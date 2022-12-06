Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The number of baby murders is rising. Is Ohio doing enough to stop it?Edy ZooOhio State
4 Great Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
New Academic Plan to bring changes to enrollment and acceptance, increase diversityThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: McMahon enjoys career day, No. 3 Ohio State routs New Hampshire 92-36The LanternColumbus, OH
Dress Coded: Undressing the reality behind dress code restrictions through the minority lensThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
unioncountydailydigital.com
Pioneers Keglers Pound Wildcats
MARYSVILLE – Jonathan Alder swept past North Union boys varsity bowling action Tuesday at Dragon Lanes, with the Pioneers boys putting away the Wildcats, 2358-1880, while the Jonathan Alder girls posted a 2254-1980 victory. For the boys, the Pioneers’ Drew Damon was the medalist, rolling games of 193 and...
unioncountydailydigital.com
Panthers Pummel Indians
MECHANICSBURG – Fairbanks had its defense turned on full boil Tuesday as the Panthers allowed host Mechanicsburg a mere four first half points and just seven second half points in a 44-11 Ohio Heritage Conference boys varsity basketball game in Mechanicsburg. Up by 10-2 after first quarter, Fairbanks went...
unioncountydailydigital.com
Wildcats Bully Barons
RICHWOOD – North Union used a 17-9 run in the fourth quarter Tuesday to put away visiting Buckeye Valley, 55-36, in non-league boys varsity basketball action Tuesday. The Wildcats led the entire way, jumping out to a seven-point lead after the first quarter and never looking back, finally putting the Barons away in the second half with a 28-14 run over the last two quarters.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Hot Shooting Carries Silver Knights Past Pioneers
PLAIN CITY – Bishop Ready shot an even 50 percent from the both inside and outside the 3-point arc Tuesday, hitting 20-of-40 shots overall and 8-of-16 from downtown in upsetting host Jonathan Alder, 57-41 in a non-league boys varsity basketball game. Ready also shot well from the charity stripe, connecting on 9-of-11 free throw attempts in the game.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Moore Scores 24 To Lead Monarchs Past Wildcats
MARYSVILLE – The Monarchs exploded for 20 points in the fourth quarter to put away visiting Hilliard Davidson, 67-51, in boys varsity basketball action Tuesday at Competition Gym. The Monarchs’ 6’7” swingman Jason Moore got the hosts off to a rollicking start as he netted nine points in the...
unioncountydailydigital.com
David Matthew Marsh
David Matthew Marsh, age 28, of Dublin, died unexpectedly Saturday, December 3, 2022. A 2012 graduate of Marysville High School, he attended Marysville Grace Church. He grew up in Marysville where he was a student at St. John’s Lutheran School. An outdoorsman, he loved exploring the world around him with his loved ones and appreciated nature, animals and adventure. He spent several years volunteering at the county humane society. David held a particular fondness for the ocean. He will be remembered for his fervent love of playing endlessly in the ocean waves at his family’s vacation spot in Emerald Isle, NC. Some of David’s favorite moments were spent gaming with his little brother. He enjoyed visual arts and a good conversation, whether political or philosophical. A lover of music, he especially appreciated classical, modern folk, and jazz styles. He had a talent for identifying music keys and intonation. He was known as a keen problem solver and would offer a helping hand at a moment’s notice.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Eloise Smith Blais
Eloise Smith Blais, age 77, of Marysville, died unexpectedly Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Grand Strand Medical Center in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. A former associate of Honda of America, she worked in the purchasing department. Following her career with Honda, she retired as a secretary at Roger Williams Medical Center in Providence, Rhode Island, where she worked in the laboratory. She enjoyed handicrafts and spending time with her family, especially while camping. She will be most remembered for her loving heart with the ability to speak her mind. She was born September 16, 1945 in Mt. Vernon, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dwight and Beth Smith; her brother, Duane Smith; and a son-in-law, Keith Chapman. She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Bruce W. Blais, Sr.; her children, Tonia Chapman of Marysville, Bruce W. (Beth) Blais, Jr. of North Smithfield, Rhode Island and Barrett (Melissa) Blais of Warren, Rhode Island; her grandchildren, Jessica (Garrett) Carpenter, Kaitlyn (Brandy) Chapman, Derek (Grace) Chapman, Ava Blais, Emma Blais, Lyla Blais and Stella Blais; her great-grandchildren, Ben, Molly, Taylor and Ellie; her sister, Karen (Don) Anderson of North Smithfield, Rhode Island; and nieces, nephews and many other relatives. The family will receive friends 3 to 5 p.m. Monday, December 12, 2022 at Underwood Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Union County Humane Society. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.underwoodfuneralhome.com.
