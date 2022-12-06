ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia Senate Runoff: Tight race, busy Election Day expected

ST. MARYS, Ga. — Tuesday is Election Day in Georgia and the race is expected to be tight after record turnout for the shortened early voting period last week. Fewer than 40,000 votes separated the two candidates in the midterm election. Early voting saw voter turnout top 25 percent, according to the Georgia Secretary of State's Office. Early voting was shortened due to a new elections law.
Raphael Warnock projected winner of Georgia runoff election

ATLANTA — Incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) is the projected winner of Georgia's Senate runoff race against Herschel Walker (R). Democrats will hold a 51-49 majority in the Senate following Warnock's victory in the Georgia runoff. The victory by the state’s first Black senator ensures Democrats an outright majority...
Florida Ethics Commission clears North Central Florida officials

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Five local officials have been cleared to varying degrees by the state commission on ethics. Commissioners found no probable cause to pursue charges against Lake City Attorney Fred Koberlein and Lake City Community Redevelopment Advisory Council Member Lester Mckellum. Commissioners also found that they have...
Two local defendants part of scheme to defraud Veterans Affairs of more than $6 million

ST. MARYS, Ga. — The architect of a multimillion-dollar scheme to defraud the Department of Veterans Affairs of more than $6 million has been sentenced to federal prison. Kenneth Meers, 55, of Altamonte Springs, Florida, was sentenced to 54 months in prison after previously pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud. He was also ordered to pay restitution of $6,085,918.08 and to serve three years of supervised release after his prison term.
Local Youth of the Year Receives Free Car through Boys & Girls Clubs

Local Jacksonville teen and 2022 Youth of the Year for Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Florida Laniya Flowers recently received a surprise life-changing gift of a Nissan Altima for her 19th birthday. On Dec. 1, an unsuspecting Flowers arrived at Greg’s Auto Collision Center in St. Augustine with her...
Feeding program to restart to save Florida's manatees during 'critical' winter

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A trial to help save Florida's manatees is now restarting for the second year. A supplemental feeding program began last year after more than 1100 manatees died in what's been declared an Unusual Mortality Event. Now team members with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission's Joint Unified Command say they're prepared to feed the manatees romaine lettuce at the Cape Canaveral Florida Power and Light power plant again.
PulteGroup opens for sales at Rolling Hills in St. Johns County

PulteGroup has announced that sales are underway at Rolling Hills. Located in St. Johns County, Rolling Hills is a new construction community offering only 46 homesites and single-family homes from the $300,000s. “After hosting a successful VIP sales event, we are pleased to open for sales at Rolling Hills,” said...
Dump truck damages overpass on I-95 in St. Johns County

Jacksonville, Fl — TRAFFIC UPDATE: All lanes are now reopened on I-95 SB at County Road 214, after construction workers inspected the overpass, which was struck by a dump truck overnight. Drivers are back to a speed-limit drive through the area. Florida Department of Transportation crews are inspecting damage...
