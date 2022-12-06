Read full article on original website
Bears Mock Draft Roundup 2.0: Draft Picks, Prospects, Analysis
Bears mock draft roundup 2.0: draft picks, prospects, analysis originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Sunday, the Bears were officially eliminated from playoff contention after they lost at home, 28-19, to the Green Bay Packers. With that, the focus of the season quickly shifted to the Bears' offseason, where...
Chicago Bears Projected 2023 Draft Selection, Pick Scenarios
Chicago Bears projected 2023 draft selection, scenarios originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Since the Bears have the second-worst win percentage in the NFL as of this writing, they currently own the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. But, the Bears, along with the rest of the...
Baker Mayfield drive in Rams-Raiders TNF ignites Twitter
Mayfield came up in the clutch with a 98-yard game-winning drive to beat the Las Vegas Raiders 17-16. Social media reacted accordingly.
Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade
Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
Where the Bears are slated to pick in 1st round of 2023 NFL draft after Week 13
The Chicago Bears are sitting at 3-10 through the first 13 weeks of the 2022 NFL season, where things have been rocky in the first season under Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus. But that was to be expected. This season is all about development, including quarterback Justin Fields, who has emerged as one of the league’s most exciting young players. So while the Bears will finish with one of the worst schedules, they’ve already won this season.
Bears QB Justin Fields Just Set This Crazy NFL Record
The Chicago Bears are riding a lengthy losing streak, as they haven’t won since Week 7 on the road against the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football. Their loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 13, the sixth straight loss, officially eliminated the Bears from playoff contention as their record dropped to 3-10 on the season.
Saints RB Mark Ingram's 2022 season is likely over
Saints running back Mark Ingram has likely seen his 2022 season come to an end, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The soon-to-be-33-year-old is set to tie a ribbon on his lowest single-season of production in 12 seasons of NFL play. Ingram suffered a slight MCL tear in the...
NFL power rankings for Week 14: Bengals rising with new team on top
Any predictions of a Super Bowl 47 rematch took a big hit last weekend. The San Francisco 49ers and the Baltimore Ravens both lost their starting quarterbacks. Make that two season-ending injuries at quarterback in the top-heavy NFC for the 49ers, as free-agent-to-be Jimmy Garoppolo joins Trey Lance on the bench. The news is potentially better for the Ravens, who consider Lamar Jackson’s availability “week to week” with a sprained knee. The Ravens’ 2021 season fell apart in December when Jackson missed five starts. The AFC — and the North Division’s hard-charging Bengals — doesn’t offer much margin for error again. Here are...
White Sox Land Pitcher Nick Avila From Giants in Rule 5 Draft
White Sox land Giants pitcher in Rule 5 Draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The White Sox selected San Francisco Giants pitcher Nick Avila with their Rule 5 Draft pick at this year's winter meetings. Avila, 25, was selected in 2019 by the Giants out of Cal State University....
Twitter Stunned as Baker Mayfield Leads Comeback Win 2 Days After Joining Rams
Twitter stunned as Mayfield leads comeback win 2 days after joining Rams originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Baker Mayfield was released by the Carolina Panthers on Monday. Two days later, he led an improbable comeback victory in primetime. In Mayfield's Rams debut, Los Angeles erased a 13-point deficit in...
NFL Mock Draft: Jalen Carter to Bears With No. 2 Overall Pick
Bears mock draft: Jalen Carter selected with No. 2 pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears finally made it to the bye week, but while many teams use the rest to prepare for a second half playoff push there will be no postseason run in Chicago. So let’s use this time to look ahead to next year’s draft. The Bears have plenty of roster holes to fill, and they can go a variety of ways with their picks to make an instant impact for the franchise. So this is one of three iterations of a mini mock draft. There will be different players in each mock draft, not only to show the many ways things can go next year, but also to discuss more guys who could be headed to Halas Hall next season. For these purposes, the selections will be at No. 2, No. 57 and No. 66 since that is where the Bears are currently slated to pick, per Tankathon. Obviously that will change as the final month of the season plays out, but whatever, we’re doing this now. Also, these mini mocks will be limited to the first three rounds.
Week 14 fantasy football rankings: Sleepers, risks and best options at QB, RB, WR, TE, D/ST and kicker
The Sportsnaut Week 14 fantasy football rankings break down the most important positions in fantasy, evaluating individual matchups, recent performances,
NFL QB Rankings: Joe Burrow shows his stripes, reaches top-five status
Who is the best quarterback in the NFL? Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen are widely viewed as two of the
Raiders QB Derek Carr passes Matthew Stafford on TNF, sets sights on Dan Marino in NFL record books
Derek Carr has been in the NFL for the past nine seasons, all with, the now, Las Vegas Raiders. As the Raiders and Los Angeles Rams faced off in Week 14’s Thursday Night Football matchup, Carr continued to move his way up the NFL record books. As ESPN Stats...
FOX Sports
Fields' emergence gives struggling Bears hope for future
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears had the ball late in the first quarter when Justin Fields noticed Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Kingsley Enagbare crashing the line last week. At that moment, he made a decision. Rather than give the ball to running back David Montgomery,...
Steph Curry's Second SI Sportsperson of the Year Emphasizes Off-Court Impact
SAN FRANCISCO – Stephen Curry doesn’t have many nightmare games, but one he had precisely 53 weeks ago is particularly notable not because of what he did on court but his response the following day. After a 4-for-21 shooting night -- worst of his career -- as the...
Rams-Raiders inactives: Baker Mayfield, John Wolford and Josh Jacobs all active
Baker Mayfield is officially active for his first game as a member of the Los Angeles Rams – and just two days after being claimed off waivers by the team. Sean McVay indicated on Wednesday that Mayfield likely would be ready to go against the Raiders but he wouldn’t commit to him playing.
Ex-Bull Taj Gibson Weighs in on Derrick Rose Jersey Retirement Debate
Taj Gibson weighs in on D-Rose jersey retirement debate originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Should the Chicago Bulls retire Derrick Rose's jersey No. 1? Or, for that matter, Joakim Noah's No. 13?. It is a polarizing debate amongst Bulls fans, even if it is a far-off prospect for now,...
Cardinals, Astros Among 3 Teams With Offers to Willson Contreras
SAN DIEGO — Could Cubs fans worst nightmare come true when it comes to Willson Contreras’ landing spot in free agency?. The answer could come as soon as this week — perhaps within hours of whenever the A’s finally close a deal on a trade of their widely coveted Gold Glove catcher, Sean Murphy.
Ex-Cub Willson Contreras Has ‘Goose Bumps' Over Replacing Yadi Molina
Contreras discusses leaving Cubs for Cards, replacing Yadi originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Willson Contreras discussed his departure from the Cubs to the Cardinals and replacing longtime St. Louis catcher Yadier Molina in a Players’ Tribune piece posted Thursday. Contreras who spent his first 14 professional seasons in...