unioncountydailydigital.com
George Randall McVey
George Randall McVey of Marysville, Ohio, died peacefully at the Heritage Senior Living Community of Marysville on Sunday, December 4, 2022. George was the third and last child born to the late Nellie Elizabeth Foltz and Garland William McVey in Maysville, Kentucky on March 17, 1932. A veteran of the...
unioncountydailydigital.com
Willemyndert “Wils” vanDam
Willemyndert, “Wils” vanDam, age 81, died peacefully Saturday, November 26, 2022 after brave battle with leukemia. Wils was born in the Netherlands on March 2, 1941 to Marijtje and Willem vanDam and enjoyed his youth in Holland followed by several years of military service in Africa before marrying the love of his life, Gerrie. They immigrated to the United States when he was given the opportunity to start a career in accounting. Gerrie and Wils fell in love with Ohio and started a family with the intention of enjoying the midwestern countryside of Marysville for as long as they were able. Wils was a devoted father to Alaric and Marvin, and the close-knit family enjoyed travel around the United States as well as their yearly vacation to Hilton Head, SC. Wils became a beloved and active member of the community in Marysville as well as an avid golfer and an Ohio State Buckeye fan. Fortunately, the family continued to take many trips to Holland visiting family and maintaining dual citizenships in both cherished countries.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Care Train Bid Boards Up And Running
MARYSVILLE – This is a gentle reminder to our loyal readers that the Care Train of Union County’s bid boards remain wide open and await your perusal at the link that can be found here. We at the Union County Daily Digital – that is to say, me,...
unioncountydailydigital.com
Tickets For Union County’s 2023 Dine On a Covered Bridge Going Fast
Your chance to join in one of Union County’s most celebrated and popular events is here as Dine on a Covered Bridge is currently booking all-inclusive reservation, which includes guided tours of two historic and two modern covered bridges, a meal on the Pottersburg Covered Bridge and a drink ticket to spend at your host winery/brewery.
unioncountydailydigital.com
MEVSD Schedules Organizational Meeting for Jan. 6
The Marysville Board of Education has scheduled a Special Meeting for Monday, January 9, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. at Bunsold Middle School, 14198 SR 4. This will be an Executive Session and the purpose of the meeting is ORC 121.22: (1) To consider the appointment, employment, dismissal, discipline, promotion, demotion, or compensation of a public employee or official, or the investigation of charges or complaints against a public employee, official, licensee, or regulated individual, unless the public employee, official, licensee, or regulated individual requests a public hearing.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Coffee With The Sheriff Slated For Friday Morning At Broadway Mini Mart
BROADWAY – Union County Sheriff Jamie Patton has invited all Union County residents to join him for ‘Coffee with the Sheriff’ Friday from 7 to 9 a.m. at the Broadway Mini Mart, 18992 Main St., Broadway. Sheriff Patton and several deputies will be on hand to join...
unioncountydailydigital.com
MEVSD BOE To Host Conversation with Board Members Dec 7
The MEVSD Board of Education is hosting a Conversation with Board Members event in December. This is similar to the Board of Education’s monthly Community Coffees. It will be held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022. It will take place from 6:00 PM – 7:30 PM and will be located at the Old Stone Haus in Broadway, Ohio (18966 Main Street).
unioncountydailydigital.com
Civil Service Commission Schedules Special Meeting
MARYSVILLE – The City of Marysville’s Civil Service Commission will conduct a special meeting Monday at 3:30 p.m. to review the removal appeal of Police Officer Applicant Kenneth Walther from the eligibility list and also to consider hiring updates. The meeting will take place in City Council Chambers,...
unioncountydailydigital.com
Community Improvement Corporation To Consider Real Property Purchase
MARYSVILLE – The Board of Trustees of the Union County Community Improvement Corporation have scheduled a special meeting on Tuesday, December 13 at 8:00 a.m. at the Union County-Marysville Economic Development Office, 227 E. 5th Street. The purpose of this meeting is to consider the purchase of real property...
unioncountydailydigital.com
West Side Annexation Not A Done Deal Quite Yet
The recent vote by the Marysville City Council to annex approximately 263 acres of land just west of the city into Marysville limits may have run into a roadblock. City Manager Terry Emery told the Marysville City Council at Monday’s regular meeting that the administration has been notified by a committee of five local residents which intends to file a petition to compel the city to put the annexation question on a ballot where residents – and not the City Council – will make the final decision on whether or not to complete the annexation, which lies west of Kroger on the city’s west side and south of the U.S. Route 33/U.S. Route 36/State Route 4/State Route 245/Northwest Parkway interchange.
unioncountydailydigital.com
UCSO Reports – December 5, 2022
A deputy was dispatched to a residence in the 20000 block of Treaty Line Road to investigate a property dispute between a male and female. No report was taken. A deputy was sent to a residence in the 8000 block of Scheiderer Road to investigate identity theft involving fraudulent checks that were cashed using the victims bank account. A report was taken, #22-0990.
Comments / 0