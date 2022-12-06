ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Chicago

Bears Mock Draft Roundup 2.0: Draft Picks, Prospects, Analysis

Bears mock draft roundup 2.0: draft picks, prospects, analysis originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Sunday, the Bears were officially eliminated from playoff contention after they lost at home, 28-19, to the Green Bay Packers. With that, the focus of the season quickly shifted to the Bears' offseason, where...
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Where the Bears are slated to pick in 1st round of 2023 NFL draft after Week 13

The Chicago Bears are sitting at 3-10 through the first 13 weeks of the 2022 NFL season, where things have been rocky in the first season under Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus. But that was to be expected. This season is all about development, including quarterback Justin Fields, who has emerged as one of the league’s most exciting young players. So while the Bears will finish with one of the worst schedules, they’ve already won this season.
CHICAGO, IL
NFL Analysis Network

Bears QB Justin Fields Just Set This Crazy NFL Record

The Chicago Bears are riding a lengthy losing streak, as they haven’t won since Week 7 on the road against the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football. Their loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 13, the sixth straight loss, officially eliminated the Bears from playoff contention as their record dropped to 3-10 on the season.
CHICAGO, IL
New York Post

NFL power rankings for Week 14: Bengals rising with new team on top

Any predictions of a Super Bowl 47 rematch took a big hit last weekend. The San Francisco 49ers and the Baltimore Ravens both lost their starting quarterbacks. Make that two season-ending injuries at quarterback in the top-heavy NFC for the 49ers, as free-agent-to-be Jimmy Garoppolo joins Trey Lance on the bench. The news is potentially better for the Ravens, who consider Lamar Jackson’s availability “week to week” with a sprained knee. The Ravens’ 2021 season fell apart in December when Jackson missed five starts. The AFC — and the North Division’s hard-charging Bengals — doesn’t offer much margin for error again. Here are...
TENNESSEE STATE
NBC Chicago

NFL Mock Draft: Jalen Carter to Bears With No. 2 Overall Pick

Bears mock draft: Jalen Carter selected with No. 2 pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears finally made it to the bye week, but while many teams use the rest to prepare for a second half playoff push there will be no postseason run in Chicago. So let’s use this time to look ahead to next year’s draft. The Bears have plenty of roster holes to fill, and they can go a variety of ways with their picks to make an instant impact for the franchise. So this is one of three iterations of a mini mock draft. There will be different players in each mock draft, not only to show the many ways things can go next year, but also to discuss more guys who could be headed to Halas Hall next season. For these purposes, the selections will be at No. 2, No. 57 and No. 66 since that is where the Bears are currently slated to pick, per Tankathon. Obviously that will change as the final month of the season plays out, but whatever, we’re doing this now. Also, these mini mocks will be limited to the first three rounds.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Fields' emergence gives struggling Bears hope for future

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears had the ball late in the first quarter when Justin Fields noticed Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Kingsley Enagbare crashing the line last week. At that moment, he made a decision. Rather than give the ball to running back David Montgomery,...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
102K+
Followers
83K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy