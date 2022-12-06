Idaho student murders: Mystery four-hour gap in timeline of killings puzzles police

M oscow detectives are looking for any information regarding a four-hour timeline gap during which two murdered University of Idaho students are unaccounted for.

Ethan Chapin, 20, and Xana Kernodle, 20, are two of the four students that were murdered in their beds on Nov. 13 with a large knife. The other two are Madison Mogen, 21, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21.

Police are scrambling to put together a timeline for what happened in the hours leading to their deaths. So far, detectives know that Chapin and Kernodle, who were dating, were believed to be at the Sigma Chi house from 9 p.m. until 1:45 a.m. before returning to the women's residence.

However, they are looking for anyone with details regarding that time frame to step forward.

"Any interactions, contacts, direction and method of travel, or anything abnormal could add context to what occurred," a press release stated .

Kernodle's mother, Cara Denise Northington, said in an interview with NewsNation that she thought her daughter and Chapin may have gone to a bar after the Sigma Chi party, but she does not know for sure.

Police narrowed down timelines for Goncalves and Mogen, who were out at a downtown Moscow bar, and following that, a local food truck, before being driven home by a third-party driver at 1:56 a.m.

There has been no suspect identified in connection with the homicides. Police are offering limited information on the case to avoid damaging their investigation, causing the public and family members of the victims to express frustration and fear.

"I learn more on the news and on TV than what they have said to me," Northington said. "We need more answers."

The Moscow Police Department is combing through over 6,000 tips through email, phone, and digital media, per police.

"Our focus is the investigation, not the activities," the police press release said. "Your information, whether you believe it is significant or not, might be one of the puzzle pieces that help solve these murders."

Police have been consistent in reminding the public not to listen to "speculation or unvetted information" circulating in the media.

"We recognize the frustration this causes, and that speculation proliferates in the absence of facts," police stated. "However, we firmly believe speculation and unvetted information is a disservice to the victims, their families, and our community."