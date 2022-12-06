Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Most Unique Christmas Tree in Connecticut is a Must-SeeTravel MavenStonington, CT
Killingly Firefighters Make Quick Work of Evening Bedroom FireQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Fire Alarms Alert Firefighters to Kitchen Fire in Killingly Frito-Lay FacilityQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Area Firefighters Battle Blaze in Unoccupied Putnam HomeQuiet Corner AlertsPutnam, CT
This Connecticut Christmas Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenNewington, CT
Hiring, diversity reporting become issues during MGM Springfield's sports betting license hearing
MGM Springfield's struggles hiring women came up Wednesday as gambling regulators considered the casino's sports betting license. Allegations the casino provided false information to the Massachusetts Gaming Commission (MGC) on vendor hiring was also briefly discussed. Commissioners reviewed MGM Springfield's current operation in painstaking detail. The casino has a stated...
Five New Haven officers charged after Randy Cox paralyzed in police van appear in court
The five Connecticut police officers who were recently charged with reckless endangerment and cruelty for neglecting a Black man after he was partially paralyzed in the back of a police van appeared in court Thursday. According to the New Haven Independent, none of the arrested officers or their attorneys spoke...
Not a quick fix
A special committee will investigate the cyber attack on Suffolk County government computers. Officials project Connecticut will have budget surpluses for the next four years. The Army skipped over Sikorsky on a Black Hawk replacement contract. And the town of Brookhaven will delay a shellfish restoration project.
Mashantucket Pequot company receives $37 million cybersecurity contract
The Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation has been awarded a $37.5 million contract to support cybersecurity and infrastructure. The three-year contract was awarded through WWC Global, one of the tribe’s operating companies that it acquired through its holding company earlier this year. The company focuses on the business side of government which includes budgets, training and financial management.
New Haven, Randy Cox's legal team agree to negotiate settlement in civil lawsuit
New Haven has agreed to negotiate a settlement with lawyers representing Randy Cox. His family filed a $100 million federal lawsuit after Cox was paralyzed while in New Haven police custody. New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said he is pleased that Cox’s attorneys have agreed to the settlement discussion. It...
Still shy of pre-COVID service, Suffolk County restores some bus routes
A redesigned plan for the Suffolk County bus system includes longer operating hours, but leaves some communities without service. All routes in the bus network will operate seven days a week, with timed connections at seven locations. It also includes “on-demand” service for East End communities, the extension of some routes, and other lines will now have buses arrive every half hour.
A special committee is selected to examine Suffolk County's cyber attack
The Suffolk County Legislature has formed a special committee to investigate a cyber attack in September. The malware attack might have exposed the drivers license numbers of nearly 470,000 people with traffic violations, and the Social Security numbers of 26,000 Suffolk County employees and retirees since 2013. Legislator Anthony Piccirillo,...
Suffolk County removes $30 red light camera admin fee
The Suffolk County legislature has voted to repeal a $30 administrative fee associated with red light camera violations. The fee is levied on top of a $50 fine. Suffolk County Legislator Rob Trotta, R-Smithtown, sponsored the bill. “What happened was, the Democrats didn’t want to raise the citizens of Suffolk...
Ex-NYPD officer Michael Valva gets maximum sentence in autistic son's death
A Suffolk County judge sentenced Michael Valva 25 years to life for the murder of his 8-year-old son, Thomas. Last month, a jury convicted Valva of murder and four counts of endangering the welfare of a child. The evidence in the trial included video of Thomas sleeping on the floor...
