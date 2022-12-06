Read full article on original website
TikTok banned for Maryland's executive branch by state's governor
The Republican governor announced the decision on Tuesday, citing an unacceptable cybersecurity risk to the state.
U.S. lawmakers ease planned curbs on Chinese chips amid corporate pushback
WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - U.S. senators scaled back a proposal that placed new curbs on the use of Chinese-made chips by the U.S. government and its contractors, according to a final version of the measure published Tuesday, amid pushback from trade groups like the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
DOJ subpoenas officials in Wisconsin, Michigan and Arizona for communications with Trump around 2020 election
Special counsel Jack Smith has subpoenaed local officials in Wisconsin, Michigan and Arizona for any and all communications with then-President Donald Trump, his 2020 campaign and a number of aides and allies, multiple sources and county officials confirmed to CNN.
KELOLAND TV
Rounds reacts to former president’s call to terminate the United States Constitution
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Former President Donald Trump is facing backlash after he called for the “termination” of parts of the Constitution over the false claim the 2020 election was stolen. Trump made the statement over the weekend on his Truth Social media platform. Senator Mike...
With a nod to '1984,' a federal judge blocks Florida's anti-'woke' law in colleges
Gov. Ron DeSantis was a champion of the bill designed to limit instruction about racism and privilege in the workplace and public universities. A federal judge called it "positively dystopian."
“This reporting is stunning”: Experts say newly found secret Trump docs could trigger new FBI search
Legal experts were stunned after former President Donald Trump's lawyers found more documents marked classified in his Florida storage facility months after the Justice Department launched its criminal investigation into national security documents Trump kept after leaving the White House. Lawyers for Trump in recent weeks found at least two...
Supreme Court rules to allow House committee to see Arizona GOP chair’s phone records
The Supreme Court ruled against Arizona GOP chair Kelli Ward Monday, opening the door for the Jan. 6 committee to see her phone records as part of its investigation.
State officials indicate a criminal investigation is underway into Sen. Bumstead
A state senator from West Michigan, who made election integrity a key issue in his reelection campaign, is under criminal investigation after allegations of signature fraud were made against him in late 2016, the Michigan Secretary of State’s Office has confirmed. On Nov. 7, 2016, Clerk Jennifer Badgero in Newaygo County’s Brooks Township filed a […] The post State officials indicate a criminal investigation is underway into Sen. Bumstead appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Fox host won’t let Trump walk back his call to terminate Constitution: “The damage has been done”
Donald Trump arrives at a rally on April 2 near Washington, Michigan. ( Scott Olson/Getty Images) Fox Business host Stuart Varney used his monologue on Tuesday to lash out at former President Donald Trump's desire to terminate parts of the U.S. Constitution over his 2020 presidential election loss. Over the...
As Herschel Walker Loses Georgia Runoff Election, Marjorie Taylor-Greene Blames "Strategies, Messaging and Missteps"
Marjorie Taylor-Greene and Donald TrumpPhoto byShutterstock. Late on December 6 it emerged that the Democratic incumbent in Georgia's Senate race - Raphael Warnock - had secured another term in office after winning the state's runoff election with at over 51% of the vote.
Inmates at violent West Virginia prison were tipped off to Whitey Bulger's arrival; hours later, he was dead.
Inmates at a violent West Virginia prison knew ahead of time that infamous gangster James "Whitey" Bulger would be transferred there hours before he was murdered.
Men are dropping out of the labor force because they’re upset about their social status, according to a new study
“For many workers, a job not only offers financial security, it also affirms their status, which is tied to their position relative to their age peers and many social outcomes."
McConnell: Trump would have hard time becoming president given Constitution comments
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Tuesday said anyone who suggests the Constitution could be suspended “would have a very hard time being sworn in as president of the United States.” McConnell’s comments appeared directed squarely at former President Trump, who recently called for the termination of parts of the Constitution in light of…
Oregon Supreme Court lets stand a suspension of new gun law
It reject state's request to overturn a Harney County ruling; a federal judge declined to halt 10-round limit.Oregon's new voter-approved gun law will remain suspended, even though it was scheduled to take effect Thursday, Dec. 8. The Oregon Supreme Court, in a two-sentence statement Wednesday, rejected a motion filed earlier in the day by the Oregon Department of Justice to let Measure 114 take effect despite a temporary restraining order that blocks its enforcement. The next step is a Dec. 13 hearing in Harney Court Circuit Court, where Judge Robert Raschio will hear arguments over whether to issue a preliminary...
abovethelaw.com
Conservatives On Supreme Court Very Worried That OTHER Courts Might Be Too Political -- See Also
Maybe We Will Have A 2024 Election: Sam Alito fears some supreme court somewhere might become too political. Meanwhile, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson distilled today’s independent state legislature case down to various versions of this question and Alito’s crew seemed to have no answer. Paragraph One Of The...
U.S. says China seeks stabilized relations with Washington, in short term
WASHINGTON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - China wants stabilized relations with the United States in the short term as it faces domestic economic challenges and push back in Asia to its assertive diplomacy, White House Indo-Pacific coordinator Kurt Campbell said on Thursday.
An Iranian patrol vessel tried to blind the bridges of US Navy ships sailing through the Strait of Hormuz, US military says
US forces have repeatedly raised concerns about Iranian influence and activities in waters in and around the Middle East in recent weeks.
Russia: we can agree with U.S. on need for peace in Ukraine but no talks for now
Dec 6 (Reuters) - Russia said on Tuesday that it can agree with the United States about the need for lasting peace in Ukraine, but played down the prospect of negotiations until it achieves the goals of its "special military operation".
Family of Paul Whelan, American imprisoned in Russia, says they were warned about Brittney Griner's release
The family of Paul Whelan, a businessman and former Marine imprisoned in Russia on suspicion of spying, said they were told by the Biden administration in advance that he would not be part of the prisoner swap Thursday that allowed the release of American basketball star Brittney Griner. Whelan's brother,...
POLITICO
🎵 Karma is a bipartisan congressional investigation 🎵:
Lawmakers want a briefing from Ticketmaster after the Taylor Swift ticketing fiasco. The House Energy and Commerce Committee has questions. Look what you made me do: A bipartisan group of six senior lawmakers on the House Energy and Commerce Committee is demanding a briefing from Ticketmaster after the platform flopped selling tickets to Taylor Swift's upcoming tour.
