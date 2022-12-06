Eloise Smith Blais, age 77, of Marysville, died unexpectedly Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Grand Strand Medical Center in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. A former associate of Honda of America, she worked in the purchasing department. Following her career with Honda, she retired as a secretary at Roger Williams Medical Center in Providence, Rhode Island, where she worked in the laboratory. She enjoyed handicrafts and spending time with her family, especially while camping. She will be most remembered for her loving heart with the ability to speak her mind. She was born September 16, 1945 in Mt. Vernon, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dwight and Beth Smith; her brother, Duane Smith; and a son-in-law, Keith Chapman. She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Bruce W. Blais, Sr.; her children, Tonia Chapman of Marysville, Bruce W. (Beth) Blais, Jr. of North Smithfield, Rhode Island and Barrett (Melissa) Blais of Warren, Rhode Island; her grandchildren, Jessica (Garrett) Carpenter, Kaitlyn (Brandy) Chapman, Derek (Grace) Chapman, Ava Blais, Emma Blais, Lyla Blais and Stella Blais; her great-grandchildren, Ben, Molly, Taylor and Ellie; her sister, Karen (Don) Anderson of North Smithfield, Rhode Island; and nieces, nephews and many other relatives. The family will receive friends 3 to 5 p.m. Monday, December 12, 2022 at Underwood Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Union County Humane Society. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.underwoodfuneralhome.com.

