tuesday. In late October, workers discovered the time capsule buried inside a cornerstone marker on the southwest side of the old hospital, according to Grayson County Judge-Executive Kevin Henderson. The capsule was placed in the stone marker on August 13, 1949.
GRAYSON COUNTY, KY
WHAS11

Kentucky to receive federal 'Internet for All' grant worth $5.8M

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear announced on Thursday that Kentucky will receive a federal “Internet for All” grant award of $5.8 million. Officials say this money will support the expansion of high-speed, reliable internet throughout the state. A spokesperson for Beshear's office says the funding will...
KENTUCKY STATE
WOWK 13 News

1K doses of fentanyl, cocaine seized in Kentucky drug bust

CARTER COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Multiple people are facing possible charges in connection to a drug bust in Kentucky. According to the Fivco Area Drug Enforcement (F.A.D.E.) Task Force, authorities conducted a search warrant at a home in Grayson, Kentucky where they found and seized nearly 1,000 doses of fentanyl, cocaine, firearms and more than […]
GRAYSON, KY
Wave 3

New addiction treatment center opens in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new recovery center to help struggling adults in Kentucky with alcohol and substance abuse has opened in Louisville. Aware Recovery Care hosted a ribbon cutting event on Tuesday morning at 7400 New LaGrange Road. The center said it will provide in-home treatment for adults struggling...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Kentucky on track to have fewer deadly crashes this year than in 2021

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky is making strides when it comes to traffic safety. During the holiday season, transportation leaders say they see more crashes. Over the last five years, In more than 500 of them, the driver was impaired. However, this year, numbers for the final months of the year so far are lower.
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

State treasurer returns $150 million in unclaimed property

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Treasurer Allison Ball said her office has returned $150 million in unclaimed property during her tenure. Ball said that through her staff’s efforts, her office has returned a record amount of unclaimed property to the rightful owners. Ball is a Republican in her second...
KENTUCKY STATE
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Fighter jets take to the sky Wednesday over southern Ohio

OHIO— The Ohio Air National Guard 180th Fighter Wing will take to the skies tomorrow afternoon. Officials say the Fighter Wing will conduct an air defense exercise over the Chillicothe and Hillsboro areas on Wednesday between 12:30 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. The exercise is dependent on the weather, a...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
wnky.com

Bald eagle rescued in Cave City; rehabbing to return to wild

CAVE CITY, Ky. – A symbol of American freedom grows stronger every day at the Broadbent Wildlife Sanctuary in Guston, Kentucky… a stark contrast to about a week ago when this bald eagle was discovered lying helpless and injured. Cave City resident Quitten Pedigo was walking his dogs...
CAVE CITY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy