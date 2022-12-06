ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan Advance

State officials indicate a criminal investigation is underway into Sen. Bumstead

A state senator from West Michigan, who made election integrity a key issue in his reelection campaign, is under criminal investigation after allegations of signature fraud were made against him in late 2016, the Michigan Secretary of State’s Office has confirmed. On Nov. 7, 2016, Clerk Jennifer Badgero in Newaygo County’s Brooks Township filed a […] The post State officials indicate a criminal investigation is underway into Sen. Bumstead appeared first on Michigan Advance.
The Hill

McConnell: Trump would have hard time becoming president given Constitution comments

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Tuesday said anyone who suggests the Constitution could be suspended “would have a very hard time being sworn in as president of the United States.” McConnell’s comments appeared directed squarely at former President Trump, who recently called for the termination of parts of the Constitution in light of…
Estacada News

Oregon Supreme Court lets stand a suspension of new gun law

It reject state's request to overturn a Harney County ruling; a federal judge declined to halt 10-round limit.Oregon's new voter-approved gun law will remain suspended, even though it was scheduled to take effect Thursday, Dec. 8. The Oregon Supreme Court, in a two-sentence statement Wednesday, rejected a motion filed earlier in the day by the Oregon Department of Justice to let Measure 114 take effect despite a temporary restraining order that blocks its enforcement. The next step is a Dec. 13 hearing in Harney Court Circuit Court, where Judge Robert Raschio will hear arguments over whether to issue a preliminary...
POLITICO

🎵 Karma is a bipartisan congressional investigation 🎵:

Lawmakers want a briefing from Ticketmaster after the Taylor Swift ticketing fiasco. The House Energy and Commerce Committee has questions. Look what you made me do: A bipartisan group of six senior lawmakers on the House Energy and Commerce Committee is demanding a briefing from Ticketmaster after the platform flopped selling tickets to Taylor Swift's upcoming tour.

