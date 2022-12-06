Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WCAX
Burlington considers 2 new proposals for Memorial Auditorium
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The city of Burlington is investing $1 million to stabilize Memorial Auditorium which has been closed since 2016. It comes as officials continue their years-long efforts to find partners to redevelop the building. Memorial Auditorium has been sitting empty for the last six years and now...
WCAX
$25M Essex psychiatric facility aims to end capacity crisis
ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - A surge of Vermonters in psychiatric crisis are waiting for help in emergency rooms. Mental health officials say a new Essex facility set to open in a few months will improve the backlog and relieve the strain on state resources. Reporter Christina Guessferd got an exclusive tour of the $25-million project and examines the unique role it will play in the state’s evolving mental health care continuum.
WCAX
Survey asks South Burlington students about emotional health
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Social and emotional well-being is a priority for Vermont’s teachers as students recover from the pandemic, and students in South Burlington are answering questions about it in a survey. The connection survey was introduced by new Tuttle Middle School Principal Scott Sivo after he...
Expensive Housing Is Limiting Who Gets to Live Where in Vermont — and Clouds the State's Future
Jericho, population 5,100, doesn't look like an exclusive place. Along the undulating country roads that connect its triangle of small villages, visitors are more likely to encounter chicken coops, windblown barns or hand-painted Black Lives Matter signs than outward displays of privilege. Selectboard chair Catherine McMains, who has lived there...
mynbc5.com
Central Vermont's only women-centered recovery home opens its doors
BARRE, Vt. — The only recovery home for women and their children in central Vermont opened its doors on Tuesday, and its organizers are looking to move families in as soon as the new year. “It was a clear need that women needing something,” said Eileen Peltier, former executive...
WCAX
Conservation deal protects 7,400 acres in central Vermont
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — A conservation deal is going to protect nearly 7,400 acres in Vermont’s Addison, Orange, and Windsor counties, the Vermont Land Trust says. The deal includes terrain along the spine and eastern flank of the Northfield Mountains. There are also six significant streams in the area that help form the headwaters of the Third Branch of the White River, a major tributary of the Connecticut River.
WCAX
Vt. climatologist named to key national climate panel
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont researcher will be represented for the first time on a key climate panel of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine. State climatologist and University of Vermont professor Lesley-Ann Dupigny-Giroux has been invited to join the NASEM’s Board of Atmospheric Science and Climate. The panel is responsible for making recommendations around approaches and responses to climate, weather, and climate change.
mynbc5.com
Burlington has a tool to help combat the needle crisis throughout the city
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Since the pandemic, data shows drug misuse has increased nationwide, and local advocates say the same can be said in our region. Community members in Burlington have voiced concerns about the parts of drug use that get left behind for the public to deal with. Ted...
mountaintimes.info
Hunters happy with rifle season
After a slow start to Vermont’s 16-day rifle season for deer locally, hunters brought a near-record number of bucks to be weighed at Addison County’s wildlife reporting stations. Between Nov. 12 and 27 hunters took 636 bucks to Rack ’N Reel in New Haven, Vermont Field Sports in...
mountaintimes.info
Inclusion organization rejects Killington version
Killington Select Board members signed and submitted a version of the Vermont Declaration of Inclusion to its sponsoring organization on Nov. 14. The Mountain Times asked Al Wakefield, co-founder of VTdeclarationofinclusion.org, his reaction to the submission at the time. “The Declaration is intended to be a conspicuous, cogent and explicit...
Dogsled Through Vermont's Winter Wilderness With October Siberians
Mojo is a strong leader. He's confident and knows how to motivate others. The team respects him. He's assertive but doesn't dominate. He doesn't have to throw his weight around to make his teammates submit. After all, he's only about 50 pounds. Mojo is a 10-year-old Siberian husky with a...
WCAX
Humane society faces post-pandemic dog glut
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Humane societies and animal shelters across the country reported a big uptick in adoptions at the beginning of the pandemic. But now those numbers have slowed and it’s leaving one local shelter scrambling. The kennels are full at the Humane Society of Chittenden County...
MA man sentenced for selling crack in Rutland
A Springfield, Massachusetts man has been sentenced to nearly four years behind bars after he pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of cocaine base in federal court.
A Barre 'Rock Star' Helps Donate 36 Sleeping Bags to Those Without Shelter
In October, Beth Mueller attended an event about homelessness in the Barre area. Service providers told attendees they were worried about winter, when pandemic-strained social service groups would contend with an unprecedented number of people in need. Despite shelters and the state-run hotel program, many of them would end up sleeping in the cold.
WCAX
Plattsburgh hospital brings back masking rule for visitors
The UVM Health Network has implemented a new plan model to transform primary care practices into a one-stop-shop that integrates physical and mental health treatment. A truck crashed through the window of a store in Essex Junction on Wednesday. Following flood of pandemic cash, Vt. lawmakers face more austere times.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Vermont
New England is a unique area in the northeastern United States, but it’s often known specifically for one thing: being cold! Vermont is one of the states that make up New England and is therefore known as one of the coldest states in the entire country. Today, we will see if that reputation holds up when we discover the coldest place in Vermont. Let’s get started!
WCAX
3 arrested in Lebanon drug raid
The UVM Health Network has implemented a new plan model to transform primary care practices into a one-stop-shop that integrates physical and mental health treatment. A truck crashed through the window of a store in Essex Junction on Wednesday. Following flood of pandemic cash, Vt. lawmakers face more austere times.
WCAX
Turning Point Center to get new building, offer more services
BARRE CITY, Vt. (WCAX) - The Turning Point Center of Central Vermont treats thousands of people every year but in a tight space. Now, thanks to grant money, the recovery group is moving into a new building. “Recovery centers in Vermont started during a period of real social stigma about...
WCAX
Wildlife Watch: Wintering habitat critical to whitetail survival
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s harsh winters can be tough on everyone, including animals in the wild. But the state’s white-tailed deer have some amazing strategies that allow them to survive. On private land in Williston, a game path marks where white-tailed deer make their winter home. “We...
Comments / 0