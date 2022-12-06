Wide sections of northern Iowa are expecting snowfall this afternoon and into tomorrow, with up to five inches of snow possible in some areas along with the potential for ice. Meteorologist Andrew Ansorge, at the National Weather Service, says much of the state’s northern half is under a Winter Weather Advisory. Ansorge says, “It might start off initially as some rain before it goes to freezing rain and then probably just a freezing rain, snow and rain mixture into the overnight hours, before probably ending just as snow.”

IOWA STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO