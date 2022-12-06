ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barre, VT

WCAX

Burlington considers 2 new proposals for Memorial Auditorium

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The city of Burlington is investing $1 million to stabilize Memorial Auditorium which has been closed since 2016. It comes as officials continue their years-long efforts to find partners to redevelop the building. Memorial Auditorium has been sitting empty for the last six years and now...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

$25M Essex psychiatric facility aims to end capacity crisis

ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - A surge of Vermonters in psychiatric crisis are waiting for help in emergency rooms. Mental health officials say a new Essex facility set to open in a few months will improve the backlog and relieve the strain on state resources. Reporter Christina Guessferd got an exclusive tour of the $25-million project and examines the unique role it will play in the state’s evolving mental health care continuum.
ESSEX, VT
WCAX

Survey asks South Burlington students about emotional health

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Social and emotional well-being is a priority for Vermont’s teachers as students recover from the pandemic, and students in South Burlington are answering questions about it in a survey. The connection survey was introduced by new Tuttle Middle School Principal Scott Sivo after he...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Central Vermont's only women-centered recovery home opens its doors

BARRE, Vt. — The only recovery home for women and their children in central Vermont opened its doors on Tuesday, and its organizers are looking to move families in as soon as the new year. “It was a clear need that women needing something,” said Eileen Peltier, former executive...
BARRE, VT
WCAX

Conservation deal protects 7,400 acres in central Vermont

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — A conservation deal is going to protect nearly 7,400 acres in Vermont’s Addison, Orange, and Windsor counties, the Vermont Land Trust says. The deal includes terrain along the spine and eastern flank of the Northfield Mountains. There are also six significant streams in the area that help form the headwaters of the Third Branch of the White River, a major tributary of the Connecticut River.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vt. climatologist named to key national climate panel

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont researcher will be represented for the first time on a key climate panel of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine. State climatologist and University of Vermont professor Lesley-Ann Dupigny-Giroux has been invited to join the NASEM’s Board of Atmospheric Science and Climate. The panel is responsible for making recommendations around approaches and responses to climate, weather, and climate change.
VERMONT STATE
mountaintimes.info

Hunters happy with rifle season

After a slow start to Vermont’s 16-day rifle season for deer locally, hunters brought a near-record number of bucks to be weighed at Addison County’s wildlife reporting stations. Between Nov. 12 and 27 hunters took 636 bucks to Rack ’N Reel in New Haven, Vermont Field Sports in...
ADDISON COUNTY, VT
mountaintimes.info

Inclusion organization rejects Killington version

Killington Select Board members signed and submitted a version of the Vermont Declaration of Inclusion to its sponsoring organization on Nov. 14. The Mountain Times asked Al Wakefield, co-founder of VTdeclarationofinclusion.org, his reaction to the submission at the time. “The Declaration is intended to be a conspicuous, cogent and explicit...
KILLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Humane society faces post-pandemic dog glut

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Humane societies and animal shelters across the country reported a big uptick in adoptions at the beginning of the pandemic. But now those numbers have slowed and it’s leaving one local shelter scrambling. The kennels are full at the Humane Society of Chittenden County...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Plattsburgh hospital brings back masking rule for visitors

Plattsburgh hospital brings back masking rule for visitors
PLATTSBURGH, NY
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Vermont

New England is a unique area in the northeastern United States, but it’s often known specifically for one thing: being cold! Vermont is one of the states that make up New England and is therefore known as one of the coldest states in the entire country. Today, we will see if that reputation holds up when we discover the coldest place in Vermont. Let’s get started!
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

3 arrested in Lebanon drug raid

3 arrested in Lebanon drug raid
LEBANON, NH
WCAX

Turning Point Center to get new building, offer more services

BARRE CITY, Vt. (WCAX) - The Turning Point Center of Central Vermont treats thousands of people every year but in a tight space. Now, thanks to grant money, the recovery group is moving into a new building. “Recovery centers in Vermont started during a period of real social stigma about...
BARRE, VT
WCAX

Wildlife Watch: Wintering habitat critical to whitetail survival

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s harsh winters can be tough on everyone, including animals in the wild. But the state’s white-tailed deer have some amazing strategies that allow them to survive. On private land in Williston, a game path marks where white-tailed deer make their winter home. “We...
WILLISTON, VT

