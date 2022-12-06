Read full article on original website
Georgia Senate Runoff: Tight race, busy Election Day expected
ST. MARYS, Ga. — Tuesday is Election Day in Georgia and the race is expected to be tight after record turnout for the shortened early voting period last week. Fewer than 40,000 votes separated the two candidates in the midterm election. Early voting saw voter turnout top 25 percent, according to the Georgia Secretary of State's Office. Early voting was shortened due to a new elections law.
First Coast News
Raphael Warnock projected winner of Georgia runoff election
ATLANTA — Incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) is the projected winner of Georgia's Senate runoff race against Herschel Walker (R). Democrats will hold a 51-49 majority in the Senate following Warnock's victory in the Georgia runoff. The victory by the state’s first Black senator ensures Democrats an outright majority...
St. Johns County teachers push for pay increase as negotiations continue between district and union
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The pay raise negotiations for teachers in St. John’s County will continue. This comes after a session was held Thursday for district leaders and the union to come to an agreement on salaries. It’s back to the drawing board until after legislative session,...
WCJB
Florida Ethics Commission clears North Central Florida officials
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Five local officials have been cleared to varying degrees by the state commission on ethics. Commissioners found no probable cause to pursue charges against Lake City Attorney Fred Koberlein and Lake City Community Redevelopment Advisory Council Member Lester Mckellum. Commissioners also found that they have...
Two local defendants part of scheme to defraud Veterans Affairs of more than $6 million
ST. MARYS, Ga. — The architect of a multimillion-dollar scheme to defraud the Department of Veterans Affairs of more than $6 million has been sentenced to federal prison. Kenneth Meers, 55, of Altamonte Springs, Florida, was sentenced to 54 months in prison after previously pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud. He was also ordered to pay restitution of $6,085,918.08 and to serve three years of supervised release after his prison term.
OUR Florida emergency rental assistance program is out of funds
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from our previous coverage on this program. According to emails sent to applications, the OUR Florida Rental Assistance program is not able to provide any further rental or utility assistance. Many viewers have reached out to First Coast News...
'Operation Young Guns' nets hundreds of arrests in Flagler, St. Johns and Putnam
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An initiative put forth by the Seventh Judicial Circuit has generated 200 criminal cases, 190 defendants and over 570 charges for gun-related crimes. The Seventh Judicial Circuit started the initiative, called 'Operation Young Guns', back in May to address the dramatic increase in gun violence involving young adults.
Duval, Nassau, St. Johns school districts announce schedule changes due to Hurricane Nicole closures
Northeast Florida school districts have announced some schedule changes to the rest of the school year due to weather-related closures from Hurricane Nicole. DCPS shared the following updates to its school calendar, which were approved by the School Board on Tuesday:. End of 2nd grading period went from Dec. 16...
WJCL
Benedictine, Swainsboro and Ware County play for GHSA State Championships
ATLANTA — The Georgia High School Association state football championship games kickoff Thursday at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta. Benedictine Military, Swainsboro and Ware County will all play for state titles over the three days of action. Swainsboro (13-0) will be the first to take the field. The Tigers...
Gov. DeSantis to release autobiography in the new year
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to release a memoir in the new year on the heels of his re-election and amid speculation about a potential presidential campaign. His book will be titled "The Courage to Be Free: Florida's Blueprint for America's Revival," according to the...
Chick-Fil-A named most popular restaurant in Florida, claims study
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This holiday season Floridians are eating out more than ever. In the past three months, in Florida alone dining has risen 11%, according to data analysis by Food Service Direct. The company put together a list of the most sought after fast food and casual dining...
floridaing.com
These 8 Restaurants in St. Augustine Florida Will Delight Your Tastebuds!
If you enjoy good food and good company, then you will love the restaurants in St. Augustine, Florida! If you’re looking for a delicious meal while vacationing in St. Augustine, look no further!. Whether you’re in the mood for fresh seafood, Southern comfort food, or a juicy steak, these...
jacksonvillefreepress.com
Local Youth of the Year Receives Free Car through Boys & Girls Clubs
Local Jacksonville teen and 2022 Youth of the Year for Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Florida Laniya Flowers recently received a surprise life-changing gift of a Nissan Altima for her 19th birthday. On Dec. 1, an unsuspecting Flowers arrived at Greg’s Auto Collision Center in St. Augustine with her...
Feeding program to restart to save Florida's manatees during 'critical' winter
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A trial to help save Florida's manatees is now restarting for the second year. A supplemental feeding program began last year after more than 1100 manatees died in what's been declared an Unusual Mortality Event. Now team members with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission's Joint Unified Command say they're prepared to feed the manatees romaine lettuce at the Cape Canaveral Florida Power and Light power plant again.
Lawyers file hundreds of pages of news clips in support of venue change request for Aiden Fucci
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Lawyers for the teen accused of stabbing 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey in St. Johns County over a hundred times submitted several exhibits this week to support their request to move the trial location. Aiden Fucci's lawyers include hundreds of pages of news articles, clips and videos centered...
pontevedrarecorder.com
PulteGroup opens for sales at Rolling Hills in St. Johns County
PulteGroup has announced that sales are underway at Rolling Hills. Located in St. Johns County, Rolling Hills is a new construction community offering only 46 homesites and single-family homes from the $300,000s. “After hosting a successful VIP sales event, we are pleased to open for sales at Rolling Hills,” said...
Dump truck damages overpass on I-95 in St. Johns County
Jacksonville, Fl — TRAFFIC UPDATE: All lanes are now reopened on I-95 SB at County Road 214, after construction workers inspected the overpass, which was struck by a dump truck overnight. Drivers are back to a speed-limit drive through the area. Florida Department of Transportation crews are inspecting damage...
St. Augustine archaeologist says mystery object unearthed by hurricanes could be 1800s cargo ship
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A “mystery structure” that was revealed by beach erosion after Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Nicole in Volusia County has been identified by a St. Augustine archaeologist. St. Augustine Lighthouse Archaeologist Chuck Meide has confirmed that the object is, in fact, a shipwreck, according...
Family-friendly holiday events in Jacksonville, St. Augustine this weekend
Deck the Chairs runs through January 1 in Jacksonville BeachPhoto byDeck the Chairs. There are lots of holiday events around Jacksonville and St. Augustine this weekend. Here’s a list of places to take the family:
First in Florida: Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside enrolling for new AFib trial
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There’s an opportunity on the first coast to take part in a medical trial only offered at 20 locations around the country and one is in Jacksonville. Ascension St. Vincent's is once again leading the state in Atrial Fibrillation research. Patients with AFib experience their...
